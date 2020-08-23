Joel Embiid’s title window in Philadelphia has closed. Now what?

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) stands midcourt before Game 4 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Boston Celtics, Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kim Klement/Pool Photo via AP)
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid. –Kim Klement/Pool Photo via AP
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
Ben Golliver,
The Washington Post
August 23, 2020 | 4:10 PM

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – Joel Embiid closed his eyes, rubbed his temples and pinched the bridge of his nose, that universal signal that things are messed up beyond all repair.

The 7-footer had just scored 30 points and grabbed 13 rebounds, but the Philadelphia 76ers had lost to the Boston Celtics for the third time in three games in their Eastern Conference first-round playoff series. Hope was lost long before a critical late turnover by Embiid swung the momentum and placed the 76ers on the brink of elimination. The Celtics had won the first two games comfortably and held every advantage. They were more talented, versatile, modern and cohesive. Happier, too.

Advertisement

Boston danced during introductions; Philadelphia trudged. Boston celebrated its highlight plays with loud shouts and high fives; Philadelphia mostly sat in silence punctuated by occasional golf claps. Boston stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown smiled and nodded throughout postgame interviews; Embiid grimaced, collected himself and pledged to put forth more effort in a lost cause.

The Celtics completed their sweep of the 76ers with a 110-106 win Sunday afternoon, dealing the knockout blow to their Atlantic Division rivals. Philadelphia went down in Game 4 with a storm of technical fouls and a scary fall for Tobias Harris, who brought the gym to complete silence with a face-first fall. There was no hiding for the 76ers, who have spent the past three years trying to outrace their problems only to compound them.

It was no surprise that the Sixers lost this series. How they lost it – the demoralizing journey, not the emphatic destination – makes one wonder how quickly embattled coach Brett Brown will be fired and whether Embiid would be better off elsewhere. As the Celtics ascend, the regressing 76ers face the possibility that their championship window has closed for good.

Philadelphia’s bubble run at Disney World amounted to a month-long guillotine. Brown worked under constant questions about his job security, talk that grew louder with each postseason loss. Embiid labored under lofty expectations and a heavier load without all-star teammate Ben Simmons, looking physically and mentally exhausted by the end.

Advertisement

Fissures between coach and superstar showed. After Game 2, Embiid said the Sixers “had to make adjustments” defensively because their drop scheme made things “too easy” for Tatum. Following Game 3, Brown pointed to Embiid’s turnover as the turning point: “There were other targets that were open; we made the wrong read, and there’s the game.”

After openly shedding tears when Kawhi Leonard’s buzzer-beater brought a stunning end to the 76ers’ 2019 campaign, Embiid retreated this year into a fog of despair.

“It’s tough,” he said Friday. “It sucks. Man, it sucks when you play super hard and do everything possible to win games and you come up short. No one wants to be in this position.”

The 26-year-old, not long ago the leading candidate to challenge Giannis Antetokounmpo as the East’s top talent, was outplayed by Tatum and Brown. Simmons, his star sidekick, was missing in action due to injury. Harris and Al Horford, key supporting cast members, provided little offensive punch and presented constant fit issues.

Three years ago, the East’s future seemed as though it would belong to Philadelphia and Boston – twin titans of the 1980s. Embiid was an all-star at 23, Simmons at 22. The fruits of former GM Sam Hinkie’s long-term master plan – dubbed “The Process” – seemed like they would pay dividends well after his 2016 firing.

The NBA’s tectonic plates shift quickly, though, and the ground has moved under Philadelphia. The game has become faster, higher-scoring and more reliant upon perimeter shooting and playmaking wings – trends that all work against Embiid and the 76ers. Even the notion of a decade-long “Process” seems antiquated in 2020, with superstars constantly changing markets and title contenders rising and falling in as few as two years.

Advertisement

The exciting prospect of painting on a blank canvas around Embiid and Simmons has produced a clogged salary cap and a veteran core that couldn’t deliver a deep playoff run. Harris isn’t a postseason performer, and the 34-year-old Horford is years into age-related decline. Their monster contracts – five years, $180 million for Harris and four years, $109 million for Horford – will be nearly impossible to move without attaching assets Philadelphia can’t afford to lose. The 76ers have boxed themselves into a corner at Embiid’s expense, in large part because they targeted players who duplicated his strengths and exacerbated his weaknesses.

