Watch Rob Gronkowski go undercover as a Lyft driver

When taking an Uber, Lyft, or other ride-hailing service, passengers usually hope a surge in demand doesn’t cause prices to spike. But when Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski disguised himself as a Lyft driver, he made sure to include a spike riders actually enjoyed.

In a new video from Lyft that aired on Good Morning America Tuesday morning, Gronk disguised himself in a pair of goofy wigs and sunglasses and picked up local passengers. The tight end waxed poetic about his love of astronomy (“E=MC squared? Easy!”), his amazing ability to name every Patriots player (“David Andrews, center — no one knows the centers! I know ‘em all!”), and his “man crush” on Tom Brady.

“Yeah, but he’s married,” one female passenger said. “So he’s like, off-limits, you know.”

“I mean, I’m not trying to get with him,” Gronkowski responded. “I mean, I just want to meet him.”

When each ride concluded, the tight end took the passengers into a parking lot and taught them how to execute a high-powered Gronk spike.

Gronkowski isn’t the first Boston athlete to go undercover as a Lyft driver. Red Sox slugger and fellow Dunkin’ Donuts pitchman David Ortiz pulled the same joke in September.