NBA LeBron James shares positive update on son Bronny’s progress following cardiac arrest Bronny is at home playing piano alongside his family. Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, Bronny James (center), and Bryce James stand during a ceremony honoring LeBron James as the NBA's all-time leading scorer. Mark J. Terrill/AP Photo

Bronny James, the eldest son of LeBron James, appears to be recovering smoothly after suffering a sudden cardiac arrest Monday.

LeBron James tweeted a promising update Thursday: “Everyone is doing great. We have our family together, safe and healthy, and we feel your love.”

I want to thank the countless people sending my family love and prayers. We feel you and I’m so grateful. Everyone doing great. We have our family together, safe and healthy, and we feel your love. Will have more to say when we’re ready but I wanted to tell everyone how much your… — LeBron James (@KingJames) July 27, 2023

On Saturday, he shared a video of Bronny, 18, playing piano, and wrote: “God Is Great!” and “We’re right here with you every step of the way!”

Bronny James, ESPN’s No. 20 player in the Class of 2023, arrived at USC earlier this summer for his freshman year. USC’s staff reportedly responded swiftly, and efficiently when James collapsed during a workout. James reportedly arrived at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center fully conscious, neurologically intact, and stable.

His consulting cardiologist, Merije Chukumerije, released a statement earlier this week as well, via ESPN.

“Although his workup will be ongoing, we are hopeful for his continued progress and are encouraged by his response, resilience, and his family and community support.”