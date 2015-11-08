Watch the Patriots’ onside kick surprise the Redskins and send a message to everyone else

FOX
By
November 8, 2015

The Patriots aren’t holding anything back.

After scoring a touchdown on their opening drive against the Washington Redskins on Sunday at Gillette Stadium, the Patriots executed a surprise onside kick to give the football back to Tom Brady. After approaching the ball as if he were going to kick it deep, Patriots kicker Stephen Gostkowski kicked it short to his right. Linebacker Jonathan Freeny recovered the kick for New England.

Although a fumble by Julian Edelman ended the ensuing drive, the Patriots’ bold decision seemed to send a strong message that they didn’t intend to give their underdog opposition any chance in this one.

