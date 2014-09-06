Historical Look at Patriots Preseason Odds

Going into the first weekend of the 2014 NFL season, the Patriots find themselves in the same place they have been for much of the Bill Belichick era: right near the top of betting odds to win the Super Bowl. According to the LVH Casino SuperBook on Sept. 1 (before any regular season games began) the Patriots have 13-2 odds to win Super Bowl XLIX, the third-best odds in the NFL behind the Seattle Seahawks (9-2) and Denver Broncos (11-2). Since winning their first Super Bowl title after the 2001 season, the Patriots have had the best preseason odds to win it all six times, but failed to raise the Lombardi Trophy all six. Here’s a look back at how the Pats have faired compared to their preseason odds. Note: Odds lines that follow are courtesy of SportsOddsHistory.com



2013 Preseason odds: 17-2 The Patriots came into the 2013 season with the 4th-best odds to win the Super Bowl at 17-2 on Sept. 5, 2013. The Broncos were the favorites at 6-1, while the 49ers (7-1) and Seahawks (8-1) were second and third. The Pats easily won the AFC East and clinched a first-round bye in the playoffs. These four teams did end up as the final four in the NFL playoffs, as the Broncos and Patriots went 1-2 in the AFC, while the Seahawks had the NFL’s best record and the 49ers finished as the No. 5 seed, strictly due to the fact they share a division with Seattle. The Patriots were taken down by the Broncos in the AFC Championship game; the Seahawks won it all with a 43-8 demolishing of the Broncos at MetLife Stadium.

2012 Preseason odds: 6-1 The defending AFC Champion Patriots went into 2012 looking as strong favorites to not only get back to the Super Bowl, but this time win it all. The Patriots’ 6-1 odds to win Super Bowl XLVII were tied with the Green Bay Packers for the best odds on Sept. 5, 2012, while the team they fell to in Super Bowl XLVI, the New York Giants, had just 20-1 odds to repeat as champions. The Patriots made it to the AFC title game for the second straight year, but fell to the Baltimore Ravens, who went on to defeat the San Francisco 49ers in the big game. Baltimore came into the season with 18-1 odds to win the Super Bowl, but were able to pull it off in the final game of Ray Lewis’ career.

2011 Preseason odds: 5-1 Despite being knocked out in the second round of the playoffs by the Jets the previous year, the Patriots went into 2011 with the best odds of any NFL team to win the Super Bowl at 5-1 on Sept. 8, 2011, with the next closest AFC team being the New York Jets at 12-1. The Patriots high-flying offense, which included a record-setting season by Rob Gronkowski, earned the No. 1 seed in the AFC and advanced to Super Bowl XLVI for a 2008 rematch against the New York Giants, who had 22-1 odds to win entering the year. Just like then, however, the Patriots fell to the G-men and Tom Brady was again denied his fourth Super Bowl ring.

2010 Preseason odds: 12-1 The Patriots were expected to be strong contenders in the 2010 season, but not top-5 favorites, as their odds to win Super Bowl XLV were 12-1 on Sept. 9, 2010, sixth best in the NFL while third best in the AFC behind the Indianapolis Colts and San Diego Chargers. The Pats rolled to a 14-2 regular season record and clinched the No. 1 seed in the AFC, but just like the previous year, they were one-and-done in the playoffs, losing an upset to the No. 6 seed New York Jets at home. The Green Bay Packers, who entered the year with 11-1 Super Bowl odds, defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers for their first Super Bowl title since defeating the Bill Parcells-led Pats in 1997.

2009 Preseason odds: 9-2 After finishing 11-5 in 2008 with Matt Cassel at the reins, the Pats got a huge boost in odds books when Tom Brady’s torn ACL was deemed fully healthy and the three-time Super Bowl champ was back on the field for the Patriots. The Patriots were heavy favorites going into the 2009 season, with their 9-2 Super Bowl odds to best in the NFL to win it all, with the defending champion Steelers No. 2 at 10-1. The Pats finished just 10-6 in the regular season, winning the AFC East, but finishing third overall in the AFC. They were bounced in the Wild Card round by the Baltimore Ravens, who cruised to a 33-14 win at Gillette Stadium. The New Orleans Saints, who had 20-1 odds entering the year, took down Peyton Manning and the Colts in Super Bowl XLIV for the Saints’ first ever championship.

