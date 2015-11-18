Doug Flutie mourns death of his parents with poignant Facebook post

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

Boston College football great Doug Flutie announced the sudden loss of both of his parents Wednesday in an emotional Facebook post.

Flutie said his parents, Dick and Joan, died separately on Wednesday. His father, who had been ill, died in a hospital after a heart attack. His mother then had a sudden heart attack less than an hour later and died.

“They say you can die of a broken heart and I believe it,’’ Flutie wrote.

It is with a heavy heart that I am making this statement. This morning my family experienced the tragic loss of my... Posted by Doug Flutie on Wednesday, November 18, 2015

“I would like to honor my parents for all that they did throughout my and my brothers’ and sister’s lives,’’ he wrote. “My parents were always there for their children, from the days my Dad coached us as kids and my Mom would work the concession stands, through to this morning. The most important part of their 56 years of marriage was providing opportunities to their children.’’

Advertisement

Flutie’s alma mater also showed their support with a tweet in honor of his parents.