Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

Previous -- of -- Next Advertisement

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell’s decision to uphold a four-game suspension for Patriots star Tom Brady brought out Massachusetts’s anger and New York’s spite.

Here’s a rundown of the best newspaper front pages on Deflategate, from The Lowell Sun’s “WRONG CALL’’ to the New York Post’s “COVERUP!’’