NBA says races for the season’s individual awards are over

FILE - In this Jan. 15, 2020, file photo, Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, right, shoots as Orlando Magic center Nikola Vucevic defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game, in Los Angeles. The Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Lakers already have just about guaranteed themselves the top two playoff seeds and face a delicate balancing act when the NBA returns to action. They must try to shake off the rust after a 4 ½-month hiatus while also staying as healthy as possible for the postseason. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)
LeBron James. –AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
TIM REYNOLDS,
AP
July 17, 2020

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — The NBA’s MVP race is over. So is the battle for every other individual regular-season trophy.

The league told teams Friday that none of the seeding games will be taken into consideration for any postseason award, and that voting for those honors — such as All-NBA, rookie of the year and defensive player of the year — will be completed before the July 30 restart of the season at Walt Disney World.

Typically, those votes are cast closer to the end of the regular season. So the postseason races are still going in many cases, but the individual award chases are now complete.

Advertisement

“The decision to exclude seeding games from awards voting ensures a fair process in which players and coaches from all 30 teams will have the same opportunity to be honored as top performers for the regular season,” the NBA wrote in a memo sent to teams Friday. The Associated Press obtained a copy of the memo.

Only 22 of the league’s 30 teams are participating in the NBA restart.

The league’s decision — it was not unexpected — means that Milwaukee forward Giannis Antetokounmpo’s campaign for back-to-back MVP awards technically ended more than four months ago when the season was suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Antetokounmpo won his first MVP award after averaging 27.7 points and 12.5 rebounds per game last season. This season, he’s expected to be an MVP frontrunner again with averages of 29.6 points and 13.7 rebounds for the Bucks — who have the league’s best record.

The NBA’s decision also means that New Orleans’ Zion Williamson, who has appeared in only 19 games this season, won’t get to make a late push to try and catch presumed top-rookie frontrunner Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies.

It’s unclear if Williamson will even be with the Pelicans for re-opening night on July 30 when they face the Utah Jazz in the first game at the Disney campus. He left the NBA’s so-called bubble Thursday to deal with what the team called “an urgent family medical matter,” and the Pelicans said he intends to return at an unspecified date.

Advertisement

Statistical championships, such as the scoring, rebounding, assist and steal titles, are technically up for grabs through the end of the seeding games in mid-August. The league announced that portion of the plan when the schedules for the eight seeding games were released last month.

Most of those stat-trophy races are all-but mathematically decided. Houston’s James Harden has a commanding lead in the scoring race as he closes in on his third consecutive title in that category — and becomes the eighth player in NBA history to win the scoring crown in at least three straight seasons.

The others who won the scoring title in at least three consecutive seasons: Michael Jordan (who did it in two separate streaks), Wilt Chamberlain, Kevin Durant, George Gervin, Bob McAdoo, Neil Johnston and George Mikan.

Cleveland’s Andre Drummond has a sizable lead in the race for the rebound title. LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers would remain ahead of second-place Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks in the assist-per-game race even if James plays in all eight seeding games and doesn’t register a single assist.

If the 35-year-old James wins the assist title, and it would take a mathematical oddity to keep that from happening, he will be the second-oldest player to claim that award. Steve Nash was 37 when he won his last assists crown.

And James is also in line to be, by far, the oldest player in NBA history to finish a season averaging at least 25 points and 10 assists. That’s happened only nine other times in the NBA, the last to do so being Russell Westbrook when he was 29 in 2017-18.

Advertisement

The steals race is still uncertain; Philadelphia’s Ben Simmons leads at 2.13 per game, while Chicago’s Kris Dunn — currently in second place — finished his season at 1.98 per game.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: NBA Celtics

