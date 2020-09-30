Adam Silver: NBA still hoping to open next season in arenas

Silver hopes to start next season sometime in the beginning of 2021.

Adam Silver said the next NBA season won't start until Christmas at the earliest. –The Associated Press
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
TIM REYNOLDS,
AP
September 30, 2020

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — NBA Commissioner Adam Silver reiterated Wednesday that the league’s hope is to begin next season with teams in their home arenas and with fans in the seats, though cautioned that there are still numerous unknowns to work through before any plan can be finalized.

Silver, in his annual state-of-the-league address before Game 1 of the NBA Finals, also said the protocols that allowed the league to get through a restart in a so-called bubble at Walt Disney World — such as strict adherence to mask-wearing and social distancing — proved that a balance can be struck “between public health and economic necessity.”

Advertisement

“It’s certainly our goal,” Silver said, referring to playing in arenas. “But it’s dependent on some additional advancements. Rapid testing may be the key here.”

The NBA was the first major sports league to shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic on March 11, and it took more than four months to come up with the plan to restart the season at Disney. The league restarted with 22 franchises that came to Disney in early July, and the Miami Heat and Los Angeles Lakers — the last two left — are nearing the three-month mark in the bubble.

League and team revenues will take a huge hit this year, partly because about 15% of the regular season was lost to the virus, partly because the 88 games that were played at Disney before the postseason and then the entire playoff run was played without fans buying tickets, food, drink and souvenirs in arenas.

“I don’t have expectations of labor issues … there’s no doubt there are issues on the table that have to be negotiated,” Silver said. “I think while no doubt there will be issues and difficult negotiations ahead, I think we’ll work them out as we always have.”

The league still hasn’t decided when free agency will start, what the salary cap will be for next season, what the tax line will be and other key details. All of that will have to be worked out with the National Basketball Players Association, and Silver said he expects talks to intensify on those matters once the NBA Finals are over.

Advertisement

“I think we all understand the essential parameters,” Silver said.

Michele Roberts, the executive director of the NBPA, said in an interview with The Associated Press on Wednesday that “either very simple or very complicated conversations are going to be had” to work through the two primary issues — coming to grips with the lost revenue from this season, and how to best function in a world that is going to be dealing with the coronavirus for the foreseeable future.

Her hope is that the NBA and NBPA figure out a deal in November, which would allow for next season to begin sometime in early 2021.

“We don’t have to be frozen paralyzed by this virus, but we don’t have to enact a doomsday scenario, assuming that the virus has destroyed our game in ways that will not be repaired,” Roberts said. “If we can sit down like adults, I think we can get a new deal in November and we can announce the start of the season. I don’t have any reason to doubt that we will be able to start in 2021 and have a full season.”

The NBA’s hope is to play most, if not all, of next season in arenas and before at least some fans. A bubble or bubbles could happen, though it seems close to a worst-case scenario.

“Do I want to do it again? Not if I can avoid it,” said Roberts, who spent the entire restart in the bubble. “Those are my marching orders: Not if we can avoid it. Now, having said that, the players want to make sure we can save our season again.”

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: NBA Basketball Celtics Coronavirus

