Bill Belichick delivered another classic soundbite about Tom Brady’s job security

Anyone (foolishly) wondering if Bill Belichick’s surly disposition at press conferences had changed in the off-season was given a quick answer on Friday morning.

The Patriots coach, known for his usually terse responses to reporters’ questions, was prodded about the status of Tom Brady’s job security. This line of questioning occurred because Brady is suspended for the first four games of the regular season. Asked if backup quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo might win the starting job beyond Week 4, Belichick (who already clarified that Brady would start upon his return) was not happy:

The “Jesus Christ” mutter instantly takes its place alongside other classic Belichick press conference soundbites.

After all, Belichick has a history of dismissive answers in regards to Brady’s job security. Following the 41-14 defeat to the Chiefs in 2014, Belichick gave a famous reply when asked if the “quarterback position would be evaluated”:

In the official Patriots transcript of the press conference, the remark was conspicuously absent: