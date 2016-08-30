Patriots

You will have feelings about Tom Brady’s new haircut

Some called it “majestic.” Others were simply confused.

By Bryanna Cappadona

During a Tuesday press conference at Gillette Stadium, Tom Brady stepped to the podium bearing a new hairstyle made for marveling. Though Brady has experimented with a number of looks over the years (never forget the shag), this cut seemed quite fresh for the QB.

Based on photos and footage from last Friday’s preseason game, it looks like Brady had gotten his hair cut prior to facing off against the Carolina Panthers. However, at Tuesday’s press conference, Brady had styled his locks with a slightly off-center middle part, side bangs swiped across his crown.

Here is the haircut from other spectacular angles thanks to reporters who witnessed the glorious moment in the flesh:

And here are reactions from fans all over — from the good to the bad to the utterly bewildered.

https://twitter.com/SchooleySports/status/770651917907353600

