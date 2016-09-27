The New York Post ran photos of Tom Brady sunbathing naked in Italy

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

Tom Brady seems to be enjoying his last few days before returning to the Patriots.

Brady and wife Gisele Bundchen recently spent some time in Italy, Brady told Westwood One’s Jim Gray Monday night. Gray asked Brady about the trip after the New York Post published photos of Brady sunbathing in the nude. The Post says the photos were taken in the coastal town of Positano.

EXCLUSIVE: Naked Tom Brady sure seems to be enjoying his #Deflategate suspension https://t.co/R1dN8mXlX8 pic.twitter.com/hWQVazGwI8 — New York Post (@nypost) September 27, 2016

“We had a great time,” Brady told Gray. “It was a great chance to get away. I’ve never had an opportunity in September and hopefully I don’t have one for a very, very long time.”

Brady is scheduled to return to the field for New England’s Oct. 9 game against the Cleveland Browns.