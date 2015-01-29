Brady Posts Adorable TBT Dress-Up Pic to Facebook

Even with the Super Bowl just three short days away, Tom Brady’s Facebook game hasn’t waned.

The quarterback (or his social media team) on Thursday posted an image of him dressed as 49ers quarterback Joe Montana at what appears to be a 1983 Halloween celebration. And Brady is the spitting, if diminished, image of his boyhood idol, from his miniature helmet to his wristbands and eye black.

Hopefully the post helps Brady channel some Joe Cool come Sunday.