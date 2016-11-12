5 Seahawks strengths the Patriots have to contend with

Russell Wilson may not scramble as much as he used to, but he remains accurate as ever.
Russell Wilson may not scramble as much as he used to, but he remains accurate as ever. –Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images
By
November 12, 2016

Get Patriots game stats and the inside scoop on the season with The Boston Globe's Point After newsletter delivered for free to your inbox.

The Patriots play the Seahawks this week in a rematch of Super Bowl XLIX, with both teams sitting atop their divisions. Here are five things the Seahawks do well that could make getting a win this week tough for New England.

1. Shutting down quarterbacks

Tom Brady has been dominant so far this season, but if any team can slow him down, it could be Seattle. Led by high-profile defensive backs Richard Sherman and Earl Thomas, the defense has allowed the third-fewest points and third-fewest passing touchdowns. Teams are averaging just 234 passing yards per game against the Seahawks, while the Patriots are averaging 317 with Brady under center.

Advertisement

2. Slowing down running backs

The Seahawks have allowed 3.5 yards per carry to running backs, tied for fourth in the NFL. Big-name runners like Todd Gurley (19 carries, 51 yards) and Matt Forte (14 carries, 27 yards) have been unable to find room against Seattle; and this could mean trouble for the Patriots. With the exception of a dominant game against Pittsburgh, LeGarrette Blount has not put up big numbers since Tom Brady returned from suspension, rushing 49 times for 130 yards for an average of 2.7 yards per carry.

3. Russell Wilson’s accuracy

Wilson’s completion percentage of 66.7 percent is a top-10 mark in the league, but it doesn’t tell the whole story. The QB has battled various injuries since the start of the year that have limited his ability to scramble out of the backfield. He’s rushed 28 times for 54 yards this season, an average of less than 7 rush yards per game (in past years he’s averaged as many as 53 rushing yards per game). With a major aspect of his game missing, Wilson has still been as accurate as ever, throwing just two interceptions all year. He’s thrown a pick on just 0.7 percent of his passes, a number lower than almost every QB in the league (with Tom Brady, of course, leading the way at 0.0 percent).

Advertisement

4. Pressuring quarterbacks

Seattle has 27 sacks on the season, just behind Buffalo and Denver for the league lead. Defensive ends Cliff Avril (9 sacks, third in NFL), Frank Clark (6.5) and Michael Bennett (3 sacks, and also happens to be Patriots TE Martellus Bennett’s brother), can wreak havoc when they get into the backfield. Simply put, Sunday night will be a test for the Patriots’ pass protection. This factor along with the talented secondary could put Brady’s interception-free season in jeopardy.

5. Fourth-quarter execution

The Patriots and Seahawks are second and third in the league in points allowed, so don’t expect a shootout. Patriots fans will be understandably confident in their team’s coaches and quarterback if it ends up being a close game in the fourth quarter. However, the Seahawks have been impressive in these situations this season. With the obvious exception of the tie against Arizona, Seahawks opponents haven’t been safe in the final quarter, even with a lead. A Wilson-to-Doug Baldwin touchdown with 31 seconds left in Week 1 sealed a win over Miami, and a 24-17 Falcons lead was overcome in the final four minutes. For the season, Wilson has completed 54 of 76 fourth-quarter passes, good for a 71 percent completion rate.

TOPICS: New England Patriots
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com

Loading Comments...

