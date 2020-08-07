Nets, Magic grab last two NBA playoff spots in the East

Brooklyn Nets head coach Jacque Vaughn. –The Associated Press
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
TIM REYNOLDS,
AP
August 7, 2020

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — The NBA playoff picture is getting a little clearer, and the Eastern Conference field of qualifiers is now set.

Brooklyn and Orlando clinched the last two remaining East spots Friday, meaning no play-in series — a new wrinkle added to the rules of the NBA’s season restart at Walt Disney World — will be needed on that half of the bracket.

Brooklyn secured its trip by defeating Sacramento 119-106. Orlando’s spot was clinched when Washington lost to New Orleans 118-107 later Friday, eliminating the Wizards from contention.

The Nets and Magic will be No. 7 and No. 8, in some order, in the East playoffs. The No. 8 seed will face the Milwaukee Bucks in the opening round of the playoffs, which begin Aug. 17. The No. 7 seed could meet the reigning NBA champion Toronto Raptors, who currently hold — but have not secured — the East’s No. 2 spot.

Advertisement

For the Nets, the clinching comes as something to savor in a topsy-turvy season.

Kevin Durant couldn’t play at all because of his recovery from Achilles surgery — yet still got a $1 million contract bonus because Brooklyn made the postseason. Kyrie Irving missed much of the year because of injury, the Nets had several regulars opt out of participating in the restart, changed coaches in March and have used 24 players so far this season.

“It’s great to punch our own ticket into the playoffs,” Nets coach Jacque Vaughn said. “I joked with the guys: I like my laundry being done, but nothing like doing your own laundry.”

Orlando could have clinched with a win Friday, but lost to Philadelphia 108-101. The Wizards lost about an hour later, falling to 0-5 in the bubble. Washington was one of nine teams from the East who qualified for the restart, but has since fallen behind Charlotte into 10th place in the conference.

Philadelphia’s win tightened the race for No. 4 in the East. The 76ers (42-27) are tied with Indiana for the fifth-best record in that conference, one game behind fourth-place Miami (43-26).

The race for the last unclaimed playoff spot in the Western Conference remains close, with teams vying to grab the No. 8 spot and play the Los Angeles Lakers in the first round. If the eighth- and ninth-place teams are within four games of one another when the seeding game schedule ends next week, there will be a two-game series to determine who gets the last playoff spot.

Advertisement

Should that series take place, the ninth-place team would have to go 2-0 in a best-of-two series to advance.

Memphis remained alone in eighth out West, after the Grizzlies snapped a four-game bubble losing streak by beating Oklahoma City on Friday 121-92. The Grizzlies are one game ahead of Portland in the West standings.

“We channeled what we’ve done all season long,” Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins said. “We played Grizzlies basketball. Grizzlies basketball equals Grizzlies wins, more often than not. We hadn’t done that in the first four games.”

San Antonio leaped idle Phoenix into 10th in the West by beating Utah 119-111, with the Spurs improving to 3-2 in the bubble. The Spurs (30-38) are one game behind Portland in the standings.

“At the end of the day, we can’t control what they’re doing,” Spurs center Jakob Poeltl said. “We can only control what we’re doing. We’re going to take every game as it comes. We’re going to try to win every game.”

Phoenix, Sacramento and New Orleans remain in the mix for a West play-in series spot. The Suns, who are 4-0 at Disney, play Miami on Saturday.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: NBA Basketball NBA Playoffs Celtics

