Rex Ryan pretended to be a reporter during Julian Edelman’s conference call

Bills coach Rex Ryan took a break from preparing for the Patriots to go undercover during Julian Edelman’s Wednesday conference call with reporters:

Rex Ryan, aka Walt Patalksi from the Buffalo News, pops in on Julian Edelman's conference call pic.twitter.com/PbWNCAo7FF — Mike Rodak (@mikerodak) September 28, 2016

Ryan started with, “This is Walt Patalksi from the Buffalo News,” and asked Edelman if he was playing quarterback this week.

Edelman’s answer was consistent with past times he’s been asked the question, as he deferred to Bill Belichick and used the example of getting water for a teammate as something he’d do if asked.

Ryan and reporters got a laugh out of the prank, and Edelman likely will too when he finds out Walt’s true identity.