NBA Watch: Grant Williams crowns NBA Dunk champion Mac McClung McClung put on a show with some ridiculous dunks, including a 540. Mac McClung, of the Philadelphia 76ers, competes during the Slam Dunk Contest on Saturday. Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images

Mac McClung, once a high-flying high school phenom, has been one of the best dunkers in the world for quite some time.

On Saturday, in the NBA’s Slam Dunk Contest in Salt Lake City, Utah, McClung got the chance to prove he hasn’t lost his mojo. He didn’t disappoint.

The 6-foot-2 guard, who recently signed a two-way contract with the Philadelphia 76ers, won the contest in convincing fashion to cap a life-changing week.

Here’s his first dunk, which earned a perfect score and set the tone that he was there to win. Look closely at how he taps the backboard.

He followed it up with a 360 and reverse to advance to the finals against Trey Murphy III.

360 AND THE REVERSE 🥶



Mac McClung went crazy for round 2.#ATTSlamDunk x #StateFarmSaturday

📺: Live on TNT pic.twitter.com/zwaM1N6SXC — NBA (@NBA) February 19, 2023

He kept it rolling with the stakes magnified, proving that he hadn’t used up all his material early.

McClung then closed the show in style, putting on his “Gate City” high school jersey and unleashing a ridiculous 540. He channeled his inner Vince Carter and told everyone: “It’s over.” He was right.

3 PERFECT SCORES



MAC MCCLUNG IS THE 2023 #ATTSlamDunk CONTEST CHAMPION 🏆#ATTSlamDunk x #StateFarmSaturday

📺: Live on TNT pic.twitter.com/kBpwkX3xTP — NBA (@NBA) February 19, 2023

Celtics forward Grant Williams then popped in and crowned McClung – a deserving champion who stole the show on a memorable night.

He then confirmed that if the NBA will have him again next year, McClung’s more than happy to try and defend his title.

Man was a viral HOH high school dunk phenom, still working his way to the League, but lemme go get that dunk contest trophy right quick and bring it back to life!!! Unreal #macmclung — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) February 19, 2023

Amazing performance by McClung! Fun to get surprised after every dunk!! 🛫 #NBAAllStar — Manu Ginobili (@manuginobili) February 19, 2023

This is so Dope! Congratulation Mac McClung — Tyson Chandler (@tysonchandler) February 19, 2023

Yeaaa… go on ahead and put his name in the dunk contest for next year too ! #NBAAllStar — Mo Bamba (@TheRealMoBamba) February 19, 2023