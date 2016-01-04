Meet the chef who decides what Tom Brady eats—and what he definitely doesn’t

Allen Campbell talks about why our quarterback rarely eats tomatoes, where he shops for groceries, and why he doesn’t serve mushrooms. Ever.

By
January 4, 2016

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

Allen Campbell works as the personal chef for Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen, and their children. —Courtesy of Allen Campbell

Allen Campbell has never been anything but a chef. After graduating from Newbury College, the Chelmsford native went on to stints at the Boston Harbor Hotel, the Bay Tower Room, and Mistral. While living in Miami—where he worked at the Gansevoort Hotel—Campbell became obsessed with plant-based diets.

Miami also is where he met his current employers: Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen.

Ahead, Campbell talks about what it’s like to feed New England’s superhero quarterback and his family, the secret ingredient in his raw vegan version of fruit roll-ups, and the many ingredients he won’t ever touch.

Advertisement

1. This seems like a dream job for a private chef. How did you end up in this role?

Campbell: Tom and Gisele—they were my first family. I had never been a private chef. I always worked in restaurants and hotels.

Around the time I met them, I had started really focusing on plant-based diets, because that’s where all the nutrition is. Their previous chef came from a very similar perspective, and they wanted something similar to their old chef. Even from the start, it was just such a great match between what they wanted and my philosophy.

In the beginning, I just picked their brains as much as I could. I was trying to pull feedback from them, saying “You need to tell me if something isn’t good.’’ And then I just started making food. They were just really laid back—that’s how they are.

2. You mentioned that your philosophy was a great match with what they were looking for in a chef. How would you describe your philosophy as a chef?

Campbell: My philosophy starts in my own life, and with my own lifestyle and eating habits. I make conscious decisions to buy local and organic, and to stay away from GMOs, and to think about the future of the planet and the future of humans.

Advertisement

I took a plant-based nutrition course earlier this year. It was an online course through Cornell, and it’s taught by a doctor named T. Colin Campbell, who’s behind “The China Study.’’

My philosophy is that a plant-based diet has the power to reverse and prevent disease.

Campbell prepares a meal in the chef’s kitchen at Brady and Bundchen’s Brookline home. —Courtesy of Allen Campbell

3. How does that philosophy translate in terms of what you cook for Tom, Gisele, and the kids?

Campbell: So, 80 percent of what they eat is vegetables. [I buy] the freshest vegetables. If it’s not organic, I don’t use it. And whole grains: brown rice, quinoa, millet, beans. The other 20 percent is lean meats: grass-fed organic steak, duck every now and then, and chicken. As for fish, I mostly cook wild salmon.

It’s very different than a traditional American diet. But if you just eat sugar and carbs—which a lot of people do—your body is so acidic, and that causes disease. Tom recently outed Frosted Flakes and Coca-Cola on WEEI. I love that he did that. Sugar is the death of people.

4. What ingredients don’t you use?

Campbell: No white sugar. No white flour. No MSG. I’ll use raw olive oil, but I never cook with olive oil. I only cook with coconut oil. Fats like canola oil turn into trans fats. … I use Himalayan pink salt as the sodium. I never use iodized salt.

[Tom] doesn’t eat nightshades, because they’re not anti-inflammatory. So no tomatoes, peppers, mushrooms, or eggplants. Tomatoes trickle in every now and then, but just maybe once a month. I’m very cautious about tomatoes. They cause inflammation.

Advertisement

What else? No coffee. No caffeine. No fungus. No dairy.

The kids eat fruit. Tom, not so much. He will eat bananas in a smoothie. But otherwise, he prefers not to eat fruits.

Maki style vegetable sushi prepared by Campbell for Tom & Gisele’s children. —Courtesy of Allen Campbell

5. Do the kids eat the same things Tom and Gisele eat?

Campbell: Yeah, I mean pretty much. Vivi was only nine months when I started, so I gave her first food. And 90 percent of the time they all eat the same thing. I cook for the kids, but Gisele makes Benny’s lunch to take to school. She packs that herself.

Yesterday I made veggie sushi for the kids. I’ve been doing that a lot lately. It’s brown rice, avocado, carrot, and cucumber. The kids like [it] maki-style, so the rice is on the outside. And I do it with a ponzu sauce, which is uzu and tamari. [I use] tamari because we stick to gluten free for everything.

For snacks, I make fruit rolls from bananas, pineapple, and spirulina. Spirulina is an algae. It’s a super fruit. I dehydrate it. I dehydrate a lot of things. I have three dehydrators in their kitchen. I also make raw granola and raw chocolate chip cookies.

6. What are some recent meals you’ve cooked for the family?

Campbell: I’m all about serving meals in bowls. I’ve just did this quinoa dish with wilted greens. I use kale or Swiss chard or beet greens. I add garlic, toasted in coconut oil. And then some toasted almonds, or this cashew sauce with lime curry, lemongrass, and a little bit of ginger. That’s just comfort food for them.

