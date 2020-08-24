76ers fire Brett Brown

Brett Brown. –Kim Klement/Pool Photo via AP
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
DAN GELSTON,
AP
August 24, 2020

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Patient and positive, Brett Brown was the perfect coach for the Philadelphia 76ers when they set up a long-term home in the NBA basement.

They’ll be looking for someone else now that they want to be on top.

The 76ers fired coach Brown on Monday, a day after his seventh season ended in a first-round postseason sweep.

The 76ers were 43-30 this season and had woefully underachieved in a year when they were expected to be serious contenders in the Eastern Conference.

After the sixth-seeded Sixers were swept by the Boston Celtics, the move was expected.

“I have a tremendous level of respect for Brett both personally and professionally and appreciate all he’s done for the 76ers organization and the city of Philadelphia,” general manager Elton Brand said in a statement. “He did many positive things during his time here, developing young talent and helping position our team for three straight postseason appearances. Unfortunately, we fell well short of our goals this year and I believe it is best to go in a new direction.”

Advertisement

Brown finished 221-344, though his record was never going to be pretty because the Sixers weren’t trying to win when he was hired.

Brown was tasked with the leading the Sixers through a rebuild dubbed “The Process,” where management stripped the roster of serious NBA talent to lose games and increase their odds at better draft picks. Brown won only 47 games in his first three seasons, including a 10-72 record in 2015-16.

The philosophy paid off when Philly drafted Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons, who would both become All-Stars and lead the Sixers to two straight trips to the Eastern Conference semifinals.

But Simmons missed the postseason with a knee injury and neither Embiid nor the players brought in in recent years could provide enough scoring in clutch situations against Boston.

The 76ers said they would begin a search for a new coach immediately to replace Brown, who quickly earned respect around the league for keeping a positive outlook even during a no-win situation.

“In 2013, I was employed to lead one of the most dramatic rebuilds in professional sports history. In the past seven years, our players and coaches have evolved and grown, and I have deep appreciation for the 102 players I have coached,” Brown said.

Advertisement

The Sixers believed they were ready to contend for their first championship in 37 years and Brand spent $180 million to re-sign Tobias Harris and nearly $100 million to sign free agent Al Horford away from Boston.

Instead, the Sixers had only snippets of consistent success and Brown paid the price. The longtime San Antonio Spurs assistant is now out of a job on a contract that runs through the 2021-2022 season.

Even with two 26-game losing streaks on Brown’s resume, the front office never wavered early in his tenure that Brown was the right coach to bring Philadelphia its first championship since 1983. He steered the franchise as interim general manager in 2018 after Bryan Colangelo was fired amid a Twitter scandal.

But the Sixers’ support started to wean at the end of the last season, as team owner Josh Harris for the first time put public pressure on Brown to at least reach the East final. And at an impromptu news conference before the start of the playoffs, Harris refused to say if Brown would return and offered only a lukewarm endorsement of his performance.

Another lukewarm endorsement of Brown came Sunday from guard Josh Richardson after the Sixers’ elimination.

“He’s a good guy, he’s a good man, he means well. I just think going forward he’s got to ask more accountability,” Richardson said. “I don’t think there was much accountability this season and I think that was part of our problem.”

There were also big basketball problems.

Advertisement

Simmons still hasn’t developed a reliable jump shot, Embiid can’t stay consistently healthy, and Brand’s offseason moves largely backfired. That left the Sixers with a mismatched roster and Brown was unable to make the pieces work.

Brown was part of three NBA title teams with San Antonio as an assistant and won another with the Spurs when he served in the basketball operations department in 1998-99. He left after that season to become the head coach of the Sydney Kings of the Australian National Basketball League, but rejoined the Spurs in 2002 as the team’s assistant coach/director of player development and was moved to the bench as an assistant under Gregg Popovich in 2006.

Brown often was deemed the de facto spokesman for the Sixers and had to explain numerous injuries and baffling transactions or speak about Twitter scandals while ownership and the front office were nowhere to be found.

He signed a four-year deal for his NBA first head coaching job in 2013 with the understanding the Sixers were trying to rebuild. But he would later admit he had no idea the 76ers would struggle so badly four years into a tenure filled with coaching developmental league castoffs and 10-day contract players for a shot at building a winner through lottery draft picks.

“To coach gypsies or to have to coach a revolving door is not what I am looking for,” he said in 2015.

Now, it’s Brown’s turn to hit the road.

___

AP Basketball Writer Brian Mahoney in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, contributed to this report.

