Bill Belichick delivered another classic soundbite about Tom Brady’s job security

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick stands on the field during an NFL football practice Monday, June 13, 2016, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick wasn't thrilled with a line of questioning on Friday. –Michael Dwyer/AP
By
July 29, 2016

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

Anyone (foolishly) wondering if Bill Belichick’s surly disposition at press conferences had changed in the off-season was given a quick answer on Friday morning.

The Patriots coach, known for his usually terse responses to reporters’ questions, was prodded about the status of Tom Brady’s job security. This line of questioning occurred because Brady is suspended for the first four games of the regular season. Asked if backup quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo might win the starting job beyond Week 4, Belichick (who already clarified that Brady would start upon his return) was not happy:

The “Jesus Christ” mutter instantly takes its place alongside other classic Belichick press conference soundbites.

Advertisement

After all, Belichick has a history of dismissive answers in regards to Brady’s job security. Following the 41-14 defeat to the Chiefs in 2014, Belichick gave a famous reply when asked if the “quarterback position would be evaluated”:

In the official Patriots transcript of the press conference, the remark was conspicuously absent:

Patriots transcript of Bill Belichick.
—Screenshot

TOPICS: New England Patriots Tom Brady
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com

Loading Comments...

Close
Get the Globe's updates on the Patriots for free.
Get Point After, delivering Patriots game stats and the inside scoop right to your inbox.
Thanks for signing up!
Boston Globe Media Privacy Policy
East champion South Carolina is not playing like a No. 7 seed.
NCAA Tournament
Handicapping Saturday’s Final Four games April 1, 2017 | 10:48 AM
Boston Red Sox's Steven Wright pitchers to the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning of a spring training baseball game Monday, March 13, 2017, in Dunedin, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Boston Red Sox
How trades helped build the 2017 Red Sox April 1, 2017 | 10:45 AM
Jon Lester (L) and Anthony Rizzo pose with the World Series trophy during the Cubs' victory celebration.
Boston Red Sox
Building the Red Sox fan's perfect fantasy team April 1, 2017 | 10:41 AM
Left tackle Aaron Monteiro (67) is one of coach Steve Addazio’s building blocks on the line.
College Sports
Growth is apparent along BC’s offensive line April 1, 2017 | 5:00 AM
CBS’s Jim Nantz, Grant Hill, and Bill Raftery will work the Final Four.
NCAA Tournament
An East-West subplot in Final Four April 1, 2017 | 5:00 AM
Boston,MA 04/08/08: The Red Sox recieved their 2007 World Series rings before today's home opener at Fenway Park, and after he did, Red Sox DH David Ortiz showed off both his new one and his ring from 2004. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff) section:sports slug:sox09
Boston Red Sox
The past decade of Red Sox Opening Day in photos April 1, 2017 | 5:00 AM
MLB
How long can MLB's 100-mph pitchers last? April 1, 2017 | 5:00 AM
Mississippi State guard Morgan William, center, celebrates with teammates after she hit the winning shot at the buzzer in overtime to defeat Connecticut in an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinals of the women's Final Four, Friday, March 31, 2017, in Dallas. Mississippi State won 66-64. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
College Sports
UConn's 111-game winning streak ends, Mississippi State wins at buzzer April 1, 2017 | 12:28 AM
Boston-03/31/2017- Boston Celtics vs Orlando Magic- Celtics Jaylen Brown slam dunks for two points in the 3rd qtr as Magic's Aaron Gordeon defends. John Tlumacki/Globe staff(sports)
Boston Celtics
Isaiah Thomas, Celtics hold off Magic for 117-116 win March 31, 2017 | 11:38 PM
DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - FEBRUARY 02: Tiger Woods of the United States looks on from the 9th green as he finishes his round during the first round of the Omega Dubai Desert Classic at Emirates Golf Club on February 2, 2017 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)
Golf
Tiger Woods decides to sit out another Masters March 31, 2017 | 8:50 PM
YEAR IN FOCUS - SPORTS (1 of a set of 105) CLEVELAND, OH - NOVEMBER 02: The Chicago Cubs celebrate after defeating the Cleveland Indians 8-7 in Game Seven of the 2016 World Series at Progressive Field on November 2, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Cubs win their first World Series in 108 years. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
MLB
Las Vegas oddsmakers favor Cubs to repeat in 2017 March 31, 2017 | 6:58 PM
Soccer
Could Argentina (and Lionel Messi) actually miss the World Cup? March 31, 2017 | 5:34 PM