I’ll do a menu a day or two in advance for the whole week so they can see what [I’m making]. And I keep [the menu] in the kitchen on the counter somewhere, but I just started doing that. They don’t really ask for specific things. They really are laid back.

Lentil buckwheat footballs, prepared as the Patriots season got underway this fall. —Courtesy of Allen Campbell.

7. How different are Tom’s meals before games compared to what he normally eats?

Campbell: I always have it in mind, if [Tom] has a game—but it’s never dictating what I would cook. It’s really not different. The only real difference [in terms of the kinds of things I cook] is seasonal. In the wintertime, it’s going to be more red meat and more soups and root vegetables. And in the summer, they eat lighter, so I’ll make raw lasagna and more salads.

8. Do you do the grocery shopping? Where do you shop?

Campbell: I do all the shopping. In a perfect world, I would go to only farmers’ markets. But I do a lot of shopping at Whole Foods, too. And I buy meats at The Butcher Shop in the South End—Barbara Lynch’s place. And Siena Farms. I live in SOWA, so I hit those guys at the farmers’ market on Sunday.

Campbell shopping for produce at Siena Farms in Boston’s South End neighborhood. —Jean Nagy / Boston.com

9. What’s an average workday like for you?

Campbell: So, it varies depending on whether [Tom and Gisele] are home. I used to travel with them sometimes. Not so much now. If they’re gone for a long period of time, I’ll contact wherever they’re staying and give the resort or whoever the lowdown on what they like to eat. And when they aren’t around, I have other clients and I consult at restaurants.

If they’re around, I get up, and then I meditate sometimes. I do some yoga, then I hit the gym. Depending on the day, I sometimes shop before I go over [to their house]. So I get to their house at maybe 11 and serve lunch at 12:30. Then I will usually shop again, and cook and then serve dinner between 5:30 and 6. Then I leave by 7.

10. What it’s like to be feeding two people whose bodies are so crucial to their crafts?

Campbell: I think that’s what makes [the job] so gratifying for me. If I was cooking for anyone else who didn’t respect and appreciate my food as much as they did, it wouldn’t be as gratifying for me. I think that’s what makes me happy at the end of the day. I get to really do what I want, and they get to benefit.

Interested in learning more about what goes on behind the scenes with Tom and Gisele? Check out this profile of one of Brady’s closest confidantes.

Know someone in Boston who you’d like to see featured in a future Q&A? Email me at sargent@boston.com.

TOPICS: New England Patriots
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com

Loading Comments...

