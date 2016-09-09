Rob Gronkowski ruled out for Sunday’s game vs. Cardinals

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

First Brady, now Gronk.

Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski will miss the team’s season opener vs. Arizona, the team announced Friday night.

Rob Gronkowski, Nate Solder & Jonathan Cooper have been downgraded to out for #NEvsAZ. — New England Patriots (@Patriots) September 10, 2016

Gronkowski did not travel with the team to Arizona, the Providence Journal’s Mark Daniels reported earlier Friday.

Rob Gronkowski, Nate Solder and Jonathan Cooper not on the Patriots flight to Arizona. Gronk not expected to play. https://t.co/V63ILue00j — Mark Daniels (@MarkDanielsPJ) September 10, 2016

New England’s injury report Friday also listed Chris Hogan, Shaq Mason, and Malcolm Mitchell as questionable. Nate Solder and Jonathan Cooper were downgraded to out.

