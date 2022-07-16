NBA LeBron James calls Boston fans ‘racist as f***’ "I mean, f***, it's my life. It's s*** I've been dealing with my whole life." LeBron James made it clear he hates playing in Boston. Michael Dwyer/AP Photo

LeBron James didn’t hold back when sharing his views on Boston fans.

James, in a conversation on “The Shop” that premiered Friday, said TD Garden is a place where the fans can take the game away from you.

When asked why he hates Boston fans, James replied: “Cause they racist as f***.”

“They will say (anything) — and it’s fine,” James said. “I mean, f***, it’s my life. It’s s*** I’ve been dealing with my whole life. I don’t mind it. Like, I hear it. Like if I hear somebody, like, close by, I’ll check ’em real quick. I move on to the game.”

James, who is a part owner of the Red Sox, said fans in Boston will say whatever they want to say or perhaps throw something at him. He added that a fan threw a beer on him as he left a game.

“There was like a F*** LBJ T-shirt,” James said. “I believe they probably sold it at the f***ing team shop. The Celtics had something to do with that s***.”

Soccer star Marcus Rashford chimed in that he set an expectation for himself that his home fans would love him and the away fans wouldn’t like him. He said that if you’re not in that situation as a professional athlete, you’re probably not doing something you should be doing.

“That’s a beautiful thing,” James replied.

James’ remarks begin at the 21:53 mark of the YouTube video.