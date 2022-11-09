NBA Jacque Vaughn hired to be Nets’ new head coach Suspended Celtics coach Ime Udoka was seen beforehand as the "likely" favorite. Jacque Vaughn as Nets interim coach on Nov. 5. AP Photo/Rusty Jones

The Brooklyn Nets announced on Wednesday that assistant Jacque Vaughn has been hired to be the team’s new head coach.

Vaughn fills the role left vacant after Brooklyn fired former head coach Steve Nash earlier in November. The 47-year-old was already acting as the team’s interim coach (a role he also occupied for a time during the 2020 season).

The hiring of Vaughn runs counter to the initial reports following Nash’s firing that the Nets planned to hire suspended Celtics head coach Ime Udoka.

Udoka, who was a Nets assistant alongside Vaughn prior to being hired by Boston in 2021, is currently suspended for committing “multiple violations of team policies.”

The Brooklyn Nets have named Jacque Vaughn as head coach. pic.twitter.com/sgQZ4OtFNA — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) November 9, 2022

Though it originally appeared that the Nets were going to hire Udoka, Brooklyn may have eventually switched course. In reaction to the possibility that the team might hire a suspended coach — as well as the ongoing suspension of Kyrie Irving — “strong voices” urged Nets governor Joe Tsai to go in another direction according to NBA insider Marc Stein.

Advertisement:

The Nets are currently 4-7, 11th in the Eastern Conference standings.