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Celtics
Celtics build 40-point lead, roll past Raptors 122-100 August 8, 2020 | 12:06 AM
NFL
Washington releases RB Derrius Guice after domestic violence arrest August 7, 2020 | 8:04 PM
Members of the Los Angeles Angels place their jerseys with No. 45 in honor of pitcher Tyler Skaggs on the mound after a combined no-hitter against the Seattle Mariners during a baseball game Friday, July 12, 2019, in Anaheim, Calif. The Angels won 13-0. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
MLB
Ex-Angels employee charged in overdose death of Tyler Skaggs August 7, 2020 | 6:46 PM
Steve Brian Belichick
Belichick family
Brian Belichick is following in the footsteps of his older brother Steve August 7, 2020 | 6:36 PM
John Raoux
New England Revolution
Takeaways from MLS is Back Tournament: Portland and Orlando are surprise finalists August 7, 2020 | 5:07 PM
Cam Newton
Patriots
'I don't really look at it as replacing Tom Brady' August 7, 2020 | 4:50 PM
Abby Chin welcomed her second child, Silas, on Friday night.
Media
Chad Finn: Letting Abby Chin go is a mistake that should be fixed August 7, 2020 | 3:22 PM
Ron Roenicke, Chaim Bloom
Red Sox
Here's what Brian O'Halloran said about manager Ron Roenicke August 7, 2020 | 2:49 PM
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina, right, is one of eight Cardinals to have tested positive.
MLB
Cardinals’ game against Cubs postponed after positive test August 7, 2020 | 1:48 PM
Bill Belichick
Patriots
Bill Belichick gives an update on Phase 1 of training camp August 7, 2020 | 11:01 AM
Cam Newton during his time with the Panthers.
Patriots
Norv Turner described why he thinks Cam Newton could succeed with the Patriots August 7, 2020 | 10:19 AM
Oakland Athletics coach
MLB
A's coach apologizes for apparent Nazi salute August 7, 2020 | 12:08 AM
Jim Davis/Globe Staff
NFL
66 players opt out of NFL season due to coronavirus pandemic August 6, 2020 | 7:06 PM
Koji Uehara is lifted up by David Ross after the Red Sox won the 2013 World Series at Fenway Park on Oct. 30, 2013.
Sports Q
Who was the better Red Sox closer, Jonathan Papelbon or Koji Uehara? August 6, 2020 | 5:58 PM
Tom Brady
Tom Brady says Bucs have 'a lot of work to do in a very short amount of time' August 6, 2020 | 3:38 PM
The Bruins battle for the puck in front of their own net.
Bruins
What the Bruins said about not being the No. 1 seed in the playoffs August 6, 2020 | 2:52 PM
Media
Michael Phelps, Apolo Anton Ohno open up about suicide, depression in new doc August 6, 2020 | 1:36 PM
Red Sox outfielder Kevin Pillar shared his take on the team's unprecedented seasoning struggles.
Red Sox
Read Kevin Pillar's message on the Red Sox' struggles this season August 6, 2020 | 1:24 PM
NFL
56 NFL players have tested positive for coronavirus since training camps opened, union says August 6, 2020 | 1:03 PM
Rapper, Lil Wayne is seen as virtual fan during the game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Oklahoma City Thunder at HP Field House at ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex.
Media
Chad Finn: Regarding that fake crowd noise at sports events, some are doing it better than others August 6, 2020 | 12:56 PM
Boston Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts (2) celebrates with teammates in the dugout after hitting a fifth-inning solo home run in a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, at Yankee Stadium in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
Red Sox
MLB tightens virus protocols, including masks in dugouts August 6, 2020 | 12:45 PM
Alex Verdugo scores a home run in the fourth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays.
Red Sox
What Alex Verdugo said about his first Red Sox home run August 6, 2020 | 12:41 PM
Manny Ramirez is all smiles as he rounds first base following a home run.
Red Sox
Manny Ramirez approached a New Zealand baseball team about playing this season August 6, 2020 | 12:32 PM
Jim Davis
Joe Thuney
Patriots notebook: What Joe Thuney had to say about his franchise tag August 6, 2020 | 12:17 PM
John Tlumacki
College Sports
Boston College announces 2020 football schedule August 6, 2020 | 12:12 PM
Cam Newton during his time with the Panthers.
Patriots
Willie McGinest thinks Cam Newton is 'the guy' for the Patriots at quarterback August 6, 2020 | 10:17 AM
LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA - AUGUST 05: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers kneels during the national anthem prior to the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at HP Field House at ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on August 05, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
NBA
LeBron James says NBA community doesn't care whether Trump is watching August 6, 2020 | 7:20 AM
LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA - AUGUST 04: Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics drives to the basket against Jae Crowder #99 of the Miami Heat in the second half of an NBA game at HP Field House at ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on August 4, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kim Klement - Pool/Getty Images)
Celtics
Film review: How Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are playing off each other August 6, 2020 | 7:05 AM
Ashley Landis
Celtics
Celtics torch Nets, 149-115 August 6, 2020 | 12:35 AM
Red Sox starter Martin Perez pitches during the first inning.
Red Sox
Verdugo, Chavis homer as Red Sox beat Rays 5-0 August 5, 2020 | 10:17 PM