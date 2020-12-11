‘I do not talk to pawns’: Kyrie Irving responds to fine for not talking to media

Nets star Kyrie Irving refused to speak to the media during NBA Media Week, but is speaking on the consequences of skipping his media obligation.

The NBA announced Thursday that it is fining Irving $25,000 for “refusal on several occasions this week to participate in the team media availability.” Irving responded to the fine in an Instagram story on Friday.

After referencing a Malcolm X quote, Irving wrote, “I pray we utilize the ‘fine money’ for the marginalized communities in need, especially seeing where our world is presently.”

Irving then expressed where his focus is.

“I am here for Peace, Love, and Greatness,” Irving wrote. “So stop distracting me and my team, and appreciate the Art. We move different over here.”

Irving concluded his message by taking a shot at the media.

“I do not talk to Pawns,” Irving wrote. “My attention is worth more.”

Last Friday, Irving issued a written statement instead of speaking to the media, saying the statement was to “ensure that my message is properly conveyed.” He also inferred that he may be issuing statements and bypass speaking to the media moving forward.

Half of all player fines go to the NBA for distribution to its charitable partners. The other half goes to the NBPA Foundation, a nonprofit that is separate from the NBPA.