The NBA announces finalists for end-of-season awards

No Celtics player or coach was named a finalist for any of the league's awards.

Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo was named one of three finalists for the NBA's MVP Award. –The Associated Press
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
TIM REYNOLDS,
AP
August 8, 2020

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — This season’s NBA MVP has won the award before.

A trio of past winners of the award — reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks, four-time MVP LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers and 2017-18 winner James Harden of the Houston Rockets — were announced Saturday as the finalists for this season’s top NBA individual honor.

James would join Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (a six-time winner), Michael Jordan and Bill Russell as the NBA’s only five-time MVPs. Antetokounmpo is bidding to become the 12th back-to-back winner of the award, and Harden is vying for his second MVP in three seasons.

Advertisement

“He’s an incredible teammate, plays unselfishly, does everything,” Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said of Antetokounmpo last month, stating his best player’s MVP case. “And I think that’s kind of what the MVP is, so we certainly feel like he’s very deserving and we’ll be excited to support him.”

Antetokounmpo is also a finalist for Defensive Player of the Year, while Utah’s Rudy Gobert is bidding to win that trophy for a third consecutive season.

The league announced the top three vote-getters in six individual categories. Voting has already taken place by a global panel of sportswriters and broadcasters.

The NBA has not set specific dates when the winners will be announced.

None of the games taking place at the NBA’s restart at Walt Disney World factored into the voting, because ballots were due before games began again July 30.

The league took the step of saying games played before the league suspended the season on March 11 because of the coronavirus pandemic could factor into award consideration, out of fairness to the eight teams that were not invited to the restart.

The other finalists for NBA honors:

Rookie of the Year — Ja Morant, Memphis; Kendrick Nunn, Miami; Zion Williamson, New Orleans.

Advertisement

Most Improved Player — Bam Adebayo, Miami; Luka Doncic, Dallas; Brandon Ingram, New Orleans.

Sixth Man — Montrezl Harrell, Los Angeles Clippers; Dennis Schroder, Oklahoma City; Lou Williams, Los Angeles Clippers.

Defensive Player of the Year — Antetokounmpo; Anthony Davis, Los Angeles Lakers; Rudy Gobert, Utah.

Coach of the Year — Mike Budenholzer, Milwaukee; Billy Donovan, Oklahoma City; Nick Nurse, Toronto.

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: NBA Celtics

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Boston Celtics' Kemba Walker plays against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, March, 8, 2020, in Boston.
Celtics
Kemba Walker reveals he almost signed with the Knicks instead of the Celtics August 8, 2020 | 10:57 PM
Celtics guard Marcus Smart speaks with forward Jaylen Brown.
CELTICS
Jaylen Brown called Marcus Smart the best defensive player in the NBA August 8, 2020 | 9:39 PM
Alex Verdugo celebrates after robbing a home run in the Red Sox' win over the Blue Jays.
RED SOX
Alex Verdugo says he's 'not replacing' Mookie Betts August 8, 2020 | 5:52 PM
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speaks about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House, Friday, April 17, 2020, in Washington.
Celtics
Dr. Anthony Fauci: 'Bob Cousy was my absolute hero' August 8, 2020 | 4:41 PM
New England Revolution defender Andrew Farrell makes a move with the ball.
SOCCER
Revolution announce 6 upcoming games, including 3 at Gillette Stadium August 8, 2020 | 4:34 PM
Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons grabs a rebound.
NBA
76ers announce that All-Star Ben Simmons needs knee surgery August 8, 2020 | 2:38 PM
Orlando City forward Nani, left, celebrates after scoring against the Minnesota United during the first half of an MLS soccer match, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, in Kissimmee, Fla.
New England Revolution
MLS to resume regular season following Florida tournament August 8, 2020 | 12:55 PM
Celtics
Celtics build 40-point lead, roll past Raptors 122-100 August 8, 2020 | 12:06 AM
NBA
Nets, Magic grab last two NBA playoff spots in the East August 7, 2020 | 10:31 PM
NFL
Washington releases RB Derrius Guice after domestic violence arrest August 7, 2020 | 8:04 PM
Ryan Christenson.
MLB
A's players, staff support coach after 'offensive' gesture, no penalty August 7, 2020 | 7:46 PM
Members of the Los Angeles Angels place their jerseys with No. 45 in honor of pitcher Tyler Skaggs on the mound after a combined no-hitter against the Seattle Mariners during a baseball game Friday, July 12, 2019, in Anaheim, Calif. The Angels won 13-0. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
MLB
Ex-Angels employee charged in overdose death of Tyler Skaggs August 7, 2020 | 6:46 PM
Steve Brian Belichick
Belichick family
Brian Belichick is following in the footsteps of his older brother Steve August 7, 2020 | 6:36 PM
John Raoux
New England Revolution
Takeaways from MLS is Back Tournament: Portland and Orlando are surprise finalists August 7, 2020 | 5:07 PM
Cam Newton
Patriots
'I don't really look at it as replacing Tom Brady' August 7, 2020 | 4:50 PM
Abby Chin welcomed her second child, Silas, on Friday night.
Media
Chad Finn: Letting Abby Chin go is a mistake that should be fixed August 7, 2020 | 3:22 PM
Ron Roenicke, Chaim Bloom
Red Sox
Here's what Brian O'Halloran said about manager Ron Roenicke August 7, 2020 | 2:49 PM
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina, right, is one of eight Cardinals to have tested positive.
MLB
Cardinals’ game against Cubs postponed after positive test August 7, 2020 | 1:48 PM
Bill Belichick
Patriots
Bill Belichick gives an update on Phase 1 of training camp August 7, 2020 | 11:01 AM
Cam Newton during his time with the Panthers.
Patriots
Norv Turner described why he thinks Cam Newton could succeed with the Patriots August 7, 2020 | 10:19 AM
Oakland Athletics coach
MLB
A's coach apologizes for apparent Nazi salute August 7, 2020 | 12:08 AM
Jim Davis/Globe Staff
NFL
66 players opt out of NFL season due to coronavirus pandemic August 6, 2020 | 7:06 PM
Koji Uehara is lifted up by David Ross after the Red Sox won the 2013 World Series at Fenway Park on Oct. 30, 2013.
Sports Q
Who was the better Red Sox closer, Jonathan Papelbon or Koji Uehara? August 6, 2020 | 5:58 PM
Tom Brady
Tom Brady says Bucs have 'a lot of work to do in a very short amount of time' August 6, 2020 | 3:38 PM
The Bruins battle for the puck in front of their own net.
Bruins
What the Bruins said about not being the No. 1 seed in the playoffs August 6, 2020 | 2:52 PM
Media
Michael Phelps, Apolo Anton Ohno open up about suicide, depression in new doc August 6, 2020 | 1:36 PM
Red Sox outfielder Kevin Pillar shared his take on the team's unprecedented seasoning struggles.
Red Sox
Read Kevin Pillar's message on the Red Sox' struggles this season August 6, 2020 | 1:24 PM
NFL
56 NFL players have tested positive for coronavirus since training camps opened, union says August 6, 2020 | 1:03 PM
Rapper, Lil Wayne is seen as virtual fan during the game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Oklahoma City Thunder at HP Field House at ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex.
Media
Chad Finn: Regarding that fake crowd noise at sports events, some are doing it better than others August 6, 2020 | 12:56 PM
Boston Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts (2) celebrates with teammates in the dugout after hitting a fifth-inning solo home run in a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, at Yankee Stadium in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
Red Sox
MLB tightens virus protocols, including masks in dugouts August 6, 2020 | 12:45 PM