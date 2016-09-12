‘Fake Tom Brady’ tailgated and terrified at the game on Sunday

Funny or creepy?

By
September 12, 2016

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

Real Tom Brady was thousands of miles away from the Patriots game in Arizona on Sunday night, serving the first of his four game suspension. Fake Tom Brady stepped in, showing up to tailgate with fans, watch the game, and generally haunt everyone with his weird likeness to the original version.

Wearing an extremely realistic-looking mask of Brady, one fan made a strong impression on football fans both in Arizona and on social media. Ultimately, #FakeBrady created a buzz:

His reaction to the missed field goal at the end of the game (which clinched victory for the underdog Patriots) was slightly more sedated than the usual reactions from the real Tom Brady:

Is it funny, creepy or a little bit of both? The jury is apparently still out on that one:

 

Advertisement
TOPICS: New England Patriots Tom Brady
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com

Loading Comments...

LeBron James against the Celtics in April, 2017.
Boston Celtics
LeBron James on Boston fans: 'You're born with pump' May 17, 2017 | 12:37 PM
FILE - In this Feb. 18, 2017, file photo, Washington's Markelle Fultz brings the ball upcourt against Arizona during an NCAA college basketball game in Seattle. Fultz was selected to the AP All-Pac-12 Conference first team, Tuesday, March 7, 2017. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)
Boston Celtics
Markelle Fultz thinks he and Isaiah Thomas would make a 'great backcourt' May 17, 2017 | 11:35 AM
Al Horford knocks a rebound away from Cleveland's Tristan Thompson at TD Garden.
Boston Celtics
Do the Celtics have a chance? 3 keys to the East Finals May 17, 2017 | 11:27 AM
New England Patriots
Gisele: Tom Brady had a concussion last year May 17, 2017 | 11:00 AM
Markelle Fultz as a Washington Husky in the 2016 season.
Boston Celtics
5 things Celtics fans should know about the potential No. 1 pick May 17, 2017 | 10:39 AM
New England Patriots
LeGarrette Blount joins the Eagles on 1-year contract May 17, 2017 | 10:38 AM
NFL
Matt Hasselbeck, Leonard Marshall pledge brains to CTE research May 17, 2017 | 9:12 AM
Boston Celtics co-owner Steve Pagliuca, right, speaks alongside General Electric Chief Marketing Officer Linda Boff during a news conference Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017, at GE's headquarters in Boston. The Celtics reached an agreement with GE to put the company's logo on the team's uniform beginning next season. The Celtics are a charter member of the NBA basketball league and its most decorated franchise, with 17 championships. GE is in the process of moving its corporate headquarters from Connecticut to the Boston waterfront. (AP Photo/Bill Sikes)
Boston Celtics
Celtics co-owner made 'La La Land' joke during Draft Lottery May 17, 2017 | 8:56 AM
UCLA guard Lonzo Ball, center, shoots as Arizona forward Lauri Markkanen, left, and center Chance Comanche defend during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Sports Q
How should the Celtics use the No. 1 pick? May 17, 2017 | 8:46 AM
FILE - In this Saturday, May 6, 2017 file photo, Olympic marathon champion Eliud Kipchoge crosses the finish line of a marathon race at the Monza Formula One racetrack, Italy. Eliud Kipchoge was 26 seconds from making history on May 6. Nike and Adidas have announced separate plans to attack the 2-hour marathon, with both introducing shoe lines linked to the effort. Wireless tech giant Vodafone last month said it was backing a third bid, hoping data gleaned from the quest will translate into wearable technology. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno, File)
Sports News
Billion dollar race to break 2-hour marathon mark is afoot May 17, 2017 | 5:39 AM
Danny Ainge, Boston Celtics president of basketball operations, smiles as he addresses reporters at the team's training facility in Waltham, Mass., Tuesday, May 16, 2017. The Celtics won the NBA draft lottery, capitalizing on a trade they made with the Brooklyn Nets four years ago. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Boston Celtics
A patient Danny Ainge scored the Celtics the No. 1 pick May 17, 2017 | 2:19 AM
Boston Red Sox's Mookie Betts, right, rounds the bases past St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Jedd Gyorko, left, after hitting a solo home run during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, May 16, 2017, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Boston Red Sox
Mookie Betts, Jackie Bradley Jr. go deep to lift Red Sox over Cardinals May 17, 2017 | 12:10 AM
Boston MA 3/1/17 Boston Celtics Isaiah Thomas drives to the basket on Cleveland Cavaliers Kyrie Irving during first quarter action at TD Garden. (Photo by Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff) topic: Celtics pics reporter: Adam Himmelsbach
Boston Celtics
4 things to watch as the Eastern Conference finals get underway May 16, 2017 | 11:40 PM
Media
