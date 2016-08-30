Patriots You will have feelings about Tom Brady’s new haircut Some called it “majestic.” Others were simply confused.

During a Tuesday press conference at Gillette Stadium, Tom Brady stepped to the podium bearing a new hairstyle made for marveling. Though Brady has experimented with a number of looks over the years (never forget the shag), this cut seemed quite fresh for the QB.

Based on photos and footage from last Friday’s preseason game, it looks like Brady had gotten his hair cut prior to facing off against the Carolina Panthers. However, at Tuesday’s press conference, Brady had styled his locks with a slightly off-center middle part, side bangs swiped across his crown.

Here is the haircut from other spectacular angles thanks to reporters who witnessed the glorious moment in the flesh:

Brady getting into what it was like for him as a young QB, trying to be a leader w/an established QB ahead of him. pic.twitter.com/1QihT2QcU4 — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) August 30, 2016

Tom Brady on Jimmy Garoppolo: “I love Jimmy…I wish him the very best obviously.” #Patriots pic.twitter.com/thovo3Uhvc — Jim McBride (@globejimmcbride) August 30, 2016

Tom Brady: “Will be very challenging, watching those games in September, but I’ll find ways to preoccupy my mind.” pic.twitter.com/imI0B8v7Qc — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) August 30, 2016

And here are reactions from fans all over — from the good to the bad to the utterly bewildered.

Tom Brady’s hair is majestic right now in this press conference. — Zak Levine (@ZakLevine) August 30, 2016

I think I love Tom Brady’s haircut. — Mike Golic Jr (@MGolicJR57) August 30, 2016

Tom Brady ready for the first day of Jr High pic.twitter.com/2yXqHNDHvC — Chris Law (@ChrisLaw) August 30, 2016

https://twitter.com/SchooleySports/status/770651917907353600