The New York Post ran photos of Tom Brady sunbathing naked in Italy

Brady said in a radio interview Monday night that he was vacationing on the Italian coast.

By
September 27, 2016

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

Tom Brady seems to be enjoying his last few days before returning to the Patriots.

Brady and wife Gisele Bundchen recently spent some time in Italy, Brady told Westwood One’s Jim Gray Monday night. Gray asked Brady about the trip after the New York Post published photos of Brady sunbathing in the nude. The Post says the photos were taken in the coastal town of Positano.

“We had a great time,” Brady told Gray. “It was a great chance to get away. I’ve never had an opportunity in September and hopefully I don’t have one for a very, very long time.”

Brady is scheduled to return to the field for New England’s Oct. 9 game against the Cleveland Browns.

Advertisement
TOPICS: New England Patriots
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com

Loading Comments...

Close
Get the Globe's updates on the Patriots for free.
Get Point After, delivering Patriots game stats and the inside scoop right to your inbox.
Thanks for signing up!
Boston Globe Media Privacy Policy
DETROIT, MI - APRIL 10: Chris Sale #41 of the Boston Red Sox leaves the game in the eighth inning against the Detroit Tigers on April 10, 2017 at Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)
Boston Red Sox
Sale, Verlander duel before Castellanos lifts Tigers over Red Sox April 10, 2017 | 4:50 PM
Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch walks off the field after the Seahawks lost 28-24 to the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XLIX.
New England Patriots
Marshawn Lynch has reportedly 'expressed interest' in playing for the Patriots April 10, 2017 | 3:25 PM
Boston Red Sox third base coach Brian Butterfield greets outfielder Mookie Betts after the team's 7-5 win over the Detroit Tigers in a baseball game, Sunday, April 9, 2017, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Boston Red Sox
Red Sox clubhouse fumigated to get rid of flu April 10, 2017 | 3:20 PM
Boston Bruins' Frank Vatrano during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Washington Capitals in Boston Saturday, April 8, 2017. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)
Boston Bruins
The Bruins are lucky they avoided the Capitals in the first round April 10, 2017 | 12:57 PM
Boston Celtics forward Jonas Jerebko, left, of Sweden, fields a pass as Denver Nuggets forward Juancho Hernangomez, of Spain, defends in the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, March 10, 2017, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Boston Celtics
Jonas Jerebko smells more playing time April 10, 2017 | 10:26 AM
Ottawa Senators coach Guy Boucher instructs his players during the third period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Boston Bruins, Thursday, April 6, 2017, in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Boston Bruins
It’s Bruins-Senators in playoffs. Here’s how they match up April 10, 2017 | 10:03 AM
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) watches on from the bench after fouling out in overtime of an NBA basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday, April 9, 2017, in Atlanta. The Hawks won in overtime 126-125. (AP Photo/Todd Kirkland)
Boston Celtics
Morning sports update: Celtics and Cavs tied again after Cleveland's collapse April 10, 2017 | 9:27 AM
Boston Bruins right wing Drew Stafford (19) celebrates his goal against Ottawa Senators goalie Craig Anderson (41) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, April 6, 2017, in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Boston Bruins
Here's the schedule for the Bruins' first-round playoff series against the Senators April 10, 2017 | 8:16 AM
Jonathan Papelbon, right, is in the final year of his contract with the Red Sox.
Sports Q
Which all-time Red Sox closer would you want on the mound? April 10, 2017 | 7:36 AM
Boston Red Sox
Police: Former Red Sox outfielder Otis Nixon is missing April 10, 2017 | 6:56 AM
Boston Red Sox
Red Sox trying to stay the course amid injury, illness April 10, 2017 | 3:04 AM
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) shoots from the line in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks, Sunday, April 9, 2017, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Todd Kirkland)
