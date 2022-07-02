Tacko Fall reportedly joining Utah Jazz Summer League roster

Sign up for Celtics updates🏀
Danny Ainge and Tacko Fall’s relationship goes way back to when both were in Boston, and now it appears it’s time for a reunion with the Utah Jazz.
Fall is joining the Jazz’s Summer League team, according to ESPN’s Marc J. Spears. The 7-foot-6 center is currently a free agent, and Spears noted that he’s “connected” to Ainge, the Jazz’s current CEO.
Ainge, never shy to make a major splash to build for the future, traded big man Rudy Gobert in exchange for Malik Beasley, Patrick Beverley, Walker Kessler, Jarred Vanderbilt, and four first-round picks. The Jazz don’t have much front-court depth, so it’s possible Fall could either earn a full-time spot on the roster or a two-way contract.
Utah is officially in rebuilding mode, so it could give Fall a more extensive look than it otherwise might. Hassan Whiteside and the 7-foot rookie Kessler are currently the only centers on the roster.
Fall, a beloved player in Boston, appeared in seven NBA games in 2019-20, 19 in 2020-21, and 11 this past year with Cleveland. He’s averaged 2.2 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 0.8 blocks in 6.2 minutes per game throughout his career.