ESPN betting on big personalities to restore its fortunes May 16, 2017 | 10:51 PM
Boston Celtics
Watch Brian Scalabrine and Celtics fans celebrate the No. 1 pick May 16, 2017 | 10:04 PM
Paul Pierce
Boston Celtics
Paul Pierce reacts on Twitter to Celtics getting No. 1 pick May 16, 2017 | 9:33 PM
NBA Deputy Commissioner Mark Tatum, left, watches as Boston Celtics co-owner Wyc Grousbeck, right, reacts after the learning the Celtics had won the first pick in the NBA basketball draft, at the draft lottery Tuesday, May 16, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Boston Celtics
Celtics win NBA draft lottery, have No. 1 overall pick May 16, 2017 | 8:58 PM
Former Boston Celtics star Tommy Heinsohn listens as the Celtics are awarded the No. 5 pick in the 2007 NBA Draft Lottery.
Boston Celtics
A list of who the Celtics have sent to the NBA Draft Lottery in years past May 16, 2017 | 6:54 PM
Boston, MA - 5/15/2017 - (1st quarter) Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas (4) exhorts the fans to make some noise during the team introductions. The Boston Celtics host the Washington Wizards in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Semi-Finals at TD Garden. - (Barry Chin/Globe Staff), Section: Sports, Reporter: Adam Himmelsbach, Topic: 16Celtics-Wizards, LOID: 8.3.2508922496.
Boston Celtics
After a grueling series, underdog Celtics gird for rested Cavaliers May 16, 2017 | 3:39 PM
Washington guard Markelle Fultz stands on the court during an NCAA college basketball game against Arizona State, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Boston Celtics
Markelle Fultz thinks the Celtics would be 'a great fit' for him May 16, 2017 | 2:56 PM
Tennis
Sharapova misses out on French Open wild card after doping May 16, 2017 | 2:19 PM
FILE - In this July 13, 2016, file photo, former NFL football player Peyton Manning accepts the icon award at the ESPY Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Peyton Manning will take the stage to host the ESPY Awards. The retired two-time Super Bowl champion quarterback will preside over the July 12 show honoring the past year's best athletes and sports moments. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
Media
Peyton Manning to host ESPY Awards May 16, 2017 | 2:16 PM
FILE - In this March 1, 2017, file photo, Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) lines up a dunk against Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) during the third quarter of an NBA basketball game in Boston. The defending champion Cavaliers have been awaiting an Eastern Conference finals opponent since completing a sweep of the Toronto Raptors. After what will be a 10-day wait, LeBron James and company will travel to face the top-seeded Celtics in Game 1 on Wednesday night, May 17. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, FIle)
Boston Celtics
LeBron James wears leprechaun t-shirt to practice May 16, 2017 | 1:52 PM
Pawtucket;12-26-06; A statue of the Paw Sox mascot looms in front of McCoy Stadium in Pawtucket. Tom Herde/Globe Staff 07pawtucket SLUG: 07pawtucket 3 of 9 CREDIT: Tom Herde/ Globe Staff CAPTION: A statue of the Paw Sox mascot looms in front of McCoy Stadium, home of the Pawtucket Red Sox, the Triple-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox.
Boston Red Sox
Governor of Rhode Island says PawSox stadium plan headed in right direction May 16, 2017 | 1:11 PM
Boston Celtics' Paul Pierce (L) talks with Cleveland Cavaliers' Lebron James (23) talk after Pierce was called for an intentional foul on James during the second quarter of Game 4 of their NBA Eastern Conference semi-finals basketball series in Cleveland, Ohio, May 12, 2008. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk (UNITED STATES)
Boston Celtics
Isaiah Thomas watched a classic Paul Pierce-LeBron James duel 'all night' before Game 7 May 16, 2017 | 1:09 PM
Media
ESPN ending 'Mike & Mike' radio show after 17 years May 16, 2017 | 12:15 PM
Media
ESPN's Mowins set to be first woman to call NFL game since '87 May 16, 2017 | 11:40 AM
Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Chris Sale is congratulated in dugout during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays in Toronto on Thursday April 20, 2017. (Fred Thornhill/The Canadian Press via AP)
Boston Red Sox
An honest breakdown of the Red Sox’ roster May 16, 2017 | 11:02 AM
epa05966925 Boston Celtics center Al Horford shoots against the Washington Wizards during the first half of their NBA Eastern Conference Semifinal game seven at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, 15 May 2017. The best of seven series is tied 3-3 and the winner of the game will go on to face the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference Finals. EPA/CJ GUNTHER
Boston Celtics
Al Horford's series against the Wizards in one ridiculous shot chart May 16, 2017 | 10:19 AM
Boston Celtics head coach Brad Stevens during the first quarter of a second-round NBA playoff series basketball game in Boston, Wednesday, May 10, 2017. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Boston Celtics
Brad Stevens emphasized Bill Belichick's 'Do Your Job' mentality before Game 7 May 16, 2017 | 10:14 AM