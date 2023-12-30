NBA Report: Raptors trading OG Anunoby, Precious Achiuwa to Knicks for RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley, draft pick OG Anunoby is reportedly headed to the Knicks in a trade with the Raptors. Alex Brandon/AP Photo

The Toronto Raptors are finalizing a trade that would send OG Anunoby and Precious Achiuwa to the New York Knicks in exchange for RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley, and draft compensation, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Wojnarowski also reports that Toronto will receive a 2024 second-round pick from New York (via Detroit).

Shams Charania adds that the Raptors will send guard Malachi Flynn to the Knicks in the deal. The Raptors are just 3-9 in December (12-19 overall) following Friday’s narrow loss to the Celtics.

Anunoby is averaging 15.1 points and 3.9 rebounds per game. The 26-year-old was the NBA’s steals champion last season and landed on the All-Defensive second team. Per Wojnarowski, the Knicks had been pursuing the 6-7 wing for some time; Anunoby will also be a free agent next summer. Achiuwa, a 24-year-old big, is averaging 7.7 points and 5.4 rebounds per game, but played just two minutes in Toronto’s Friday defeat.

Advertisement:

Finish the story on BostonGlobe.com.