Close
Boston.com on the go!
Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Isaiah Thomas hangs on as he fouls LeBron James on a fourth-quarter drive to the basket in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals at TD Garden.
Boston Celtics
Even Isaiah Thomas laughed at getting an All-Defense vote June 27, 2017 | 5:29 PM
Indiana Pacers' Paul George is a highly sought-after free agent target.
Boston Celtics
Boston's 'aggressive summer plan' reportedly includes both Gordon Hayward and Paul George June 27, 2017 | 4:18 PM
John Farrell continued to argue his point even after he was tossed from the game by Bill Miller Saturday night.
Boston Red Sox
Red Sox manager John Farrell suspended one game for poking umpire June 27, 2017 | 3:03 PM
Atlanta Falcons' Matt Ryan meets New England Patriots' Tom Brady, right, on the field after the New England Patriots win in overtime of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Media
New Gatorade commercial focuses on Matt Ryan's Super Bowl LI defeat June 27, 2017 | 2:28 PM
06/19/2011 - Boston, MA - TD Garden - Boston Bruins owner Jeremy M. Jacobs, cq, gave remarks during a breakup press conference at the TD Garden on the Sunday after the big Stanley Cup win. Story by Fluto Shinzawa/Globe Staff. Dina Rudick/Globe Staff.
Sports Q
Should Jeremy Jacobs have been elected to the Hockey Hall of Fame? June 27, 2017 | 12:54 PM
Houston, TX Feb. 5 2017: As confetti falls around him, Patriots quartetrback Tom Brady howls as he hoists the Vince Lombardi Trophy following New England's come from behind victory. The Atlanta Falcons play the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium in Houston on Feb 5. (Globe Staff Photo/Jim Davis) reporter: various topic: Super Bowl
New England Patriots
Tom Brady was voted the top player in the NFL June 27, 2017 | 12:00 PM
New England Patriots
Julian Edelman will appear in ESPN's 'Body Issue' June 27, 2017 | 11:52 AM
Boston Red Sox
PawSox ballpark plan re-emerges in Rhode Island State House June 27, 2017 | 11:35 AM
Ante Zizic spent this past season playing for the Turkish club Darussafaka Dogus in the high-level Euroleague.
Boston Celtics
Ante Zizic in Boston to begin practicing with Celtics June 27, 2017 | 10:49 AM
Sonny Gray is 3-3 with a 4.45 ERA this season.
Boston Red Sox
Are the Red Sox interested in acquiring Sonny Gray? June 27, 2017 | 10:00 AM
Boston Celtics guard Avery Bradley (0) drives against Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) during the first half of Game 5 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals, on Thursday, May 25, 2017, in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Boston Celtics
Avery Bradley offered his thoughts on the Butler trade and moves that might still happen June 27, 2017 | 9:49 AM
Isaiah Thomas and Allen Iverson
Boston Celtics
Here's what Allen Iverson said to Isaiah Thomas that almost made him cry June 27, 2017 | 9:14 AM
Boston Celtics
Russell Westbrook wins NBA MVP; Isaiah Thomas finishes 5th June 27, 2017 | 1:17 AM
Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Chris Sale delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins at Fenway Park in Boston, Monday, June 26, 2017. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Boston Red Sox
Chris Sale gets 9 Ks, Mitch Moreland hits HR as Red Sox beat Twins June 27, 2017 | 12:04 AM
Boston Celtics
Bill Russell taunts NBA greats: ‘I would kick your ass’ June 26, 2017 | 11:27 PM
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Michael Floyd talks with reporters after the NFL football team practice Wednesday, May 24, 2017, in Eden Prairie, Minn. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
NFL
Michael Floyd gets 1 day in jail for flunking alcohol test June 26, 2017 | 9:00 PM
Ahman Green.
NFL
Former Packers running back Ahman Green charged with child abuse June 26, 2017 | 8:04 PM
Jayson Tatum (right) put on a Celtics hat on Friday as he sat next to Wyc Grousbeck.
Boston Celtics
Jayson Tatum asked what Boston places he should visit. He got some hilarious responses June 26, 2017 | 8:01 PM
Boston Bruins owner Jeremy Jacobs listens to a reporter's question during a news conference in Boston, Tuesday, May 20, 2014. The Bruins were eliminated from the NHL hockey playoffs by the Montreal Canadiens. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Boston Bruins
Jeremy Jacobs elected to Hockey Hall of Fame June 26, 2017 | 7:46 PM
Jae Crowder, Jaylen Brown, Isaiah Thomas, Terry Rozier and Marcus Smart walk out to the court after a timeout against the Clippers, Monday, March 6, 2017.
Boston Celtics
Isaiah Thomas is not happy about his teammates missing out on an NBA distinction June 26, 2017 | 4:55 PM
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell speaks to the media after an NFL owners meeting Tuesday, May 23, 2017, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)
Golf
Roger Goodell jeers have infiltrated another golf tournament June 26, 2017 | 1:18 PM
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady celebrates after completinh a pass during a football clinic in Tokyo, Wednesday, June 21, 2017. The Super Bowl-winning quarterback is on a week long promotional tour of China and Japan for a sportswear maker. (AP Photo/Shizuo Kambayashi)
New England Patriots
Tom Brady is making highlight-worthy throws halfway around the world June 26, 2017 | 11:27 AM
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady congratulates tight end Martellus Bennett after a touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens during an NFL football game at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. Monday, Dec. 12, 2016. (Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini)
New England Patriots
Martellus Bennett doesn't think Tom Brady is the best quarterback he's ever played with June 26, 2017 | 11:18 AM
Tom Brady Steph Curry
New England Patriots
Tom Brady went golfing with Steph Curry June 26, 2017 | 11:13 AM
The Celtics will have some difficult decisions in the coming weeks.
Boston Celtics
With a lower-than-expected NBA salary cap, Celtics will face tough roster decisions June 26, 2017 | 8:34 AM
Special assistant to the general manager, Jason Varitek watches batting practice from behind the cage.
Sports Q
Will Jason Varitek ever manage the Red Sox? June 26, 2017 | 8:32 AM
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - APRIL 23: Paul George #13 and Myles Turner #33 of the Indiana Pacers react in the second half of Game Four of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals during the 2017 NBA Playoffs against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on April 23, 2017 in Indianapolis, Indiana. The Cavaliers defeated the Pacers 106-102 to sweep the series 4-0. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using the photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
Boston Celtics
The Cavaliers were reportedly involved in 'serious three-way trade discussions' for Paul George June 26, 2017 | 6:55 AM
Tennis
McEnroe: Williams would be ranked 'like 700' on men's tour June 26, 2017 | 5:40 AM
Boston Red Sox
Dombrowski turns to Fister again, this time in Boston June 26, 2017 | 3:09 AM
Columbia Firefly's Tim Tebow watches his home run in his first at bat on the opening day during a Class A minor league baseball game against the Augusta GreenJackets in April.
Sports News
Tebow being promoted to Mets' affiliate in Florida June 25, 2017 | 8:41 PM