Did last week’s NBA protests do any actual good? The answer is a resounding yes

Kevin C. Cox
The Bucks and Magic started the ball rolling when they refused to play Game 5 of their playoff series last Wednesday.
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Sports columnist
September 1, 2020 | 1:08 PM

The easiest thing to do, beyond doing nothing at all, is to be cynical about the purpose of protesting injustice.

“What is it going to do?” the weary cynics ask. “What effect will it actually have? Nothing is going to change, so why bother?”

I heard so many scoffing variations of such sentiments last week, when percolating conversations between the Raptors and Celtics about boycotting Game 1 of their playoff series to protest police brutality and racial injustice after the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin turned into genuine action when the Bucks boycotted Game 5 of their series against the Magic.

Advertisement

My response to the “what is this going to accomplish?” people was this: I don’t know. But history is full of heroic people who took a stand and found out.

Less than a week later, we’re only beginning to get the full answer to the impact of the NBA protests, which led to a three-day shutdown and served as guideposts for athletes in other sports to follow suit.

There have been palpable effects already. And we already know the answer to this: Was it worth it? Hell, yes.

At the least — the very least — the protests turned the NBA into a get-out-and-vote force. Owners, fearful of further hits to the bank account and how the absence of games would affect relationships with sponsors, agreed to allow their arenas (the ones owned by the teams, anyway) to be turned into voting centers. That is very real progress.

Start affecting the bottom line, folks, and you see how fast things can change. (See: The Washington Football Team, whose owner was defiant on keeping the racist name for years, right up until sponsors began balking.) The players using their leverage forces the owners to wield theirs with the government; the owners get their phone calls answered by politicians.

Advertisement

The Bucks boycott led to a dormant police-reform bill in Wisconsin getting a voting session scheduled after the team owner called the governor. That’s power. That’s clout, well-wielded. It’s not just that the NBA protests forced a plan of action from the owners; it reminded us that protest is action.

For a few days, the NBA players — to paraphrase some Fox News nonsense — didn’t shut up, and they didn’t dribble. Even if it hadn’t led to change, it’s still better to be on the right side of history than to ignore injustice.

In many ways, it felt like a transformative week in the sports world, including when the Mets and Marlins left the field and did not play after a 42-second moment of silence on Jackie Robinson Day, or when NHL players seemed to realize almost collectively that they needed to speak up too. But it was infuriating as well, with hypocrisy in predictable abundance.

That begins with the stick-to-sports crowd, ever-willing to ignore that sports have always been intertwined with politics and vice versa because they don’t like the message or manner of protest or don’t want to be confronted with the flaws of their own beliefs.

I thought the Bruins’ Brad Marchand put it best when asked what he’d say to fans who want players to stay out of social justice matters: ”Too bad. We have bigger things we care about, want to do, and want to improve on.”

Advertisement

I wonder sometimes, and more often lately, how many people who pay tribute to Jackie Robinson or saluted Muhammad Ali when he died or claim to admire Bill Russell also refuse to acknowledge that Black Lives Matter means equal to other lives, not more.

I wonder how they rationalize hearing Devin McCourty talk about a sense of hopelessness after the Blake shooting, or seeing Cedric Maxwell tweet a photo of the segregated beach he went to as a child, or watching Jim Rice — a stoic who has endured more than we will ever know — near tears on NESN, practically plead, “My whole reaction is, why can’t we just live together?”

I wonder how peoples’ eyes don’t just roll out of their heads in a rage when Jared Kushner, the ultimate Thanks Dad, says of LeBron James and the players’ boycott: “What I’d love to see from the players in the NBA — again they have the luxury of taking a night off from work, most Americans don’t — I’d like to see them start moving into concrete solutions that are productive.”

I’m pretty sure “Concrete Solutions” is the name of one of the crappy rental properties Kushner owns and uses to bilk poor people out of what money they have. LeBron has his flaws — he was a hypocrite on the NBA ties to China — but he’s a principled man who has opened a school, paid for kids’ college education, and works to combat voter suppression.

