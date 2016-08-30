Patriots Tom Brady mum on plans during his Deflategate suspension "We'll see," Brady said. Tom Brady wouldn't lay out his plans for his suspension. Bob Leverone/AP

If Tom Brady has plans for his four-week suspension, he’s not sharing them.

When asked about his suspension plans during a press conference at Gillette Stadium Tuesday, Brady said, “We’ll see.”

Will Brady travel or will he stay local?

“We’ll see,” he said.

Brady explained why he did not intend to fill in the media on his plans for the first four weeks of the 2016 season.

“If someone else is in this situation in the future, I don’t want to give away all my tips,” he said.

Former Patriots running back Kevin Faulk speculated Brady might work out with some of his retired former teammates like Randy Moss or Wes Welker. Regardless, Brady will likely be hard at work. And that hard work generally includes his personal trainer Alex Guerrero.

There was some wording in the language of his suspension that could prevent him from seeing Guerrero, who sees a handful of Patriots players aside from the 16-year veteran quarterback. However, per CSNNE, Brady can see Guerrero.

“Well, that’s nice of them,” Brady said Tuesday.

While it’s unclear where he’ll do it, Brady will be watching his team for the first four weeks. That much is clear.

“It’ll be tough to watch,” Brady said. “It’ll be fun to watch in some ways to see what it looks like when you’re not there, because it’s a different perspective. Hopefully, I can use that perspective and come back with better perspective, saying ‘wow, maybe I noticed some things that I wouldn’t of noticed had I been there.'”