Steph Curry #30 and Kevin Durant #35 of the Golden State Warriors celebrate after defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers 129-120 in Game 5 to win the 2017 NBA Finals at ORACLE Arena on June 12, 2017.
NBA
Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry lead Warriors to NBA title June 13, 2017 | 12:37 AM
Dustin Pedroia celebrates his game-winning hit to give the Red Sox a 6-5 win in 11 innings against the Phillies at Fenway Park on June 12, 2017.
Boston Red Sox
Watch Dustin Pedroia's walk-off hit lift Red Sox over Phillies in extras June 13, 2017 | 12:25 AM
FILE - In this Feb. 5, 2017, file photo, New England Patriots' Tom Brady celebrates with coach Bill Belichick after the Patriots defeated the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 in overtime in the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game in Houston. A new book and a movie are in the works about Brady and the suspension he overcame to earn an unprecedented fifth Super Bowl ring. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)
New England Patriots
Tom Brady's first 100 Instagram posts, by the numbers June 12, 2017 | 7:31 PM
Boston, MA: June 12, 2017: Red Sox NESN color commentator Jerry Remy announced today that he has been diagnosed with cancer for the fifth time. He spoke about it to the media in the press box at Fenway Park before the game. The Boston Red Sox hosted the Philadelphia Phillies in a regular season MLB inter league baseball game at Fenway Park. Globe Staff Photo/ Jim Davis)
Boston Red Sox
Jerry Remy: I 'hope to be back doing my job after the All-Star break' June 12, 2017 | 7:04 PM
KANSAS CITY, MO - DECEMBER 18: Wide receiver Jeremy Maclin #19 of the Kansas City Chiefs makes a catch as cornerback Brice McCain #23 of the Tennessee Titans defends during the game at Arrowhead Stadium on December 18, 2016 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images)
NFL
Jeremy Maclin picks Ravens over Bills June 12, 2017 | 6:14 PM
Isaiah Thomas celebrates with Al Horford during Game 7 against the Wizards.
Boston Celtics
Celtics rank high in opening odds for 2017-2018 NBA championship June 12, 2017 | 5:45 PM
epa05859995 (FILE) Photo dated 05 February 2017. shows New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady reacting while running on the field before the start of Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, USA. The jersey worn by New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady that went missing during Super Bowl LI last month has been found, according to reports on 20 March 2017. EPA/LARRY W. SMITH
New England Patriots
Here's who Vegas oddsmakers like to face the Pats in Super Bowl LII June 12, 2017 | 5:04 PM
Markelle Fultz is the potential top pick in the 2017 draft.
Boston Celtics
Watch Markelle Fultz make a backwards full-court shot June 12, 2017 | 5:01 PM
Gronk Oberto tie
New England Patriots
Gronk stars in a new commercial for an unconventional Father's Day gift June 12, 2017 | 4:56 PM
New Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore after signing with the team earlier in 2017.
Sports News
Here are the four highest-paid New England athletes in 2017 June 12, 2017 | 3:42 PM
Jerry Remy.
Boston Red Sox
Jerry Remy says his cancer has relapsed June 12, 2017 | 3:41 PM
HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: Nate Solder #77 and Danny Amendola #80 of the New England Patriots react during Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
New England Patriots
This is what Danny Amendola wants the average football fan to know about the Patriots June 12, 2017 | 2:46 PM
Red Sox starting pitcher Chris Sale delivers in this in camera double exposure during game against the White Sox Tuesday, May 30, 2017, in Chicago.
Boston Red Sox
Red Sox player power rankings: Sale, Kimbrel leading the way June 12, 2017 | 2:00 PM
Screenshot
New England Patriots
Patriots fans have found yet another way to troll the Atlanta Falcons June 12, 2017 | 1:56 PM
Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Brian Dumoulin celebrates with the Stanley Cup after the Penguins defeated the Nashville Predators 2-0 in Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals.
NHL
A small Maine city with ties to Pittsburgh celebrates the Pens' win June 12, 2017 | 11:51 AM
Pablo Sandoval reacting after striking out against the Tigers at Fenway Park
Boston Red Sox
Five realistic moves the Red Sox ought to make June 12, 2017 | 10:52 AM
Utah Jazz forward Gordon Hayward talks to the media during the NBA teams end of season press conference at the Zions Bank Basketball Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, May 9, 2017. (Kristin Murphy/The Deseret News via AP)
Boston Celtics
Gordon Hayward's wife sent Celtics fans into a frenzy with her latest post June 12, 2017 | 9:32 AM
epa05951738 Utah Jazz forward Gordon Hayward (R) is guarded by Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (L) in the second half of the NBA Western Conference semifinal game four between the Golden State Warriors and the Utah Jazz at the Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah, USA, 08 May 2017. EPA/GEORGE FREY EPA/GEORGE FREY
Sports Q
Will the Celtics sign Gordon Hayward? June 12, 2017 | 8:31 AM
UCLA's Lonzo Ball (2) walks by his father LaVar Ball, right, to greet family members after beating Long Beach State at an NCAA college basketball game in Los Angeles, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2016. (AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker)
Boston Celtics
LaVar Ball thinks Markelle Fultz is 'a better fit for Boston' than Lonzo Ball June 12, 2017 | 8:08 AM
LeBron James knows who his dream teammates would be in a 3-on-3 competition at the 2020 Olympics: Michael Jordan and Magic Johnson.
NBA
LeBron's dream 3-on-3 Olympic teammates: Magic, Jordan June 12, 2017 | 2:30 AM
NHL
Back to back champs: Penguins beat Preds 2-0 for Stanley Cup June 12, 2017 | 1:39 AM
MLB
MLB Draft: Top prospects and everything you need to know June 12, 2017 | 1:33 AM
Boston Red Sox
Upton's slam helps Tigers avert sweep; win 8-3 over Red Sox June 12, 2017 | 1:24 AM
Boston Celtics
Former Celtics player Sebastian Telfair arrested on gun charges June 11, 2017 | 11:09 PM
Mexico's goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa tries to reach the ball as United States' Michael Bradley scores.
Soccer
Watch Michael Bradley's stunning goal to help the US tie Mexico June 11, 2017 | 10:28 PM
NBA
LeBron says he'd want Magic, Jordan as his 3-on-3 teammates June 11, 2017 | 8:32 PM
The ice bucket that will go to the baseball Hall of Fame.
Local News
Pete Frates's ice bucket is going to the Hall of Fame June 11, 2017 | 7:55 PM
epa06020353 Golden State Warriors player Anrew Iguodala (L) tries to block a shot against Cleveland Cavaliers player LeBron James (R) in the second half of game three of the NBA Finals basketball game at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio, USA, 07 June 2017. EPA/LARRY W. SMITH
New England Patriots
LeBron explained why he doesn't think Brady is the 'greatest athlete of all time' June 11, 2017 | 3:27 PM
PawSox
Sports News
RIPTA to give free rides to weekend PawSox games from city June 11, 2017 | 2:22 PM
Tennis
Perfect 10: Nadal tops Wawrinka for record 10th French Open June 11, 2017 | 11:36 AM