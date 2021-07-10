NBA Throwback photo shows 14-year-old Trae Young alongside Brad Stevens, Danny Ainge Young's father thanked them for giving him words of encouragement.

Eight years ago, when Trae Young was an up-and-coming star, Brad Stevens was a week into his tenure as Celtics head coach, and Danny Ainge was the team’s president of basketball operations, the three took a photo together.

Young, who was 14 at the time, is now a star point guard for the Atlanta Hawks. Stevens replaced Ainge following this past season when Ainge retired.

Young’s father, Ray Young, reflected Saturday on that meeting and what it meant to the family. He said he told Ainge and Stevens to keep an eye on his son.

“They gave me that ‘sure dad, just take the pic already’ look,” Young wrote. “But seriously, they were both kind enough to give my son words of encouragement.”

Celtics commentator Brian Scalabrine responded to Young’s tweet and said Stevens and Ainge both told him before the NBA Draft that Young was special, and Scalabrine made fun of himself for believing at the time that Young was too small.

Young then shouted out Scalabrine for his color commentary, and Scalabrine thanked him and praised his son for his unique passing ability.

