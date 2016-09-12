‘Fake Tom Brady’ tailgated and terrified at the game on Sunday

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

Real Tom Brady was thousands of miles away from the Patriots game in Arizona on Sunday night, serving the first of his four game suspension. Fake Tom Brady stepped in, showing up to tailgate with fans, watch the game, and generally haunt everyone with his weird likeness to the original version.

Wearing an extremely realistic-looking mask of Brady, one fan made a strong impression on football fans both in Arizona and on social media. Ultimately, #FakeBrady created a buzz:

#FakeBrady invades Arizona for Sunday Night Football pic.twitter.com/hKg4UhAoV2 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 12, 2016

His reaction to the missed field goal at the end of the game (which clinched victory for the underdog Patriots) was slightly more sedated than the usual reactions from the real Tom Brady:

Is it funny, creepy or a little bit of both? The jury is apparently still out on that one: