Eight Patriots Valentine’s Day Cards For The Gronk To Your Brady

Cupid drop back to throw,

And let that ball go

Straight to Gronk’s hands for me, for me

Love is in the air in New England this Valentine’s Day. But it’s not being spread just by the pristine voice of Sam Cooke or the sweet treats of Beacon Hill Chocolates. The Super Bowl champion Patriots are the ones who have New Englanders smitten, swiping right and totally ready to heart one another.

For fans of the team or fans of fans of the team, there is perhaps no better way to share your feelings this V-Day than with one of these Patriots-themed cards: