Donald Trump says Tom Brady and the Patriots are just like China

Donald Trump might be the last person Tom Brady wants to be identified with at this point. But the 69-year-old real estate mogul paid the Patriots’ quarterback an unusual compliment during a recent controversial speech: He compared Brady and the Patriots to China.

Trump has been back in the spotlight after making inflammatory comments about Mexican immigrants when he announced he was running for president on June 16. In addition to making the derogatory statements about immigrants bringing criminal activity into the country — which led to his getting fired by NBC— Trump also made a reference to the Patriots and their embattled quarterback during the 45-minute speech announcing his candidacy for the highest office in the USA (at the 26:23 mark in the video below).

“People say, ‘Oh, you don’t like China.’ No, I love them,’’ Trump said during his speech. “But their leaders are much smarter than our leaders, and we can’t sustain ourself with that. There’s too much — it’s like — it’s like, take the New England Patriots and Tom Brady and have them play your high school football team. That’s the difference between China’s leaders and our leaders.’’

Meanwhile, with training camp set to open to the public in Foxborough on July 30, the issue of Brady’s availibility this season remains in question. The team awaits NFL commissioner Roger Goodell’s decision on Brady’s appeal of a four-game suspension for his role in Deflategate.