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
CHIN, BARRY
Red Sox
After a 7-year absence, Daniel Bard is back in majors July 18, 2020 | 8:09 AM
Sony Michel during a training camp practice in August, 2019.
NFL
As camp approaches, how will NFL handle players opting out? July 18, 2020 | 2:08 AM
Patriots James White
NFL
NFLPA wants players tested daily for virus when camps open July 17, 2020 | 6:15 PM
On Lansdowne Street, as seen from Fenway Park, outdoor picnic tables are pictured where there is normally a parking lot.
Fenway Park
What to know about the Lansdowne Street 'fan zone' outside Fenway Park July 17, 2020 | 1:36 PM
Mike Lowell
sports Q
Who was the better Red Sox third baseman, Bill Mueller or Mike Lowell? July 17, 2020 | 1:23 PM
Robert Kraft was charged in February with soliciting a prostitute at a Florida massage parlor.
Robert Kraft
Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez reportedly met with Robert Kraft in Foxborough July 17, 2020 | 12:16 PM
Dennis Eckersley and Dave O'Brien.
Media
How NESN plans to cover Red Sox games this season July 17, 2020 | 12:04 PM
Tom Brady before his final game with the Patriots in Jan., 2020.
Patriots
Tom Brady quickly settled a Madden debate over video game quarterbacks July 17, 2020 | 10:38 AM
Washington Redskins owner Daniel Snyder.
NFL
5 takeaways on the alleged sexual harassment with Redskins July 17, 2020 | 6:30 AM
Andy Walker (left) and Jake Adkins are rollerblading from Boston to Michigan to raise money for the American Cancer Society.
College Sports
Why two UMass Boston hockey players are rollerblading to Michigan July 17, 2020 | 6:13 AM
John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
Kemba Walker
What Kemba Walker had to say about his lingering knee issues July 16, 2020 | 11:30 PM
Douglas P. DeFelice
New England Revolution
A win Friday would put the Revolution into the knockout round of the MLS Is Back tournament July 16, 2020 | 11:19 PM
Zion Williamson
NBA
Zion Williamson leaves Pelicans, NBA bubble for 'family medical matter' July 16, 2020 | 10:32 PM
FILE - In this March 12, 2020, file photo, people talk outside Rogers Place, the home ice of the NHL hockey club Edmonton Oilers, in Edmonton, Alberta. Rogers Place is one of the possible locations the NHL has zeroed in on to host playoff games if it can return amid the coronavirus pandemic. The league will ultimately decide on two or three locations for games, with government regulations, testing and COVID-19 frequency among the factors for the decision that should be coming within the next three to four weeks.(Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP, File)
NHL
NHL arena in Edmonton — one of the league's hub cities for return to play — flooded July 16, 2020 | 9:40 PM
NFL
15 women accuse former Washington Redskins employees of sexual harassment and verbal abuse July 16, 2020 | 7:33 PM
FILE - In this is an April 25, 2018, file photo, NCAA headquarters in Indianapolis is viewed. College sports programs are already being cut and more are likely on the chopping block. The coronavirus pandemic has triggered fears of an economic meltdown on campuses around the country. The cancellation of the NCAA men's basketball tournament cost schools $375 million and more losses are expected, especially if football season is disrupted in the fall. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)
College Sports
NCAA lays out plan for playing but warns of surging pandemic July 16, 2020 | 7:01 PM
Kemba Walker
Celtics
Kemba Walker and Jayson Tatum ran into LeBron James while inside the NBA 'bubble' July 16, 2020 | 6:29 PM
John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
Bruins
What Bruce Cassidy had to say about David Pastrnak being 'unfit to participate' in Bruins practice July 16, 2020 | 2:58 PM
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick speaks to the media.
Bill Belichick
Snowball fights, jokes, and why Martellus Bennett compared Bill Belichick to Larry David July 16, 2020 | 2:42 PM
6-29-2005:Boston ,MA::GLOBE STAFF PHOTO/JIM DAVIS................Red Sox 2B Mark Bellhorn (cq), right, and homeplate umpire Eric Cooper (cq), left, check the flight of Bellhorn's sixth inning solo home run , that came right after teammate Doug Mirabelli's, and the back to back blasts sealed the victory for Boston. Library Tag 06302005 Sports
Sports Q
Chad Finn: Who was the better Red Sox second baseman, Todd Walker or Mark Bellhorn? July 16, 2020 | 1:49 PM
Revolution forward Gustavo Bou celebrates his goal against the Montreal Impact.
Local
The Revolution’s big three showcased their potential, and other observations from the MLS is Back tournament July 16, 2020 | 10:40 AM
Cam Newton
Patriots
A former NFL player's advice for how Cam Newton can 'mesh' with Bill Belichick July 16, 2020 | 10:38 AM
Dwyane Wade
Dwyane Wade
Dwyane Wade deletes pro-Nick Cannon tweet, says he has 'ZERO tolerance for any hate speech!' July 16, 2020 | 6:46 AM
Sports News
NASCAR hosts largest sporting event crowd since pandemic July 15, 2020 | 11:18 PM
This photo provided by Jacob Diamond shows the second bedroom inside Magic equipment manager Jacob Diamond’s suite at the team hotel on the Disney complex in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
NBA
What life is like for players inside the NBA bubble July 15, 2020 | 8:38 PM
Bruce Cassidy shared his opinion on a possible change in the NHL playoff format.
Bruins
Bruce Cassidy is a finalist for the Jack Adams Award July 15, 2020 | 6:25 PM
Eduardo Rodriguez won 19 games in 2019.
Sports Q
Will the 2020 Red Sox win more games than 2019 Eduardo Rodriguez? July 15, 2020 | 5:54 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski ESPN
Media
What to make of ESPN reporter Adrian Wojnarowski's exchange with Josh Hawley July 15, 2020 | 4:27 PM
Eduardo Rodríguez was a career-best 19-6 with a 3.81 ERA in 34 starts last season.
Red Sox
Red Sox put 3 players on injury list July 15, 2020 | 3:21 PM
Nic Antaya for The Boston Globe
Sports News
The 2020 Head of the Charles Regatta has been canceled July 15, 2020 | 12:21 PM