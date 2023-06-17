NBA Tony Snell, recent member of Maine Celtics, shares he’s been diagnosed with autism at age 31 "It just made my whole life, everything about my life, make so much sense. It was like a clarity, like, putting some 3-D glasses on." Tony Snell opened up about his experience with the goal of helping others. Rich Pedroncelli/AP Photo

Tony Snell has always “felt different,” but he couldn’t pinpoint why.

When his son, Karter, was diagnosed with autism, the 2022-23 Maine Celtic guard Snell’s mind started racing.

Snell, 31, built up the courage to get tested himself. He wasn’t surprised to learn that he was diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder.

“I was just relieved. Like, ‘Oh, this is why I am the way I am,'” Snell told TODAY’s Craig Melvin. “It just made my whole life, everything about my life, make so much sense. It was like a clarity, like, putting some 3-D glasses on.”

Snell, who grew up in Los Angeles, was the 20th pick in the 2013 NBA Draft. He spent nine seasons in the NBA with six teams and was most recently a member of the Maine Celtics. Snell averaged 10.8 points and 5.9 rebounds in 19 games this past season.

He and his wife, Ashley, noticed that Karter still wasn’t talking at 18 months and was doing a lot of stemming. He usually needed six or seven toys in his hands — including a basketball.

Snell could relate to some of those tendencies, so he decided to act upon his suspicions and look into his own situation.

“I was always independent growing up, always been alone,” Snell said. “I just couldn’t connect with people on the personal side of things. I’m like, ‘You know what? If he’s diagnosed, then I think I am, too.'”

The Tony Snell Foundation is determined to become a “beacon of hope for those touched by autism.” Snell and Co. are partnering with Special Olympics and also helping folks in underprivileged communities get access to testing.

Snell said autism is underdiagnosed in the Black community and isn’t talked about enough. He hopes to change that and help remove the stigma around it.

“I think I probably would have been limited with the stuff that I could do,” Snell said. “I don’t think I would have been in the NBA if I was diagnosed with autism.”

His goal is to change lives and inspire people, and, most of all, to make sure his son knows he has his back.

“When I was a kid, I felt different,” Snell told Melvin. “Now, I can show him that I’m right here with you. We’re going to ride this thing together. We’re going to roll together. We’re going to accomplish a lot of things together.”