Julian Edelman’s concise response to the end of Tom Brady’s suspension

Julian Edelman was predictably pleased with the return of Tom Brady. Tim Sharp/AP

Given the well documented degree to which he admires Tom Brady, it’s no surprise that Julian Edelman is excited for the end of his quarterback’s suspension.

Edelman, who described Brady leaving for his four-game suspension at the end of preseason as being “like one of your buddies going to jail,” shared a succinct social media message expressing his reaction to the end of the NFL-imposed punishment:

Brady returns in time to face the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, October 9. The Patriots went 3-1 in Brady’s absence, despite multiple quarterback injuries. A former college quarterback himself, Edelman even had a few snaps lined up in Brady’s customary position.