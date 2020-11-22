Kim Kardashian West congratulated Tristan Thompson on reaching a deal with the Celtics
"Boston here we come!!!!” she wrote.
If any of Kim Kardashian West’s 192 million Instagram followers were previously unaware that Tristan Thompson was joining the Celtics, there’s a much better chance they’ve heard the news now.
Kardashian West congratulated Thompson after the former Cleveland Cavaliers center reportedly agreed to a two-year, $19 million deal with the Celtics on Saturday.
“Congrats @realtristan13,” Kardashian West wrote. “Boston here we come!!!!” She added some emojis for good measure as well.
While it’s unclear how often Kardashian West will be in Boston – particularly if NBA games don’t have fans this season – it is clear that watching Thompson play in person is at least on her radar.
Thompson has appeared regularly on the hit reality TV show “Keeping Up with the Kardashians.” He has a child with Kardashian West’s sister, Khloe.
Thompson shared Kardashian West’s message to his story, writing “Yessirskii” and adding two shamrocks. Perhaps Kardashian’s four-leaf clovers were for good luck, while Thompson’s shamrocks were unmistakably commemorating the news.
He also shared their brother Rob Kardashian’s message to his story.
The Kardashians’ arrival in Boston could add a unique wrinkle to this upcoming Celtics season.
Get Boston.com's browser alerts:
Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.Turn on notifications
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.