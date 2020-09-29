A viral photo showed former NBA star Delonte West homeless. Mark Cuban found him and picked him up.

Boston, MA 11/24/06 Delonte West (left) and Paul Pierce during a 2006 Celtics game.
Delonte West (left) and Paul Pierce during a 2006 Celtics game. –Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
Timothy Bella,
The Washington Post
September 29, 2020 | 8:37 AM

Standing on the side of a road near a Dallas highway, Delonte West was asking for help.

Wearing a white sweater, baggy gray sweatpants and slip-on loafers covered in dirt, the former NBA point guard was more than a dozen years removed from LeBron James finding him for a game-winning three-pointer in a playoff game against Washington, the biggest bucket of his basketball life. West, who has struggled for years with bipolar disorder, substance abuse and homelessness, was photographed last week holding a small cardboard sign on a rainy North Texas day.

That photo set off a new round of concern from a basketball community hoping again to help the 37-year-old. Among those was Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, who was filmed on Monday picking up West at a gas station in a viral video first reported on by TMZ Sports.

Advertisement

“I can just confirm that I found him and helped him,” Cuban told The Washington Post in an email late Monday. “The rest is up to Delonte and his family to tell.”

TMZ reported that Cuban spent days trying to get in touch with West before contacting him and getting him to agree to meet at a gas station in north Dallas. In a Snapchat video posted with the TMZ report, West could be seen waiting inside the gas station’s convenience store. A second video captured Cuban, who was wearing a mask, picking up West in his blue Tesla Model S.

“Good job, man,” the man recording the Snapchat video said to Cuban.

Cuban took West to a hotel, and has offered to pay for his treatment at a drug rehabilitation facility, TMZ reported.

Born in July 1983 in the District, the 6-foot-4 West burst onto the local basketball scene at Eleanor Roosevelt High School in Greenbelt, Md., where he was named as The Post’s Boys Player of the Year as a senior. At Saint Joseph’s in Philadelphia, West helped lead a team that finished the regular season a perfect 27-0 before losing in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament. Drafted in the first round by the Boston Celtics in 2004, West went on to play eight seasons in the NBA.

Advertisement

But West always struggled with mental illness. In 2015, he told The Post’s Rick Maese that he had regularly attempted to kill himself as a teenager. West publicly disclosed his bipolar disorder diagnosis in 2008, when he was still playing in Cleveland. West pleaded guilty to weapons charges in 2009 after police found three loaded guns in his motorcycle during a traffic stop. He avoided jail time, but was sentenced to eight months home detention.

After his NBA career ended, West’s life quickly spiraled out of control. By 2016, West was photographed walking around Houston without any shoes, prompting the first public fears that he was homeless.

Monday’s meeting with Cuban wasn’t the first time the owner has tried to help West, who played his final NBA season for the Mavericks in 2012. As Maese reported, Cuban helped connect West with a financial adviser around 2014. But his efforts to keep him off the street were unsuccessful.

In January, West was shown in a video posted to social media of him getting beat up on a highway in Oxon Hill. Another video from the incident showed a shirtless West, badly bruised from the altercation, sounding disoriented while handcuffed on the curb. Both West and the man, who had gotten into an argument earlier in the day, declined to press charges and were released in less than an hour.

Once footage of West handcuffed leaked online, Prince George’s County police announced that one of their own officers had been suspended for recording the video, reported The Post’s Matt Bonesteel and Jacob Bogage.

Advertisement

The January video sparked another outcry from former coaches and players who vowed to support him. Phil Martelli, West’s college coach at Saint Joseph’s, described the incident as “so very painful.”

“All we can do is pray for him and his family and hope that he seeks the proper help,” Jameer Nelson, his teammate at Saint Joseph’s, tweeted in January. “Mental illness is something a lot of people deal with and don’t even know it, until sometimes it’s too late.”

In a league that has stressed the importance of mental health, West’s story has been held up as a cautionary tale. Stars like Kevin Love, DeMar DeRozan and Paul George have spoken out in recent years about their own struggles with the everyday pressures of the NBA. Before the start of this season, the league adopted new rules requiring every team to have at least one mental health professional on staff, CNBC reported.

West in 2015 described his battle with bipolar disorder to The Post.

“I am bipolar – just like the rest of us in the world,” he said. “So bipolar is defined as something sad happens, you’re sad. Something happy happens, you’re happy. I think pretty much everyone in the world is like that. Now there’s different levels. How long do you stay sad? How does it affect your behavior? How do you handle these emotions?”

