Deflategate class to be offered at UNH this fall

A deep knowledge of Deflategate may not seem like something that would attract prospective employers, but students at the University of New Hampshire School of Law will have the opportunity to take a course on the topic this fall taught by Michael McCann, a professor who also serves as a legal analyst for Sports Illustrated.

As luck would have it, this fall at @UofNH I'll be teaching a new course: Deflategate. I'll have some good materials: http://t.co/yAFOWbPUjV — Michael McCann (@McCannSportsLaw) May 8, 2015

The course is simply called “Deflategate’’ and will explore the scandal and investigation following the Patriots use of footballs deflated below the allowable level during the AFC Championship game against the Colts in January.

McCann — who founded the Sports and Entertainment Law Institute — tweeted that he is working a syllabus that he will post on the UNH website when completed.

The course description from UNH follows:

“This course is not about deflated footballs. Instead, it is about the interplay between those footballs — along with numerous other sports things — and the legal, regulatory and journalistic systems governing sports. Students in Deflategate learn about crucial areas of law that relate to sports and the methodologies used to practice in relevant fields. Students also gain valuable instruction on core journalism methods and their applications to a sports story attracting national headlines. The course concludes with an application ot methodologies in law and journalism to Deflategate.’’

Class size is limited to 75 students. And that’s not an inflated number.