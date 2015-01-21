Science! One Way To Deflate a Football Without Even Touching It

This D’Qwell Jackson interception prompted the Colts to question whether the Patriots were using an underinflated ball or not.
This D’Qwell Jackson interception prompted the Colts to question whether the Patriots were using an underinflated ball or not. –The Boston Globe
By
Jack Andrade
January 21, 2015

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

The Patriots did not necessarily have to alter or deflate the football in order to beat the system and play the AFC Championship Game with footballs that were easier to grip and catch.

Martin Schmaltz, a Professor of Physics at Boston University. —Boston University

Martin Schmaltz, a Professor of Physics at Boston University, explained the truths and myths of Deflategate to Boston.com, and helped outline a theory where the Patriots could have easily passed the NFL’s pregame tests with the same footballs that failed to meet the league’s mandated standards at halftime.

“One complication with the pressure units that we usually use, in this case PSI (Pressure per Square Inch) is that we are measuring the pressure above the atmospheric pressure,’’ Schmaltz said. “Air at a fixed volume- and I assume the size of a football stays pretty much the same whether it has a PSI of 13 or 11- if the size stays the same, and you change the temperature of the air, the pressure inside the football changes as well.’’

Advertisement

The key question, as outlined by Schmaltz, is where the balls were tested prior to the game. If the balls were tested indoors, where the temperature was likely above the 50 degree temperature outdoors Sunday, then the pressure inside the ball would drop once the ball is moved outdoors and begins to cool off.

“If they had inflated the balls inside the building and put it to the minimum amount, and then brought it outside to temperatures that were about 30 degrees lower, that would drop the PSI by between 1 and 2,’’ Schmaltz explained.

According to Schmaltz, once the temperature of the air inside the ball drops to the temperature of the air outside the ball, the PSI would be changed. Schmaltz estimated that it would take no more than 30 minutes for the temperature of the air inside the ball to acclimate to the temperature of the air outside.

“After the game, if you take the ball inside to a commissioner’s office or another warm place, the air in the ball would warm up again and the PSI would go back up,’’ said Schmaltz.

If the balls were inflated, stored, and tested outside in 50 degree weather, there’s no explanation for how the PSI could drop so significantly. Schmaltz also debunks Tom Brady’s claim that Rob Gronkowski can deflate a football by spiking it. According to Schmaltz, the wear and tear of the football game will have minimal impact on the air pressure inside the football.

Advertisement

Taking Schmaltz’s expertise and applying it to the weather situation from Sunday, we were able to outline how the Patriots could have altered the PSI of the football if they were able to submit the balls for testing without exposing them to the open air for a significant amount of time.

If the Patriots inflated, stored, and/or tested the balls by filling them to 12.5 PSI in a 70 degree environment, the PSI of the balls would drop by about 1 after half an hour outside in a 50 degree environment, according to Schmaltz.

However, the NFL found that 11 of the Patriots 12 balls were “underinflated by about 2 pounds each.’’ In order for a ball to register a 10.5 PSI in a 50 degree environment but register a 12.5 PSI in the testing environment, the ball would have to have been inflated, stored, and/or tested in a 91 degree environment.

Schmaltz reasons that “about 2 pounds’’ means that the balls were likely somewhere in the 1.6-2 PSI below standard range. In that case, the balls would have to have been inflated, stored, and/or tested in an environment that was at least 82 degrees.

Of course, this all assumes that the Patriots’ balls registered the minimum 12.5 PSI when they were tested by the NFL. It also assumes that the NFL doesn’t mandate the balls be left outside in the open air for a half hour or so to get an accurate reading on the PSI of the ball at game temperature.

It’s not obvious to think the Patriots would keep their footballs in a heated environment to help beat the test and make their footballs a little bit easier to throw and catch. But if Bill Belichick is as diabolical as some people say he is, and the Patriots’ organization is fully committed to bending any rule they can to achieve a competitive advantage, then it’s possible.

Advertisement

Looking over the NFL rules on the ball, there’s nothing in the rule book stating what temperature the balls have to be tested at. That’s one of the loopholes the NFL will need to address when it reviews Deflategate and adapts to prevent it in future seasons.

New reports have stated the Colts first suspected the Patriots were using underinflated footballs in Week 11, when the teams played indoors in Indianapolis. That suggests, as many people suspect, that the Patriots have gotten away with bending these rules before.

In the event that they haven’t, however, and that the AFC Championship Game was an isolated incident, the Patriots may have exploited the rule and softened the football using good old-fashioned science.

TOPICS: Deflategate New England Patriots Bill Belichick NFL
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com

Loading Comments...

Retired Yankees slugger Babe Ruth warms up with three bats before stepping to the plate at New York's Yankee Stadium, August 21, 1942, as he prepared for a hitting exhibition two days later against retired pitching great Walter Johnson.On Tuesday,Aug.20, Professional Sports Authenticators announced the bat Ruth used to hit the first home run in Yankee Stadium was found after languishing under a bed for two decades. Ruth hit the homer April 18,1923.(AP Photo/Tom Sande) ORG XMIT: NY13 Published in NYT 05/09/06 Published Caption: A new Babe Ruth book relies on the help of his earlier biographers. (Photo by Tom Sande/Associated Press, 1942) Library Tag 07202006 Sidekick Library Tag 03302007 04montville
Boston Red Sox
The contract that sparked the 'Curse of the Bambino' is up for auction May 23, 2017 | 4:30 PM
NFL
Police: Pro Football Hall of Famer found dead at age 48 May 23, 2017 | 2:53 PM
06/22/16: Boston, MA: Red Sox manager John Farrell (left) and team president Dave Dombrowski (right) were chatting in the dugout before the game. The Boston Red Sox hosted the Chicago White Sox in a regular season MLB baseball game at Fenway Park. (Globe Staff Photo/Jim Davis) section:sports topic: Red Sox-White Sox
Sports Q
Who deserves more blame for Red Sox’ mediocre start: Farrell or Dombrowski? May 23, 2017 | 1:45 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James (23) celebrates against Boston Celtics' Marcus Smart (36) during the first half of Game 3 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals, Sunday, May 21, 2017, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Boston Celtics
LeBron locked in for Game 4 after being locked out in Game 3 May 23, 2017 | 1:43 PM
NFL
NFL loosens up rules to allow some flair in touchdown celebrations May 23, 2017 | 1:12 PM
BOSTON, MA - APRIL 12: The Fenway Park facade is seen through a reflection before the Boston Red Sox game against the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park on April 12, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts.
Boston Red Sox
Red Sox games now available on NESNgo app May 23, 2017 | 12:47 PM
After missing two seasons with injuries, Bronson Arroyo is back on the mound with the Reds.
Boston Red Sox
Bronson Arroyo is the last ‘Idiot’ standing May 23, 2017 | 11:01 AM
There is a specific reason why Avery Bradley points skyward after making a 3-pointer.
Boston Celtics
After heartbreak and healing, dreams come true for Avery Bradley May 23, 2017 | 10:49 AM
Boston Celtics basketball draft picks Jaylen Brown, left, and Guerschon Yabusele, of France, smile at a question during an introductory news conference Friday, June 24, 2016, in Waltham, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Boston Celtics
Celtics' 2016 first-round draft pick out for summer league May 23, 2017 | 9:50 AM
Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry points to Boston Celtics' Jaylen Brown during the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, March 8, 2017, in Oakland, Calif. Boston won,99-86.
NBA
Steph Curry on NBA Finals matchup: 'We all know, obviously, who we're going to play' May 23, 2017 | 3:31 AM
MLB
Big league baseball's founding constitution from 1876 to be auctioned May 23, 2017 | 2:50 AM
Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James (23) looks to drive against Boston Celtics' Jae Crowder (99) during the first half of Game 3 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals, Sunday, May 21, 2017, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Boston Celtics
'He's human': Cavs coach defends LeBron after 'weird' loss May 22, 2017 | 11:36 PM
Nate Driggers argues a technical foul call with referee Ed Rush in October 1996.
Boston Celtics
Ex-Boston Celtic wants verdict tossed in Chicago gun case May 22, 2017 | 10:51 PM
Roger Federer waving after being defeated by Stan Wawrinka at the end of their quarter final match of the 2015 French Tennis Open in Paris.
Tennis
Skipping French Open is a strategy that fits Roger Federer May 22, 2017 | 8:39 PM
Magic Johnson drives past Celtics Larry Bird during the 1984 NBA Finals.
Boston Celtics