NBA
Our picks: The NBA award winners are ... unclear April 10, 2017 | 1:49 AM
FILE - This Friday, June 20, 2014, file photo shows an aerial view of MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. 2026 World Cup soccer games could be played in a number of modern stadiums across North America, including MetLife Stadium. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
Soccer
U.S. could gain FIFA support through Mexico, Canada joint bid April 10, 2017 | 1:48 AM
New York Rangers center Derek Stepan (21) celebrates at the bench after scoring during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Pittsburgh Penguins, Sunday, April 9, 2017, at Madison Square Garden in New York. The Rangers won 3-2. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
NHL
NHL playoffs open Wednesday with five series starting April 10, 2017 | 12:49 AM
Golf
Sergio Garcia wins the Masters, ends drought at the majors April 9, 2017 | 7:51 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook takes a shot over Denver Nuggets forward Nikola Jokic (15) during the first half of a basketball game Sunday, April 9, 2017, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
NBA
Westbrook breaks Robertson's record for triple-doubles April 9, 2017 | 7:06 PM
Boston Red Sox's Mitch Moreland is greeted in the dugout after scoring from third on a sacrifice fly from teammate Jackie Bradley Jr. during the first inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Saturday, April 8, 2017, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Boston Red Sox
Here are all the Red Sox players who have been affected by the flu April 9, 2017 | 5:41 PM
Tom Brady and Warren Buffett.
New England Patriots
Tom Brady and Warren Buffett spent some quality time together April 9, 2017 | 5:06 PM
Boston Red Sox
Red Sox rally with 4 in 8th inning, beat Tigers 7-5 April 9, 2017 | 5:03 PM
NBA
Raptors beat Knicks 110-97, assured of top-3 seed in East April 9, 2017 | 2:25 PM
DETROIT, MI - APRIL 8: Jackie Bradley Jr. #19 of the Boston Red Sox is checked on by the training staff walks after a fall between first and second base during the eight inning of the game against the Detroit Tigers on April 8, 2017 at Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan. Detroit defeated Boston 4-1. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)
Boston Red Sox
Bradley out of starting lineup for Red Sox, has MRI on knee April 9, 2017 | 1:55 PM
Jun 1, 2016; Baltimore, MD, USA; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Joe Kelly (56) pitches during the first inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.
Sports Q
Is the Red Sox bullpen going to be a season-long problem? April 9, 2017 | 12:55 PM
Workers of the Civilian Conservation Corps clear a trail on Wachusett Mountain in October, 1936.
Skiing
How Massachusetts' ski industry once got a New Deal boost April 9, 2017 | 12:47 PM
Sports Illustrated
NCAA Tournament
Nobody believed BC could upset No. 1 UNC in 1994. Then they did. April 9, 2017 | 12:09 PM
skates
Boston Bruins
Shawn Thornton threw away his skates after final NHL game April 9, 2017 | 11:05 AM
Fenway Park Backyard
Boston Red Sox
A Connecticut boy's backyard was transformed into Fenway Park April 9, 2017 | 10:45 AM
DETROIT, MI - APRIL 8: Jackie Bradley Jr. #19 of the Boston Red Sox is checked on by the training staff walks after a fall between first and second base during the eight inning of the game against the Detroit Tigers on April 8, 2017 at Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan. Detroit defeated Boston 4-1. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)
Boston Red Sox
Jackie Bradley Jr. after injury scare: 'I'm built like Secretariat' April 9, 2017 | 10:16 AM
Red Sox center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr. robs Nick Castellanos during the eighth inning Saturday.
Boston Red Sox
Jackie Bradley Jr.’s defense worth its weight in gold April 9, 2017 | 9:30 AM
Billy Beane turned down a five year, $12.5 million offer to become GM of the Red Sox in 2002.
Boston Red Sox
Billy Beane turned down the Red Sox 15 years ago. He has no regrets. April 9, 2017 | 9:21 AM
Jae Crowder, Isaiah Thomas, and the Celtics haven't played their best in the regular season's final days.
Boston Celtics
It’d be a miracle if the Celtics make the conference finals, and other picked up pieces April 9, 2017 | 9:20 AM