I suspect the types who would side with Kushner are the same ones who gleefully shared a fake Larry Bird meme that was going around recently, attributing a quote to him about “radical fundamentalists” in the NBA and how today’s players are too “flashy.” The meme, a veritable Bingo card for bigots who like to tell you they haven’t watched the NBA for years but still have an opinion, was completely, offensively fake.

Anyone who actually knows a thing about Bird would know better. Bigots don’t get to co-opt Larry by wishcasting what they hope he’d say. And anyone who still liked this garbage after the Pacers confirmed that it was fake had better not cry “fake news” about any truth they don’t want to hear ever again.

It was satisfying to watch the other leagues follow the NBA’s lead yet again in choosing to protest, though there was certainly some turbulence. The juxtaposition of Mookie Betts’s Dodgers teammates standing with him in boycotting a game while Jackie Bradley Jr., the Red Sox’ lone Black player, too often appeared to be on his own was difficult to ignore.

The Red Sox came around later in the week — manager Ron Roenicke said he got tears in his eyes talking to Bradley and urged parents to explain to children why there was no game Thursday — but there were reminders of how far there is to go.

Red Sox reliever Ryan Brasier retweeted a video making fun of Clippers coach Doc Rivers for crying about how racism and police violence have affected him. Brasier later deleted the retweet, but what kind of person would find humor in mocking that video in the first place? Where’s the empathy? Where’s the humanity?

Sometimes the most powerful action we regular people can take is letting someone know they are not alone. And the most powerful action those with leverage can take is letting us know they’re not going to put up with injustice anymore.

It’s hard not to be cynical, I know. It’s hard not to be negative. Even here, I’ve probably dwelled too much on the lousier parts of this historic week. What the NBA players did was inspiring. It was progress. It was necessary. And it worked.

Here’s to what the Bucks and the Raptors and the Celtics and every other NBA team did. Here’s to afflicting the comfortable and refusing to let them use the games to escape a real world that requires so much repair.

Here’s to not sticking to sports. Here’s to knowing that shouldn’t even be an option.

