Tom Brady is trying to sell fans on avocado ice cream

The "TB12 Nutritional Manual" costs $200.

Stadium.
Tom Brady's dietary philosophies are for sale. –Jim Rogash / Getty Images
By
May 4, 2016

The dessert of a New England champion: avocado ice cream.

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, who famously has a unique diet, tried to entice fans to try one of his favorite frozen treats with a Facebook post on Wednesday. Brady directed those wanting full details of his avocado ice cream recipe to the “TB12 Nutritional Manual.” The TB12 website refers to the $200 book as “living document.”

In addition to the details about avocado ice cream, the book includes “core TB12 nutritional philosophies” and “a library of 89 seasonally-inspired recipes.” Brady has named his diet as one of the reasons he’s sustained success in the NFL for his 16 seasons.

TOPICS: New England Patriots Tom Brady
