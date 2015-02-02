New York Post Still Calling Patriots Cheaters After Super Bowl Win

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

The New York Post won’t let it go.

On the morning after the New England Patriots won Super Bowl XLIX in dramatic fashion, the Big Apple tabloid invoked the Deflategate scandal on its front page with a headline that blared “How Cheat It Is!’’

ICYMI: Your New York Post pic.twitter.com/IktRLUZsu7 — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) February 2, 2015

The ongoing scandal, involving the possibility that the Patriots used footballs inflated below league-mandated minimum in the AFC Championship Game, was also referenced in headlines in New England.

But those outlets tended to frame the Patriots’ triumph as being a bit more redemptive than it may have been viewed in New York.