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Brad Stevens has been the Celtics' coach since 2013.
CELTICS
Brad Stevens says this Celtics group 'has a chance to be special' September 30, 2020 | 8:45 PM
John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
PATRIOTS
James White, Damien Harris return to Patriots practice September 30, 2020 | 6:54 PM
NFL
Offensive numbers off the charts 3 weeks into NFL season September 30, 2020 | 4:19 PM
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes passes under pressure from Patriots linebacker Dont'a Hightower during the first half.
Patriots
Patriots expecting unexpected in latest matchup with Patrick Mahomes September 30, 2020 | 3:38 PM
Nissan Stadium, home of the Tennessee Titans, is shown Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. The Titans suspended in-person activities through Friday after the NFL says three Titans players and five personnel tested positive for the coronavirus, becoming the first COVID-19 outbreak of the NFL season in Week 4.
NFL
Virus outbreak pushes Steelers-Titans to Monday or Tuesday September 30, 2020 | 3:25 PM
Serena Williams pulled out of the French Open due to an Achilles injury.
FRENCH OPEN
Serena Williams pulls out of French Open with hurt Achilles September 30, 2020 | 3:14 PM
Bill Belichick Raiders
PATRIOTS
Bill Belichick compared the Chiefs' speed to Barry Sanders and the 'run-and-shoot' Lions September 30, 2020 | 2:53 PM
Cam Newton Patriots coaches
NFL
Josh McDaniels on the differences between Cam Newton and Tom Brady September 30, 2020 | 10:47 AM
The Celtics' season ended at the hands of the Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals.
CELTICS
Enough with the hot takes, this Celtics team is good September 30, 2020 | 7:30 AM
Nissan Stadium, home of the Tennessee Titans, is shown Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. The Titans suspended in-person activities through Friday after the NFL says three Titans players and five personnel tested positive for the coronavirus, becoming the first COVID-19 outbreak of the NFL season in Week 4.
Coronavirus
Titans suspend activities after positive COVID-19 tests September 29, 2020 | 10:05 PM
Paul Pierce
NBA
Tyler Herro responded to Paul Pierce's comment that he's not a 'bucket' September 29, 2020 | 2:58 PM
Patriots celebration.
Patriots
Video: Watch how the Patriots celebrated their win over the Raiders September 29, 2020 | 1:31 PM
Former Patriots kicker Stephen Gostkowski kicks a field goal during the Titans' win on Sunday.
NFL
3 Titans players test positive for COVID-19, marking first NFL outbreak September 29, 2020 | 12:53 PM
Bill Belichick Raiders
Patriots
What Bill Belichick had to say about the Patriots facing the Chiefs in Week 4 September 29, 2020 | 10:43 AM
Boston, MA 11/24/06 Delonte West (left) and Paul Pierce during a 2006 Celtics game.
NBA
Mark Cuban picked up a homeless Delonte West from a gas station September 29, 2020 | 8:37 AM
Robert Kraft and Bill Belichick.
Patriots
Sorry, America, the Patriots still aren't going anywhere September 29, 2020 | 5:19 AM
Red Sox Outfield Jackie Bradley Jr.
commentary
What to make of this utterly distasteful Red Sox season September 29, 2020 | 5:00 AM
Elaine Thompson
Patriots
What NFL experts are saying about the Patriots' win against the Raiders September 28, 2020 | 8:19 PM
Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff
Patriots
The Patriots' 2019 draft class is looking better and better, and other thoughts September 28, 2020 | 7:56 PM
Doc Rivers.
NBA
Doc Rivers out as Clippers' coach, after seven seasons September 28, 2020 | 6:41 PM
Elise Amendola
Patriots
'Just bad coaching': Bill Belichick took the blame for his timeout usage against the Raiders September 28, 2020 | 6:35 PM
Jaylen Brown drives against Jimmy Butler during Game Six of the Eastern Conference Finals.
Sports Q
Sports Q: What is the Celtics' biggest need? September 28, 2020 | 5:36 PM
Cam Newton Patriots Raiders
Patriots
'It's a business trip': Cam Newton on motivation, earning respect, and his viral sideline moment September 28, 2020 | 12:10 PM
Dwayne Wade Paul Pierce NBA
Celtics
Dwyane Wade had a message for Paul Pierce after the Heat defeated the Celtics September 28, 2020 | 9:57 AM
Tom Brady.
Patriots
In Cam Newton vs. Tom Brady discussion, I’m glad to be watching the Patriots September 28, 2020 | 7:43 AM
Mark J. Terrill
Celtics
Jayson Tatum hasn't 'even thought about' his potential contract extension yet September 28, 2020 | 7:27 AM
The Celtics' season ended at the hands of the Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals.
Celtics
Celtics reflect on season, look ahead after elimination from playoffs September 28, 2020 | 7:20 AM
The Celtics were eliminated by the Heat.
Celtics
5 takeaways from the Celtics’ season-ending loss vs. Heat September 27, 2020 | 11:14 PM
Jayson Tatum walks off the floor after the Celtics were eliminated by the Celtics.
Celtics
Heat oust Celtics in Eastern Conference Finals September 27, 2020 | 10:38 PM
Adam Buksa chip
New England Revolution
Bou, Buska score late goals; Revolution beat D.C. United 2-0 September 27, 2020 | 9:29 PM