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: NBA Celtics

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Bill Belichick subway commercial
Patriots
Bill Belichick's Subway commercial has finally aired September 1, 2020 | 12:34 PM
Quarterback Phil Jurkovec will be in the mix for Boston College this season.
College football
New coach and new QB could have BC breaking out of ACC pack September 1, 2020 | 12:22 PM
Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman (77) celebrates his winning goal against the Boston Bruins with teammates Ondrej Palat (18), Patrick Maroon (14) and Alex Killorn (17) during the second overtime period of NHL Stanley Cup Eastern Conference playoff hockey game action in Toronto, Monday, Aug. 31, 2020. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
Bruins
What the Lightning had to say after bouncing the Bruins to reach the conference finals September 1, 2020 | 4:20 AM
Elsa
Bruins
Lightning win in double overtime, eliminate Bruins from playoffs August 31, 2020 | 11:29 PM
Red Sox
Colten Brewer gives up five runs as Red Sox lose to Braves 6-3 August 31, 2020 | 11:23 PM
Jim Davis/Globe Staff
MLB Trade deadline
What was the Red Sox’ best acquisition? Freedom from luxury-tax penalties August 31, 2020 | 11:10 PM
The NBA held a moment of silence honoring the late John Thompson prior to Monday's playoff games.
Celtics
Celtics community mourns the loss of John Thompson August 31, 2020 | 9:41 PM
Red Sox outfielder Kevin Pillar shared his take on the team's unprecedented struggles this season.
Red Sox
What the Rockies had to say after acquiring Kevin Pillar from the Red Sox August 31, 2020 | 8:45 PM
Boston Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck
Celtics
Wyc Grousbeck: Celtics 'don't stand second to anybody' when it comes to civil rights August 31, 2020 | 8:03 PM
FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - AUGUST 26: Cam Newton #1 of the New England Patriots makes a throw as Jarrett Stidham #4 looks on during Patriots Training camp at Gillette Stadium on August 26, 2020 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Patriots
Bill Belichick remains mum on starting QB as Patriots wind down camp August 31, 2020 | 8:01 PM
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - AUGUST 29: Christian Vazquez #42 of the Boston Red Sox looks on during the third inning against the Washington Nationalsat Fenway Park on August 29, 2020 in Boston, Massachusetts. All players are wearing #42 in honor of Jackie Robinson Day. The day honoring Jackie Robinson, traditionally held on April 15, was rescheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Sports Q
Chad Finn: Should the Red Sox have done more at the trading deadline? August 31, 2020 | 5:45 PM
Michael Dwyer
Patriots
'Nobody works harder than Cam does': Bill Belichick raved about Cam Newton August 31, 2020 | 5:05 PM
NFL
NFL reveals more in-game social and racial justice plans August 31, 2020 | 4:05 PM
Michael Dwyer
Red Sox
Reports: Red Sox trade Kevin Pillar to Rockies, Josh Osich to the Cubs August 31, 2020 | 3:56 PM
MLB Trade Deadline
Here's a running list of all of the Red Sox trades August 31, 2020 | 3:52 PM
Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff
Red Sox
Why these dark days of the Red Sox still hold hope for the future August 31, 2020 | 12:12 PM
Michael Dwyer
Patriots
Cam Newton absent from Patriots practice on Monday August 31, 2020 | 12:04 PM
Steven Senne
Patriots
Chad Finn: There actually is a reason to miss those Patriots preseason games August 31, 2020 | 9:58 AM
CHARLES KRUPA
College Sports
Former Georgetown coach John Thompson dies at 78 August 31, 2020 | 9:55 AM
Jacksonville Jaguars starting quarterback Gardner Minshew II, left, hands the ball off to running back Leonard Fournette during NFL football training camp, Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, in Jacksonville, Fla. (Bob Self/The Florida Times-Union via AP)
NFL
Jaguars waive Leonard Fournette after failing to trade him August 31, 2020 | 8:38 AM
Brock Holt was designated for assignment by the Brewers.
Red Sox
Brock Holt salutes cutout fans at Fenway Park August 30, 2020 | 7:45 PM
Bruins
Bruins hope stars lead way facing elimination vs. Lightning August 30, 2020 | 6:00 PM
Red Sox
Rafael Devers hits two home runs, Red Sox top Nats 9-5 August 30, 2020 | 5:27 PM
Bobby Dalbec watches the ball after hitting a his first career home run.
Red Sox
Bobby Dalbec hits a home run in his MLB debut August 30, 2020 | 4:29 PM
Jayson Tatum scored 21 points in the Celtics' Game 1 win over the Raptors.
Celtics
Celtics roll past Raptors 112-94, take 1-0 East semis lead August 30, 2020 | 4:06 PM
Boston Red Sox's Mitch Moreland was a standout against the Toronto Blue Jays.
Red Sox
Red Sox trade Mitch Moreland to Padres August 30, 2020 | 11:51 AM
Jeremiah Oatsvall of Austin Peay stiff arms Chris Kershner of Central Arkansas.
College Sports
College football kicks off COVID-19 style in Alabama August 29, 2020 | 9:45 PM
Red Sox pitcher Ryan Brasier greets teammates as he walks in from the dugout.
RED SOX
Ryan Brasier 'was very apologetic' after retweeting a video that mocked Doc Rivers August 29, 2020 | 9:05 PM
Kevin Pillar rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run.
Red Sox
Kevin Pillar says 'Black lives do matter to me' after making controversial comments August 29, 2020 | 7:28 PM
Brock Holt is heading to the Washington Nationals.
MLB
Nationals sign longtime Red Sox utility player Brock Holt August 29, 2020 | 6:57 PM