NBA NBA trade deadline tracker: Marcus Smart, Dennis Schroder garnering interest Smart, Schroder, and Josh Richardson have recently come up in NBA trade rumors as the Celtics hope to both push for the playoffs and gain some financial flexibility. Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

After a trying start to the season, the Celtics are finally firmly on the upswing and have a chance to play themselves out of a play-in tournament scenario in the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Could that mean Boston might be in line for an in-season trade to get another key piece to make a postseason run? If the rumors are true, a number of teams have interest in some key Celtics, at least.

Here’s the latest NBA trade speculation involving the Celtics, including one report involving one of the team’s longtime core players.

Multiple teams have made offers for Celtics guard Dennis Schroder; Josh Richardson also a trade target

The Chicago Bulls and Milwaukee Bucks have reportedly put offers “on the table” for Schröder,” according to multiple sources.

The Action Network’s Matt Moore wrote Sunday that the Bulls and Bucks could take on the veteran guard in exchange for some needed cap relief for Boston. Additionally, Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer reported the Celtics and Bulls discussed a deal that would give Schröder to Chicago for Troy Brown Jr. and a second-round pick.

Richardson, meanwhile, has apparently been on the Utah Jazz’s radar, according to Fischer.

Timberwolves reportedly trying to trade for Marcus Smart

Bleacher Report’s Fischer also suggested the Minnesota Timberwolves are looking into Smart as an eventual replacement for Patrick Beverly, who will be a free agent after this season. KTSP and SKOR North host Darren Wolfson added more fuel to that fire, quoting a source on Friday saying the Wolves are “definitely trying to trade” for the Celtics starting point guard.

“Minnesota definitely trying to trade for Marcus Smart.



But, unless they include a first-round pick or Jaden McDaniels in addition to Malik Beasley, [a deal] most likely doesn’t get done.”



The catch: the Celtics reportedly wants guard Malik Beasley and either third-year forward Jaden McDaniels or a first-round pick. The Athletic reported last week the Celtics explored trading Richardson and either Aaron Nesmith or Romeo Langford for Beasley, but it appears Minnesota might be set on Smart.