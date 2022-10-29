NBA Nets owner ‘disappointed’ Kyrie Irving promoted an antisemitic film and book on social media "I want to sit down and make sure he understands this is hurtful to all of us." Kyrie Irving promoted a film filled with antisemitism, according to Rolling Stone.

Hours after it was revealed that Kyrie Irving promoted an antisemitic film and book on social media, Nets owner Joe Tsai took to Twitter to condemn his team’s All-Star point guard for his actions.

“I’m disappointed that Kyrie appears to support a film based on a book full of anti-Semitic disinformation,” Tsai tweeted late Friday. “I want to sit down and make sure he understands this is hurtful to all of us, and as a man of faith, it is wrong to promote hate based on race, ethnicity or religion.”

“This is bigger than basketball,” Tsai added in a second tweet.

The Nets also released a statement on the matter.

“The Brooklyn Nets strongly condemn and have no tolerance for the promotion of any form of hate speech,” the team said. “We believe that in these situations, our first action must be open, honest dialogue. We thank those, including the ADL (Anti-Defamation League), who have been supportive during this time.”

Rolling Stone reported Friday that the movie “Hebrews to Negros: Wake Up Black America” – that Irving shared a link to watch on Twitter on Thursday – is based on an antisemitic book. The movie, released in 2018, and the book, released in 2015, “asserts that ‘many famous high-ranking Jews’ have ‘admitted’ to ‘worship[ing] Satan or Lucifer,’ according to Rolling Stone.

Irving hasn’t spoken on the matter yet since the Rolling Stone report came out Friday, but he tweeted earlier Saturday morning that “The Light is beginning to Dawn.”

The Nets play the Pacers on Saturday.