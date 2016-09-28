Rex Ryan pretended to be a reporter during Julian Edelman’s conference call

"This is Walt Patalksi from the Buffalo News."

Bills head coach Rex Ryan addressed reporters after his team’s 22-17 win over his old team, the New York Jets.
Bills head coach Rex Ryan addressed reporters after his team’s 22-17 win over his old team, the New York Jets. –AP
By
September 28, 2016

Bills coach Rex Ryan took a break from preparing for the Patriots to go undercover during Julian Edelman’s Wednesday conference call with reporters:

Ryan started with, “This is Walt Patalksi from the Buffalo News,” and asked Edelman if he was playing quarterback this week.

Edelman’s answer was consistent with past times he’s been asked the question, as he deferred to Bill Belichick and used the example of getting water for a teammate as something he’d do if asked.

Ryan and reporters got a laugh out of the prank, and Edelman likely will too when he finds out Walt’s true identity.

TOPICS: New England Patriots
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com

