Marco Rubio says Tom Brady should be suspended ‘as many games as possible’

Presidential candidates are getting sucked into the Deflategate vortex. And, you guessed it, they’ve got hot takes about whether Patriots quarterback Tom Brady was generally aware of the deflation of footballs.

Florida senator and Republican presidential candidate Marco Rubio is taking the “anti Tom Brady position,’’ via The Boston Globe’s Matt Viser. While he said its a position that has made him unpopular in New Hampshire, he made it clear he wants Brady off the field.

“Someone recently asked me, ‘How many games should Tom Brady be suspended?’’’ Rubio said at a rally in Ohio on Thursday. “As many as possible.’’

Rubio didn’t say he believed the punishment fit the crime — he simply wants a better chance for his favorite team to win the AFC East. Still, in a video with TMZ he said he’s wrong guy to ask.

“I’m a Dolphins fan. I hope Brady retires, so we can win the division,’’ Rubio said in the video posted on July 31. “Every week that he’s not on the field is a good week for my Miami Dolphins.’’

GOP presidential candidate and Senator Lindsey Graham playfully broached Deflategate, too. Like Rubio, he’s got a hometown bias. Graham thinks Brady’s punishment is “B.S.’’

“If I’m president, I’ll make sure Tom Brady plays every game,’’ Graham said in an interview with The Boston Herald. “Brady is a guy you want to hate — he’s tall, he’s good looking, he’s married to a beautiful woman, he’s an all-star athlete and you want to hate him but you can’t because he’s so nice.’’

The two have played golf together. And they’re both destroyers of cellphones, as Graham decided to destory his phone after Donald Trump revealed his number during a speech.

“I’ve got seven ways to destroy a cell phone,’’ Graham said. “If (Brady) needs any advice, give me a call.’’

Brady supposedly destroys every old phone when he gets a new one, so he’s probably all set. Though, he probably wouldn’t mind the presidential pardon.

