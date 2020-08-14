Naismith Hall shifts 2020 enshrinement ceremonies to May 2021

Steven Senne
Enshrinement ceremonies for the 2020 Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame class, headlined by the late Kobe Bryant, have been moved to May 2021 because of the ongoing impact of COVID-19.
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
August 14, 2020

The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame rescheduled the 2020 Enshrinement Ceremony festivities to May 13-15, 2021 due to the continuing impact of the COVID-19 virus.

The organization had been hoping to find a viable date in October for a star-studded class headlined by the late Kobe Bryant, along with Tim Duncan, and Kevin Garnett, as well as former Bentley women’s coach Barbara Stevens if the pandemic showed signs of subsiding.

The impact of the delay has significant financial ramifications and has resulted in the elimination of several full-time positions and compensation cuts in the 25-40 percent range for the most senior management as the Hall faces the prospect of declining revenues while the pandemic persists.

Advertisement

“These are people who have been a big part of the Hall’s success in recent years; it hurts deeply,” said John Doleva, President and CEO of the Hall of Fame. “The decision to reschedule Enshrinement into May of next year, along with diminished museum guest visitation and a very uncertain future regarding our multiple collegiate and high school basketball events this fall, has forced us to make these very difficult decisions. Our goal now is to conserve resources so that we may stabilize in 2021 and return to our growth trajectory in 2022 and beyond.”

“For this single event, and only because of the pandemic, we will relocate the entire event one time to Mohegan Sun which has been a long-time marketing partner of the Hall. Mohegan Sun has shown they can effectively operate a ‘near-bubble’ for our event which provides a more secure environment for our guests,” Doleva explained. “In making this announcement today, our goal is to provide this date and location change with ample notice for our network broadcast partners, nationally and internationally traveling guests and the many basketball constituents the Hall serves.

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: NBA Celtics

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Nathan Denette
Bruins
Tuukka Rask pulls out of remainder of NHL playoffs August 15, 2020 | 10:30 AM
Frank Franklin II
Red Sox
Red Sox fall to Yankees, lose 5th straight August 14, 2020 | 11:53 PM
Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) talks with offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) and guard Joel Bitonio (75) during practice Friday in Berea, Ohio.
NFL
Browns' Baker Mayfield admits he was 'lost' in chaotic 2019 season August 14, 2020 | 9:05 PM
Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff
New England Revolution
Revolution’s game vs. Philadelphia Union moved up one day August 14, 2020 | 4:10 PM
Tom Brady during a Buccaneers organized team activity on Aug. 13.
Tom Brady
What Bruce Arians had to say about Tom Brady at Buccaneers training camp August 14, 2020 | 4:01 PM
David Pastrnak in Game 1 of the Bruins-Hurricanes series.
Bruins
What Bruce Cassidy had to say about David Pastrnak's status for Game 3 August 14, 2020 | 1:11 PM
Jeff Chiu
Golf
Tiger Woods says he plans to play PGA Tour playoff event at TPC Boston next week August 14, 2020 | 12:54 PM
Red Sox president Sam Kennedy addressed the 'Black Lives Matter' billboard outside of Fenway Park.
Red Sox
Sam Kennedy said no players are 'untouchable' nearing trade deadline August 14, 2020 | 11:40 AM
Jonathan Wiggs
Pats rookies
‘They’re in deep water — and turbulent water — and it’s going to get rougher’ August 14, 2020 | 11:28 AM
Portland Timbers MLS
New England Revolution
Major League Soccer’s stars shined, and other final takeaways from the MLS is Back Tournament August 14, 2020 | 10:43 AM
Nathan Denette
Bruins
Even Brad Marchand was unsure of Tuukka Rask's postgame comments about 'playoff atmosphere' August 14, 2020 | 9:49 AM
Oklahoma State corner back Kemah Siverand walks onto the field prior to an NCAA college football game in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Brody Schmidt)
NFL
Seahawks cut player who reportedly tried to sneak woman into team hotel August 14, 2020 | 8:34 AM
Los Angeles Dodgers' Mookie Betts hits his third home run of a baseball game during the fifth inning against the San Diego Padres, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Mookie Betts
Mookie Betts ties MLB mark with 6th career 3-homer game August 14, 2020 | 1:45 AM
Elsa
Bruins playoffs
Old friend Dougie Hamilton helps Carolina beat Boston 3-2, tie series 1-1 August 13, 2020 | 11:04 PM
Tampa's Yoshitomo Tsutsugo, right, plays in left field during the ninth inning.
Red Sox
Rays crush Red Sox 17-8 to complete 4-game sweep August 13, 2020 | 9:36 PM
College Sports
NCAA cancels fall championships as major football marches on August 13, 2020 | 7:56 PM
David Pastrnak skates near hats on the ice after his third goal against the Winnipeg Jets.
Bruins
David Pastrnak deemed unfit to participate, out for Game 2 August 13, 2020 | 7:52 PM
Red Sox
Chris Sale shares an update on his Tommy John rehab August 13, 2020 | 7:27 PM
Jaylen Brown scored a game-high 32 points in the Celtics' win over the 76ers.
Celtics-Sixers
Here's the game schedule for the Celtics-Sixers first-round playoff series August 13, 2020 | 7:21 PM
Drone over Fenway
Drone Delay
Drone delays Red Sox-Rays game at Fenway Park August 13, 2020 | 6:11 PM
The Red Sox' Michael Chavis
Red Sox
Chad Finn: In this era of home runs or nothing, baseball is getting pretty boring August 13, 2020 | 5:27 PM
Dustin Woodard
Rookie retires
Patriots rookie offensive lineman Dustin Woodard retires August 13, 2020 | 4:47 PM
Boston Celtics' Javonte Green, left, heads to the basket past Washington Wizards' Isaac Bonga and Thomas Bryant (13) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, Pool)
Celtics
Celtics sit starters, lose to Wizards in final game before playoffs August 13, 2020 | 3:23 PM
TORONTO, ONTARIO – AUGUST 12: Head coach Rod Brind'Amour of the Carolina Hurricanes reacts in overtime during the game against the Boston Bruins in Game One of the Eastern Conference First Round during the 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Scotiabank Arena on August 12, 2020 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
Bruins
Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour says he's 'moving on' after getting fined by NHL August 13, 2020 | 2:52 PM
Montreal Canadiens head coach Claude Julien, who was Boston Bruins head coach from 2007-2017, acknowledges a standing ovation during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Bruins in Boston, Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018.
Bruins
Canadiens coach Claude Julien hospitalized with chest pains August 13, 2020 | 2:32 PM
Rod Brind'Amour
'It makes no sense'
Hurricanes coach calls NHL officiating a 'joke' after Game 1 controversy against Bruins August 13, 2020 | 2:10 PM
John Raoux
New England Revolution
Roster depth will be the key when Revolution begin next phase of MLS restart August 13, 2020 | 1:03 PM
Tom Brady and Joe Montana during a pregame ceremony before Super Bowl LIV.
'I was shocked'
Joe Montana explained why he thinks Tom Brady left the Patriots August 13, 2020 | 10:36 AM
FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - DECEMBER 29: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots talks to the offensive line in a huddle during the first quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium on December 29, 2019 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
NFL
NFL would consider Saturday games if there's no college football in the fall August 13, 2020 | 5:48 AM
Jaylen Brown scored 32 points in the Celtics' win over the Sixers on Saturday.
Celtics
Celtics to face Philadelphia 76ers in first round of NBA playoffs August 13, 2020 | 2:59 AM