In this April 13,1997, file photo, Tiger Woods, 1997 Masters champion, receives his Green Jacket from the previous year's winner Nick Faldo, left, at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga. It has been 20 years since Woods won the Masters for the first time by a record 12 shots. (AP Photo/Amy Sancetta, File)
Golf
'97 Masters: When a young Tiger grabbed golf by the tail March 31, 2017 | 5:24 PM
Miami Dolphins defensive end Dion Jordan (95) walks the sidelines during the first half of an NFL football game New York Jets, Sunday, Dec. 28, 2014, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
NFL
Draft bust Dion Jordan released by Dolphins March 31, 2017 | 4:48 PM
Tom Brady has 14 million (more) reasons to smile.
New England Patriots
Tom Brady receives a Friday bonus: $14 million March 31, 2017 | 3:53 PM
Celtics fans might want to root for Rajon Rondo and Isaiah Thomas to face off in the playoffs.
Boston Celtics
Ranking the Celtics' potential first-round playoff matchups March 31, 2017 | 11:59 AM
06/22/16: Boston, MA: Red Sox manager John Farrell (left) and team president Dave Dombrowski (right) were chatting in the dugout before the game. The Boston Red Sox hosted the Chicago White Sox in a regular season MLB baseball game at Fenway Park. (Globe Staff Photo/Jim Davis) section:sports topic: Red Sox-White Sox
Boston Red Sox
High expectations for Red Sox could mean little patience with John Farrell March 31, 2017 | 11:20 AM
Alice Merryweather received a starting spot in the World Cup downhill in Aspen because she won the Junior World title.
Skiing
US ski team’s Alice Merryweather speeding toward prominence March 31, 2017 | 10:02 AM
The Bruins' Drew Stafford and Remi Elie got physical in the third period.
Boston Bruins
Bruins did enough things right to stay in playoff race March 31, 2017 | 9:33 AM
Boston University's Jakob Forsbacka Karlsson was the 45th overall selection by the Bruins in 2015.
Boston Bruins
Bruins set sights on Forsbacka Karlsson March 31, 2017 | 9:30 AM
Pablo Sandoval has appeared more agile, faster, and simply more athletic this spring.
Boston Red Sox
Plenty of questions, and answers, as Red Sox close spring training March 31, 2017 | 9:26 AM
Isaiah Thomas on the bench.
Boston Celtics
When Isaiah Thomas sits, Celtics’ offense sags March 31, 2017 | 9:21 AM
UCLA guard Lonzo Ball, right, shakes hands with his father LaVar following an NCAA college basketball game against Washington State, Saturday, March 4, 2017, in Los Angeles. UCLA won 77-68. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Boston Celtics
LaVar Ball doesn't want the Celtics to draft Lonzo March 31, 2017 | 8:35 AM
Babe Ruth entered the major leagues at Fenway Park as a rookie for the Red Sox as a pitcher.
Sports Q
Which homegrown Red Sox player do you wish had never played for another team? March 31, 2017 | 8:30 AM
The Red Sox are loaded with young talent, including Mookie Betts (seen here taking the field during the 2016 season).
Boston Red Sox
11 experts who picked the Red Sox to reach the World Series March 31, 2017 | 5:00 AM
Boston Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask (40) makes a save as Dallas Stars center Cody Eakin (20) looks for a rebound during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, March 30, 2017, in Boston. The Bruins won 2-0. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Boston Bruins
Tuukka Rask gets 7th shutout of season, Bruins beat Stars 2-0 March 30, 2017 | 10:36 PM
FILE - In this Jan. 1, 2017, file photo, Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) puts on his helmet during the first quarter of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. Newton will undergo surgery at the end of this month to repair a partially torn rotator cuff in his right throwing shoulder. Panthers spokesman Steve Drummond says the 27-year-old Newton will miss minicamp and OTAs, but is expected to be ready for the start of training camp in late July.(AP Photo/Phelan Ebenhack, File)
NFL
Panthers' Cam Newton undergoes surgery March 30, 2017 | 8:00 PM
Bruins' Kevan Miller loses his helmet as he throws punches with Predators' Cody McLeod.
Boston Bruins
Breaking down the Bruins’ path to the playoffs March 30, 2017 | 4:58 PM
Mookie Betts is congratulated by Red Sox third base coach Ruben Amaro after hitting a home run against the Nationals during a spring training game at The Ballpark of the Palm Beaches on March 7, 2017 in West Palm Beach, Florida.
Boston Red Sox
The best- and worst-case scenario for every Red Sox player March 30, 2017 | 4:42 PM
BOSTON, MA - FEBRUARY 08: Zach Aston-Reese #12 of Northeastern University reacts after scoring a goal against Harvard University during the second period of the Beanpot Tournament consolation game at TD Garden on February 8, 2016 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images)
College Sports
Northeastern's Aston-Reese named Hobey Baker finalist March 30, 2017 | 2:51 PM