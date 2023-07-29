LeBron James shares positive update on son Bronny’s progress following cardiac arrest

Get the latest Boston sports news
Receive updates on your favorite Boston teams, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Bronny James, the eldest son of LeBron James, appears to be recovering smoothly after suffering a sudden cardiac arrest Monday.
LeBron James tweeted a promising update Thursday: “Everyone is doing great. We have our family together, safe and healthy, and we feel your love.”
On Saturday, he shared a video of Bronny, 18, playing piano, and wrote: “God Is Great!” and “We’re right here with you every step of the way!”
Bronny James, ESPN’s No. 20 player in the Class of 2023, arrived at USC earlier this summer for his freshman year. USC’s staff reportedly responded swiftly, and efficiently when James collapsed during a workout. James reportedly arrived at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center fully conscious, neurologically intact, and stable.
His consulting cardiologist, Merije Chukumerije, released a statement earlier this week as well, via ESPN.
“Although his workup will be ongoing, we are hopeful for his continued progress and are encouraged by his response, resilience, and his family and community support.”
Receive updates on your favorite Boston teams, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.