Rob Gronkowski ruled out for Sunday’s game vs. Cardinals

Welp.

Rob Gronkowski is not expected to be ready for the season opener.
Rob Gronkowski is not expected to be ready for the season opener. –John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe
By
September 9, 2016

First Brady, now Gronk.

Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski will miss the team’s season opener vs. Arizona, the team announced Friday night.

Gronkowski did not travel with the team to Arizona, the Providence Journal’s Mark Daniels reported earlier Friday.

New England’s injury report Friday also listed Chris Hogan, Shaq Mason, and Malcolm Mitchell as questionable. Nate Solder and Jonathan Cooper were downgraded to out.

Complete 2016 Patriots schedule

