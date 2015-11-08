Watch the Patriots’ onside kick surprise the Redskins and send a message to everyone else

The Patriots aren’t holding anything back.

After scoring a touchdown on their opening drive against the Washington Redskins on Sunday at Gillette Stadium, the Patriots executed a surprise onside kick to give the football back to Tom Brady. After approaching the ball as if he were going to kick it deep, Patriots kicker Stephen Gostkowski kicked it short to his right. Linebacker Jonathan Freeny recovered the kick for New England.

**SURPRISE ONSIDE KICK ALERT** Always be alert when Stephen Gostkowski is kicking. #WASvsNE https://t.co/WWuAriQP4W — NFL (@NFL) November 8, 2015

Although a fumble by Julian Edelman ended the ensuing drive, the Patriots’ bold decision seemed to send a strong message that they didn’t intend to give their underdog opposition any chance in this one.

Patriots pulling out the unexpected onside kick on Washington just seems like swatting a fly with, I dunno, a cruise missile — Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) November 8, 2015

I feel like #Pats onside kick in first quarter is the football equivalent of trolling. No? — Britt McHenry (@BrittMcHenry) November 8, 2015

Goliath has brought out the David strategy. Pats with surprise onside kick against Washington. Recovered. — Aaron Schatz (@FO_ASchatz) November 8, 2015

Belichick is a boss. Love the onside kick. — Peter Stringer (@peterstringer) November 8, 2015

The Patriots just did an onside kick in the first quarter......AND GOT THE BALL BACK! #WASvsNE pic.twitter.com/N1KhtWtWfg — 120 Sports (@120Sports) November 8, 2015

