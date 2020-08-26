Milwaukee Bucks boycotting Game 5 against Orlando Magic

Officials stand beside an empty court before the scheduled start of Wednesday's Bucks-Mavericks game.
Ben Golliver, The Washington Post
August 26, 2020

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Days after the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisc., the Milwaukee Bucks did not take the court as scheduled for Game 5 of their first-round playoff series with the Orlando Magic on Wednesday.

Bucks guard George Hill was among multiple NBA players to question whether games should continue in light of ongoing social justice protests around the country.

The Bucks and Magic were scheduled to play the first game of a playoff triple-header on Wednesday with a scheduled tip time of 4 p.m. But only the Magic took the court for the traditional pregame warmups, with the Bucks remaining in their locker room. When the game clock ticked down to a few minutes before the scheduled tip-off, the Magic left the court and returned to their locker room.

The protocol for a forfeit or a postponement was not immediately clear in the arena, as league and team staffers scrambled for word of the Bucks’ decision.