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: NBA NBA Playoffs Celtics

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Andrew Benintendi
Sports Q
Should the Red Sox trade Andrew Benintendi? August 24, 2020 | 6:56 PM
Head coach Bill Belichick addressed the handful of 'false positive' COVID-19 test results over the weekend.
Patriots
What Bill Belichick had to say about the NFL's false-positive COVID-19 tests August 24, 2020 | 5:12 PM
Elsa
Bruins
Bruce Cassidy says Bruins will go 'hit for hit' with Lightning August 24, 2020 | 2:54 PM
The Celtics finished off the 76ers Sunday.
Celtics
What the Celtics had to say after sweeping the 76ers August 24, 2020 | 2:17 PM
Foxborough, MA - 10/30/2019 - The New England Patriots signed veteran kicker Nick Folk to replace Mike Nugent at today's Patriots practice in Foxborough. - (Barry Chin/Globe Staff), Section: Sports, Reporter: Jim McBride, Topic: 31Patriots Practice, LOID: 9.0.1264831723.
Patriots
Patriots bring back Nick Folk, sign Michael Barnett August 24, 2020 | 11:50 AM
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.
NFL
How Roger Goodell says he would apologize to Colin Kaepernick August 24, 2020 | 10:27 AM
Tiger Woods Northern Trust
Golf
Tiger Woods takes a step forward on Sunday in Norton August 24, 2020 | 9:01 AM
Pool
Celtics
Here’s the schedule for the Celtics-Raptors playoff series August 24, 2020 | 8:38 AM
Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry (7) moves the ball down court against the Brooklyn Nets during the first half of Game 4 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kim Klement/Pool Photo via AP)
Celtics
Raptors hope Kyle Lowry will be ready when they face the Celtics August 24, 2020 | 4:05 AM
Boston Bruins goaltender Jaroslav Halak, second from left, makes a save against Tampa Bay Lightning center Anthony Cirelli (71) as Bruins' Patrice Bergeron (37) defends during first-period NHL Stanley Cup Eastern Conference playoff hockey game action in Toronto, Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
Bruins
Jaroslav Halak stops 35, Bruins hang on for 3-2 win over Lightning August 24, 2020 | 12:34 AM
NFL Logo
False positives
NFL has 77 apparently false positive COVID-19 tests from lab August 23, 2020 | 10:22 PM
Golf
Dustin Johnson wins Northern Trust by 11 shots at TPC Boston, back to No. 1 August 23, 2020 | 9:06 PM
Boston Red Sox v Baltimore Orioles
Red Sox
Orioles top last-place Red Sox 5-4 August 23, 2020 | 5:08 PM
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) stands midcourt before Game 4 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Boston Celtics, Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kim Klement/Pool Photo via AP)
NBA
Joel Embiid's title window in Philadelphia has closed. Now what? August 23, 2020 | 4:10 PM
Celtics
Celtics sweep 76ers, advance to second round August 23, 2020 | 4:07 PM
New England Patriots wide receiver N'Keal Harry (15) makes a catch during an NFL football training camp practice, Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, Pool)
Patriots
N'Keal Harry returns, Jarrett Stidham still limited at Patriots' camp August 23, 2020 | 3:52 PM
Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris (12) is attended to after hitting his head against the Boston Celtics during the third quarter of Game 4 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kim Klement/Pool Photo via AP)
Celtics
Tobias Harris falls in Game 3 vs. Celtics, cuts eye August 23, 2020 | 3:41 PM
Pool
Celtics
Gordon Hayward leaves Orlando bubble to rehab ankle injury August 23, 2020 | 1:16 PM
Andre Ringuette/Freestyle Photo
BRUINS PLAYOFFS
For the Bruins, no avoiding showdown with Tampa Bay this time around August 23, 2020 | 9:33 AM
Elsa
David Krejci
The return of ‘Playoff Krecji’ is a welcome sign for the Bruins August 23, 2020 | 9:27 AM
Washington Nationals starting pitcher Stephen Strasburg throws a pitch.
MLB
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg is done for season, awaits hand surgery August 22, 2020 | 9:30 PM
Golf
Dustin Johnson's big finish gives him 5-shot lead at TPC Boston August 22, 2020 | 7:55 PM
Mike Milbury
NHL
Mike Milbury is stepping away from NBC Sports for the remainder of the Stanley Cup Playoffs August 22, 2020 | 7:48 PM
Kicker Nick Folk played for the Patriots in 2019.
PATRIOTS
The Patriots are reportedly close to signing veteran kicker Nick Folk August 22, 2020 | 6:32 PM
John Minchillo
Media
Why Thom Brennaman’s apology for a homophobic slur rings hollow August 22, 2020 | 5:12 PM
Brock Holt was designated for assignment by the Brewers.
MLB
Brock Holt designated for assignment by the Brewers August 22, 2020 | 4:43 PM
Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse gestures during a playoff game.
NBA
Raptors' Nick Nurse voted NBA Coach of the Year August 22, 2020 | 1:39 PM
As his caddy grimaces, and playing partner Henrik Nortlander looks on, Phil Mickelson blasts out of a hazard with his pitching wedge on the second hole of Friday's second round of the Northern Trust tournament at TPC Boston in Norton. Mickleson bent his wedge and asked for an official ruling and was allowed to get a replacement wedge from his car which he had three to choose from.
Golf
His PGA playoff run over, Phil Mickelson transitioning to make his Champions debut August 22, 2020 | 9:08 AM
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) reacts during the second half against the Boston Celtics in Game 3 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kim Klement/Pool Photo via AP)
Celtics
What the Sixers had to say after falling behind 0-3 in their series against the Celtics August 22, 2020 | 8:06 AM
Andre Ringuette/Freestyle Photo
Bruins
Here's the full schedule for the Bruins-Lightning playoff series August 22, 2020 | 7:59 AM