2008 Preseason odds: 7-2 Coming off their perfect 16-0 regular season that saw them go to 18-0 before a monumental “David vs. Goliath’’ upset loss to the Giants in Super Bowl XLII, the Pats were expected to easily reach the Super Bowl again, coming into the year with 7-2 odds to get back to the big game and win. Things took a drastic turn in Week 1, however, as Tom Brady suffered a season-ending torn ACL at the hands of Chiefs’ safety Bernard Pollard, leading to Matt Cassel being named starting quarterback. Cassel played well for the Pats that season, leading them to a very respectable 11-5 record that most years would have secured them a playoff spot, but a tiebreaker advantages held by the Miami Dolphins and Baltimore Ravens saw the Pats miss the playoffs for the first time since going 9-7 as defending Super Bowl champs in 2002.

2007 Preseason odds: 5-2 The 2007 season turned out to be a very special year for the Patriots, and the monumental season the Pats were about to undertake was partially predicted by the books, as the Pats’ pre-training camp odds of winning the Super Bowl were 5-2, the best in the NFL. Game after game after game, the Patriots took down every opponent thrown their way in 2007, ending the regular season a perfect 16-0, winning the AFC championship and went into Super Bowl XLII with a massive 12-point spread over the NFC champion New York Giants. The rest is painful history for Pats fans, as the heavy favorites were taken down by the Giants 17-14 thanks to an impossible catch by New York receiver David Tyree, as the Giants team that had 30-1 odds to win it all ended up hoisting the Lombardi Trophy.

2006 Preseason odds: 8-1 In the height of the Brady-Manning rivalry, the Patriots and Colts were the unquestioned 1-2 teams in the NFL, with the survivor of their battles usually the favorite to win the Super Bowl, if the contests didn’t wear them out and leave them easy pickings for another team. That was evident going into 2006, as the Colts (6-1) and Patriots (8-1) had the two best odds to win Super Bowl XLI. The two met for the AFC title in Indianapolis, where the Colts finally exorcized their Patriot demons, erasing an 18-point deficit to beat the Pats 38-34, while they then went on to beat the Bears and give Peyton Manning his first Super Bowl title.

2005 Preseason odds: 5-1 Having won three of the past four Super Bowls entering the 2005 season, the Patriots were 5-1 favorites to make it four in five seasons, sharing the top pre-training camp odds with the Indianapolis Colts and Philadelphia Eagles, whom the Pats had just beaten in Super Bowl XXXIX. Earning the No. 4 seed in the AFC playoffs, the Patriots beat the Jacksonville Jaguars before falling in the Divisional Round to the Denver Broncos. The Pittsburgh Steelers, with road wins in Cincinnati, Indianapolis, and Denver, became the first No. 6 seed to ever win the Super Bowl.

2004 Preseason odds: 6-1 Despite winning Super Bowl XXXVIII and two of the past three titles, the Pats weren’t the favorites heading into the 2004 season. That distinction went to the Philadelphia Eagles, who at 5-1 had the best pre-training camp odds, while the Patriots were second at 6-1. The Pats ended the regular season at 14-2, the No. 2 team in the AFC behind the 15-1 Pittsburgh Steelers, but beat the Colts and the Steelers to earn their second straight trip to the Super Bowl. In the game, they took down the NFC No. 1 seed Eagles to win their third Super Bowl title in four seasons, cementing the Patriots as the first NFL dynasty in the new millennium.

2003 Preseason odds: 15-1 After their magical run to the Super Bowl title in 2001, the Patriots came back to earth in 2002, going 9-7 and missing the playoffs, leading some to think that maybe Tom Brady and the Pats were a one-hit wonder. This thinking was reflecting in the preseason odds, as the Pats came into training camp at 15-1 odds to win the Super Bowl, trailing nine other teams in the NFL. The Boys of Belichick surprised everyone, however, by storming to a 14-2 regular season record and the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs. After dispatching the Tennessee Titans in the Divisional Round, the Patriots outmuscled the Colts to win the AFC title in a game that would later prompt the NFL to be more strict in calling defensive penalties after complaints by the Colts. In Super Bowl XXXVIII, the Pats earned a thrilling victory over the Carolina Panthers, with Adam Vinatieri kicking the game-winning field goal with four seconds to play in the game for the Pats’ second championship in three seasons.

2002 Preseason odds: 20-1 All of New England was riding high after Super Bowl XXXVI, in which the Patriots, 14-point underdogs, completed one of the greatest upsets in Super Bowl history. Still, not many expected the Pats to do it again, as their pre-training camp odds were just 20-1 to repeat as champs. The Patriots fell short of the playoffs in a highly competitive AFC East, where the Jets, Pats, and Dolphins finished with 9-7 records, while the fourth place Bills were 8-8. The Jets owned the tiebreakers and won the division as the defending champion Patriots didn’t qualify for the postseason. This season remains the only one in which a Pats team quarterbacked by Tom Brady failed to win the AFC East and make the playoffs.