Embiid is not blameless: His injury issues, conditioning questions, loose shot selection and decision-making remain concerning. During his six years in Philadelphia, he has realized a considerable amount of his potential but hasn’t reached the conference finals or taken the league by storm. The honeymoon is over, and he seems to understand that his reputation is undergoing a market correction.

“I don’t want to be swept,” Embiid said before Game 4. “I don’t want that in my résumé.”

Ultimately, it was beyond his control. The Milwaukee Bucks, Toronto Raptors and Celtics seem fixed above the 76ers in the conference’s power rankings, and that’s before Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving return for the Brooklyn Nets. Philadelphia, even with a healthy Simmons, finds itself discarded to the East’s second tier.

The whole point of Hinkie’s grandiose vision was to avoid this mediocrity, yet here they are anyway. General Manager Elton Brand has plenty to answer for, and ownership should think hard about whether to bring him back. Brand, a first-time executive, made a terrible trade for Harris, incorrectly chose Harris over Jimmy Butler and vastly overpaid Harris in five months flat. He then signed Horford, a decision that looked reasonable at the time but didn’t pay dividends.

To see Embiid and the 76ers this week was to be reminded of Russell Westbrook and the Oklahoma City Thunder last year. Both stars have been synonymous with their cities, both have hit walls in the playoffs, and both have endured the lion’s share of the criticism for their organization’s shortcomings. But Westbrook unexpectedly found an escape hatch to the Houston Rockets, where his second chapter has freed him from aggravating narratives and pent-up frustration.

When Embiid closed his eyes and pinched his nose Friday, he was hoping to will away another question from a reporter because the real answers are out of his control. He wore his agony of defeat just as Westbrook used to sport a steely stare after playoff losses.

The biggest difference is that the Thunder empowered Westbrook, positioning him to become an MVP, supporting his triple-double obsession and swinging for the fences to get Paul George after Kevin Durant departed.

Philadelphia, by contrast, has not held up its end of the bargain with Embiid, whose relationship with the front office has at times been rocky. Former GM Bryan Colangelo was let go in 2018 after an anonymous Twitter account linked to his wife had posted insulting messages about Embiid, calling him “lazy” and “selfish.” Then, in March, 76ers employees’ salaries were set to be reduced during the novel coronavirus shutdown, prompting Embiid to pledge to provide financial assistance; ownership, under heavy public pressure, reversed course.

With his bubble stay complete, Embiid should ponder the lessons of Westbrook’s offseason relocation. It doesn’t have to be like this forever, and there’s no shame in pursuing an exit strategy.

