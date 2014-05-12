Dolphins Defensive Back Fined, Suspended After Tweets About Gay NFL Player

In this image taken from video, Missouri defensive end Michael Sam, left, gets a kiss at a draft party in San Diego, before he was selected in the seventh round, 249th overall, by the St. Louis Rams in the NFL draft Saturday, May 10, 2014. The Southeastern Conference defensive player of the year last season came out as gay in media interviews this year.
In this image taken from video, Missouri defensive end Michael Sam, left, gets a kiss at a draft party in San Diego, before he was selected in the seventh round, 249th overall, by the St. Louis Rams in the NFL draft Saturday, May 10, 2014. The Southeastern Conference defensive player of the year last season came out as gay in media interviews this year. –AP
By
Doug Saffir
May 12, 2014

Miami Dolphins defensive back Don Jones was fined and suspended from team activities after he took to Twitter to voice his opinion on the now-famous kiss between openly gay defensive end Michael Sam and his partner.

After Sam was drafted by the St. Louis Rams on Saturday, cameras showed an overjoyed Sam embracing and kissing his boyfriend. Jones, in apparent reaction to the moment, tweeted ‘Omg.’ Someone was quick to ask if the tweet pertained to Sam and his boyfriend. Jones clarified, responding to the question by tweeting ‘horrible.’

The tweets have since been deleted, but a New York Post reporter managed to snag what appears to be a screenshot of the tweet. Warning, the image contains an expletive.

The Dolphins responded immediately, fining Jones and suspending him from team activities until he goes through “educational training,’’ according to the Associated Press. Dolphins head coach Joe Philbin called the comments “inappropriate and unacceptable’’ and said they are not in line with the team’s standards, a CBS Sports report said.

On Sunday, Jones issued an apology to Sam, as well as to the Dolphins. He admitted the comments were “inappropriate’’ and took “full responsibility.’’

The incident comes just days after Miami center Mike Pouncey tweeted “I can’t wait for our gifts he’s getting us’’ following the Dolphins’ selection of offensive tackle Ja’Wuan James in first round of the NFL Draft. That tweet got plenty of attention because Pouncey was implicated in the scandal surrounding the alleged hazing and bullying of former Dolphins offensive lineman Jonathan Martin.

