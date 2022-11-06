NBA Nets reportedly set conditions needed before Kyrie Irving can return Irving was suspended by the Nets for "no less than five games." Kyrie Irving during a Nets game on Nov. 1. Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

Kyrie Irving remains suspended by the Nets for refusing repeated opportunities to apologize or denounce antisemitism after he shared a link of an antisemitic work on his Twitter feed.

While Irving finally apologized on his Instagram after the suspension was announced on Thursday (and set at “no less than five games” in length by Brooklyn), the Nets reportedly have a series of conditions that must be met before he can begin pursuing his reinstatement.

According to ESPN reporters Adrian Wojnarowski and Ramona Shelburne as well as Shams Charania of The Athletic, Irving must make a public apology, as well as condemn the work he originally shared. He must also complete training sessions and meet with community leaders.

Advertisement:

Charania also added that Irving will be required to donate $500,000 to “anti-hate causes.”

Sources: Nets have delivered Kyrie Irving six items he must complete to return to team:



– Apologize/condemn movie

– $500K donation to anti-hate causes

– Sensitivity training

– Antisemitic training

– Meet with ADL, Jewish leaders

– Meet with Joe Tsai to demonstrate understanding — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 6, 2022

In the team’s original statement announcing the suspension, the Nets called out Irving for his initial responses to questions about the post.

“We were dismayed today, when given an opportunity in a media session, that Kyrie refused to unequivocally say he has no antisemitic beliefs, nor acknowledge specific hateful material in the film,” read the statement. “This was not the first time he had the opportunity — but failed — to clarify.”