Kyrie Irving appears to cleanse Celtics court with burning sage in return to Boston

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - DECEMBER 18: Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets talks with Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics before their preseason game at TD Garden on December 18, 2020 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Kyrie Irving talks with Jayson Tatum before the game. –Maddie Meyer / Getty Images
AP
December 18, 2020

BOSTON (AP) — Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving appeared to perform a spiritual ritual on the TD Garden court on Friday night before he played in the arena for the first time since leaving the Celtics.

Irving circled the iconic parquet floor during pregame warmups waving around a burning substance that appeared to be sage. He then snuffed out the plant in a dish.

According to WebMD, Native Americans burn sage — a practice known as smudging — “as part of a spiritual ritual to cleanse a person or space, and to promote healing and wisdom.” Irving’s mother, Elizabeth, was a member of the Standing Rock Sioux tribe, and Kyrie Irving was welcomed into the tribe in a 2018 ceremony.

A six-time All-Star, Irving played for the Celtics for two seasons before opting out of his contract and becoming a free agent. He was loudly heckled when he sat out with an injury during the Nets’ visit that November.

TOPICS: NBA Boston Celtics Celtics