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: NBA Celtics

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Robert Kraft and Bill Belichick.
Patriots
Sorry, America, the Patriots still aren't going anywhere September 29, 2020 | 5:19 AM
Red Sox Outfield Jackie Bradley Jr.
commentary
What to make of this utterly distasteful Red Sox season September 29, 2020 | 5:00 AM
Elaine Thompson
Patriots
What NFL experts are saying about the Patriots' win against the Raiders September 28, 2020 | 8:19 PM
Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff
Patriots
The Patriots' 2019 draft class is looking better and better, and other thoughts September 28, 2020 | 7:56 PM
Doc Rivers.
NBA
Doc Rivers out as Clippers' coach, after seven seasons September 28, 2020 | 6:41 PM
Elise Amendola
Patriots
'Just bad coaching': Bill Belichick took the blame for his timeout usage against the Raiders September 28, 2020 | 6:35 PM
Jaylen Brown drives against Jimmy Butler during Game Six of the Eastern Conference Finals.
Sports Q
Sports Q: What is the Celtics' biggest need? September 28, 2020 | 5:36 PM
Cam Newton Patriots Raiders
Patriots
'It's a business trip': Cam Newton on motivation, earning respect, and his viral sideline moment September 28, 2020 | 12:10 PM
Dwayne Wade Paul Pierce NBA
Celtics
Dwyane Wade had a message for Paul Pierce after the Heat defeated the Celtics September 28, 2020 | 9:57 AM
Tom Brady.
Patriots
In Cam Newton vs. Tom Brady discussion, I’m glad to be watching the Patriots September 28, 2020 | 7:43 AM
Mark J. Terrill
Celtics
Jayson Tatum hasn't 'even thought about' his potential contract extension yet September 28, 2020 | 7:27 AM
The Celtics' season ended at the hands of the Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals.
Celtics
Celtics reflect on season, look ahead after elimination from playoffs September 28, 2020 | 7:20 AM
The Celtics were eliminated by the Heat.
Celtics
5 takeaways from the Celtics’ season-ending loss vs. Heat September 27, 2020 | 11:14 PM
Jayson Tatum walks off the floor after the Celtics were eliminated by the Celtics.
Celtics
Heat oust Celtics in Eastern Conference Finals September 27, 2020 | 10:38 PM
Adam Buksa chip
New England Revolution
Bou, Buska score late goals; Revolution beat D.C. United 2-0 September 27, 2020 | 9:29 PM
Ron Roenicke and Xander Bogaerts developed a bond.
RED SOX
Xander Bogaerts: Ron Roenicke was the 'perfect' manager for difficult season September 27, 2020 | 8:36 PM
Paul Pierce said he didn't fear LeBron James when facing him.
Celtics
Draymond Green and Paul Pierce sparred over being 'afraid' of LeBron James September 27, 2020 | 8:20 PM
Tom Brady
Brady, Barrett lead Buccaneers past Broncos 28-10 September 27, 2020 | 8:19 PM
Rex Burkhead of the Patriots celebrates scoring a third quarter touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.
Patriots
Rex Burkhead thanked his teammates after 3 TD performance September 27, 2020 | 7:53 PM
Patriots running back Sony Michel broke out for two long carries against the Raiders.
PATRIOTS
Sony Michel: 'We came together and just played hard. That's what James White does.' September 27, 2020 | 7:38 PM
Cam Newton warms up before Sunday's game against Las Vegas.
Patriots
What Cam Newton had to say after the Patriots beat the Raiders September 27, 2020 | 7:11 PM
Jackie Bradley Jr. watches his line drive soar to center field for a home run against the Atlanta Braves during the fourth inning Sunday.
JACKIE BRADLEY JR.
Jackie Bradley Jr. dazzled in what could be his last game with the Red Sox September 27, 2020 | 6:59 PM
Bill Belichick Raiders
Patriots
Bill Belichick praised 'complementary' Patriots performance, wished Celtics luck September 27, 2020 | 6:09 PM
Tony Romo is a broadcaster for CBS.
NFL
Tony Romo: 'New England is for real' September 27, 2020 | 5:44 PM
Patriots defensive lineman Deatrich Wise Jr., left, celebrates with teammates after he recovered a fumble for a touchdown in the second half.
Patriots
5 takeaways from the Patriots' 36-20 win over the Raiders September 27, 2020 | 5:26 PM
Cam Newton and N'Keal Harry had some fun on Sunday.
Patriots
Cam Newton's funny reaction to N'Keal Harry becomes viral hit September 27, 2020 | 5:21 PM
In this Sept. 16, 2018, file photo, Joe Montana and his wife, left, Jennifer walk onto the field at Levi's Stadium before a game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Detroit Lions in Santa Clara, Calif.
Joe Montana
Joe Montana, wife block attempted kidnapping of grandchild September 27, 2020 | 4:58 PM
Rex Burkhead of the Patriots celebrates scoring a third quarter touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.
PATRIOTS
Rex Burkhead's 3 TDs power Patriots to 36-20 win over Raiders September 27, 2020 | 4:32 PM
Tyler Kroft, left, celebrates with teammates after catching a pass for a touchdown Sunday.
NFL
Bills rally to beat Rams 35-32 after blowing 25-point lead September 27, 2020 | 4:23 PM
Tennessee Titans kicker Stephen Gostkowski celebrates after kicking a 55-yard field goal during the second half Sunday.
NFL
Titans top winless Vikes 31-30; Gostkowski has 6 FGs September 27, 2020 | 4:01 PM