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: NBA Celtics

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
New England Patriots wide receiver N'Keal Harry (15) makes a catch during an NFL football training camp practice, Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, Pool)
Patriots
N'Keal Harry returns, Jarrett Stidham still limited at Patriots' camp August 23, 2020 | 3:52 PM
Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris (12) is attended to after hitting his head against the Boston Celtics during the third quarter of Game 4 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kim Klement/Pool Photo via AP)
Celtics
Tobias Harris falls in Game 3 vs. Celtics, cuts eye August 23, 2020 | 3:41 PM
Pool
Celtics
Gordon Hayward leaves Orlando bubble to rehab ankle injury August 23, 2020 | 1:16 PM
Andre Ringuette/Freestyle Photo
BRUINS PLAYOFFS
For the Bruins, no avoiding showdown with Tampa Bay this time around August 23, 2020 | 9:33 AM
Elsa
David Krejci
The return of ‘Playoff Krecji’ is a welcome sign for the Bruins August 23, 2020 | 9:27 AM
Washington Nationals starting pitcher Stephen Strasburg throws a pitch.
MLB
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg is done for season, awaits hand surgery August 22, 2020 | 9:30 PM
Golf
Dustin Johnson's big finish gives him 5-shot lead at TPC Boston August 22, 2020 | 7:55 PM
Mike Milbury
NHL
Mike Milbury is stepping away from NBC Sports for the remainder of the Stanley Cup Playoffs August 22, 2020 | 7:48 PM
Kicker Nick Folk played for the Patriots in 2019.
PATRIOTS
The Patriots are reportedly close to signing veteran kicker Nick Folk August 22, 2020 | 6:32 PM
John Minchillo
Media
Why Thom Brennaman’s apology for a homophobic slur rings hollow August 22, 2020 | 5:12 PM
Brock Holt was designated for assignment by the Brewers.
MLB
Brock Holt designated for assignment by the Brewers August 22, 2020 | 4:43 PM
Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse gestures during a playoff game.
NBA
Raptors' Nick Nurse voted NBA Coach of the Year August 22, 2020 | 1:39 PM
As his caddy grimaces, and playing partner Henrik Nortlander looks on, Phil Mickelson blasts out of a hazard with his pitching wedge on the second hole of Friday's second round of the Northern Trust tournament at TPC Boston in Norton. Mickleson bent his wedge and asked for an official ruling and was allowed to get a replacement wedge from his car which he had three to choose from.
Golf
His PGA playoff run over, Phil Mickelson transitioning to make his Champions debut August 22, 2020 | 9:08 AM
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) reacts during the second half against the Boston Celtics in Game 3 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kim Klement/Pool Photo via AP)
Celtics
What the Sixers had to say after falling behind 0-3 in their series against the Celtics August 22, 2020 | 8:06 AM
Andre Ringuette/Freestyle Photo
Bruins
Here's the full schedule for the Bruins-Lightning playoff series August 22, 2020 | 7:59 AM
Brandon Workman.
Red Sox
Red Sox trade Workman, Hembree to Phillies August 21, 2020 | 10:08 PM
Jaylen Brown and Kemba Walker celebrate during the second half.
Celtics
Walker scores 24 points, Celtics beat 76ers for 3-0 lead August 21, 2020 | 9:42 PM
Golf
A 59 for Scottie Scheffler, a near-miss for Dustin Johnson in Boston August 21, 2020 | 7:10 PM
NFL
Rob Gronkowski looks like old self with Tom Brady-led Buccaneers August 21, 2020 | 6:34 PM
MLB
Subway Series postponed after Mets' positive COVID tests August 21, 2020 | 5:03 PM
Mike Milbury
media
Mike Milbury is sorry for saying NHL players are lucky not to have women distracting them August 21, 2020 | 3:30 PM
Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff
Golf
Tiger Woods looks to a trusted friend in opening round of the Northern Trust August 21, 2020 | 12:12 PM
Jarrett Stidham was at practice on Friday.
Patriots
Patriots’ Jarrett Stidham back at practice after reportedly undergoing tests at hospital August 21, 2020 | 12:11 PM
SUPER BOWL SLIDER1 Minneapolis, MN 2/4/2018: Steve Belichick (left) and his brother Brian Belichick (right), the sons of Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, smile and point to some friends in the stands who were calling out to them around two hours before kickoff. The New England Patriots play the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
Patriots
'They’ve just lived their whole life with this program' August 21, 2020 | 12:02 PM
Steven Senne
Patriots
What Julian Edelman had to say about the Patriots quarterbacks August 21, 2020 | 10:26 AM
Danny Ainge
Celtics
The Celtics officially have the No. 14 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. What now? August 21, 2020 | 8:04 AM
NBA
Bucks bounce back, beat Magic 111-96 in Game 2 to tie series August 20, 2020 | 10:30 PM
NBA
Minnesota wins NBA draft lottery; Celtics to pick 14th August 20, 2020 | 9:28 PM
New England Patriots wide receiver Gunner Olszewski steps on the field at the start of an NFL football training camp practice, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, Pool)
Patriots
Young Patriots receivers say they're ready to contribute in Year 2 August 20, 2020 | 5:27 PM
Media
Fox says Thom Brennaman won't announce NFL games after anti-gay slur August 20, 2020 | 5:21 PM