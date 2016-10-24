Morning Sports Update: Julian Edelman on his fumble: ‘Just terrible ball security’

Edelman was returning a punt when the ball came loose, but the Steelers couldn't capitalize.

Edelman was candid about his mistake after the game.
Edelman was candid about his mistake after the game. –Globe Staff/Barry Chin
By
October 24, 2016

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

The Patriots passed arguably their toughest test of the season Sunday with a 27-16 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Julian Edelman on his fumble: “Just terrible ball security”: Julian Edelman owned up to his mistake after yesterday’s game, after fumbling while returning a punt in the fourth quarter. Edelman’s fumble was ultimately made less costly by backup quarterback Landry Jones and the Steelers offense’s inability to capitalize on the error. Edelman understood that he would hear about the mistake from coaches, and also said that it was a ‘dog fight’ in the pile. (Providence Journal via Twitter)

Tom Brady and Patriots ‘steel’ the W in latest TB Times: After Tom Brady led his team to victory, his official Facebook account posted his latest “TB Times” spoof with a cringe-worthy pun for the headline. Featuring Brady himself, alongside Malcom Brown and Chris Long, dressed in the garb one would expect a burglar to wear in a Hollywood heist, carrying a steel “W” out of Heinz Field. Brady, of course, was ‘steeling’ the W… stick to football, Tom. (Boston.com)

LeGarrette Blount on pace for record-setting season: In his best game since Tom Brady’s return, LeGarrette Blount ran for 127 yards and 2 touchdowns yesterday against his former team in Pittsburgh. Blount was among the pleasant surprises in the team’s Brady-less start to the season, but continuing to sustain this offense in the team’s pass-heavy offense would be an even better surprise. Blount is currently on pace for 18 scores, enough to break Curtis Martin’s franchise record. (NESN)

Rob Gronkowski ties Stanley Morgan’s franchise record for career receiving TD’s: Rob Gronkowski accounted for another of the Patriots’ four scores yesterday, with a vintage, up-the-seam touchdown in the second half of the game. Still just 27 years-old, Gronkowski scored his second touchdown of the year after his injury-hampered start, in his second straight game with at least 100 receiving yards. Gronkowski is also already looking forward to his next touchdown. (ESPN Boston via Twitter)

Mike Tomlin only refers to LeGarrette Blount as “the back” postgame: LeGarrette Blount had an unceremonious end to his Steelers tenure, walking off the field during his last game before the team cut bait with him and he joined the Patriots. He also was the star of the show yesterday for the Patriots offense, setting a career high in rushing yards. Based on his postgame comments, it looks like Steelers coach Mike Tomlin is still bitter about the running back’s departure years later. (MassLive via Twitter)

TOPICS: New England Patriots