LeBron has surpassed Magic as the Celtics' greatest nemesis May 22, 2017 | 7:51 PM
Cleveland, OH May 21, 2017: The Celtics Marcus Smart (left(36) and Al Horford (42) are pictured as time expires in Boston's improbable 111-108 victory over the Cavaliers. The Boston Celtics visited the Cleveland Cavaliers for Game Three of their NBA Eastern Conference Finals playoff series at the Quicken Loans Arena. (Globe Staff Photo/Jim Davis)
Boston Celtics
Listen to Al Horford sound off in emotional postgame interview May 22, 2017 | 1:47 PM
Marcus Smart (right) celebrates with Jonas Jerebko after the Celtics' 111-108 win over the Cavaliers during Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals at Quicken Loans Arena on May 21, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Sports Q
Did Marcus Smart prove that Isaiah Thomas is expendable? May 22, 2017 | 12:57 PM
HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots lies on the ground after a sack against the Atlanta Falcons in the fourth quarter during Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
New England Patriots
Falcons pass rusher says Tom Brady is at the top of his 'hit list' May 22, 2017 | 12:17 PM
Tom Brady, David Blaine, and Gisele Bundchen in April.
New England Patriots
Remember when Tom Brady fed glass to David Blaine? Wait, there’s more. May 22, 2017 | 11:34 AM
CLEVELAND, OH - MAY 21: Avery Bradley #0 of the Boston Celtics celebrates after shooting the winning basket in their 111 to 108 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers during Game Three of the 2017 NBA Eastern Conference Finals at Quicken Loans Arena on May 21, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)
Boston Celtics
Here's what the Celtics are saying about their comeback win over Cleveland May 22, 2017 | 11:22 AM
Boston Celtics' Marcus Smart reacts after hitting a three pointer against the Cleveland Cavaliers during Game 3 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals.
Boston Celtics
This former NBA player says Marcus Smart is clutch, and he would know May 22, 2017 | 11:22 AM
CLEVELAND, OH - MAY 21: Jonas Jerebko #8 of the Boston Celtics and Kevin Love #0 of the Cleveland Cavaliers react in the second half during Game Three of the 2017 NBA Eastern Conference Finals at Quicken Loans Arena on May 21, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
Boston Celtics
Jonas Jerebko to Kevin Love: 'Stand up. Don't flop.' May 22, 2017 | 9:44 AM
CLEVELAND, OH - MAY 21: Marcus Smart #36 of the Boston Celtics shoots against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first half during Game Three of the 2017 NBA Eastern Conference Finals at Quicken Loans Arena on May 21, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
Boston Celtics
Watch all 7 of Marcus Smart's 3-pointers in Game 3 May 22, 2017 | 8:41 AM
Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas (4) tries to move the ball in front of Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) during first half of Game 2 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals, Friday, May 19, 2017, in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Boston Celtics
Isaiah Thomas begged medical staff to let him keep playing May 22, 2017 | 8:24 AM
Avery Bradley (0) looks skyward after he hit a three-pointer with 0.1 seconds left to give the Celtics an improbable 111-108 victory over the Cavaliers. Teammate Jae Crowder celebrates at left.
Boston Celtics
Breaking down the Celtics' perfect game-winning play May 22, 2017 | 8:18 AM
Al Horford (right) celebrates with Jonas Jerebko of the late in the Celtics' 111-108 win over the Cavaliers during Game 3 of the 2017 Eastern Conference Finals at Quicken Loans Arena on May 21, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Boston Celtics
Celtics' survival mission became an epic revival thanks to bold group effort May 22, 2017 | 7:28 AM
Soccer
5 reasons Barcelona will lament Spanish title that got away May 22, 2017 | 4:59 AM
Sports News
4 climbers die near top of Mount Everest in tragic weekend May 22, 2017 | 4:28 AM
MLB
Tim Tebow breaks out of a weeklong slump May 22, 2017 | 2:25 AM
CLEVELAND, OH - MAY 21: Kevin Love #0 and LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers react in the second half during Game Three of the 2017 NBA Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics at Quicken Loans Arena on May 21, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
Boston Celtics
LeBron struggles, exchanges words with fan after Game 3 loss May 22, 2017 | 2:23 AM