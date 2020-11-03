Mark Cuban on Delonte West: ‘It’s still an uphill battle, but he’s climbing’

Mark Cuban shared Tuesday that former Celtics guard Delonte West is making strides at a rehabilitation center.

“Because we all want something to feel great about today, here is your Delonte West update,” Cuban wrote. “It’s still an uphill battle, but he is climbing !”

Because we all want something to feel great about today, here is your Delonte West update. It's still an uphill battle, but he is climbing ! pic.twitter.com/qLDVJDrSOQ — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) November 3, 2020

Kendrick Perkins replied “Yes sir,” with an emoji, and several others expressed their support as well.

When someone asked Cuban, “What about those everyday struggling Americans?” not just one who made millions during his career, Cuban said he posted the update because West wants fans to know he’s making progress, among other reasons.

Cuban’s concern stems from the fact that West has been spotted roaming the streets and was identified as homeless.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported in late September that Cuban, the owner of the Dallas Mavericks, reached out to West’s mother, Delphina Addison, and asked how he could help. Addison told him to find her son, and once he did, they checked him into a rehab center.

Mark Cuban reached out to Delonte West's mother, Delphina Addison, asking how he can help. Answer was simple: Find Delonte. Cuban did on Monday, waited with West until his mother arrived to hotel, and West finally took step many close to him have awaited: Entered rehab. 🙏🏽 https://t.co/IiVKGH3a62 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 29, 2020

In early October, Cuban posted a photo of West riding a horse, noting that West had taken “the first steps” toward restoring his health.

Ladies & Gentlemen, I present to you, Delonte West . A long, long , long way to go, but he has taken the first steps and shared these with all of us as a thank you for the love and support. pic.twitter.com/555twAEVDP — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) October 9, 2020

West, who played with the Celtics from 2004-2007 and again during the 2010-2011 season, was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2008.